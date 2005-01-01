Theories of Generalised Functions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781898563983, 9780857099488

Theories of Generalised Functions

1st Edition

Distributions, Ultradistributions and Other Generalised Functions

Authors: R F Hoskins J S Pinto
eBook ISBN: 9780857099488
Paperback ISBN: 9781898563983
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 2005
Page Count: 306
Explaining and comparing the various standard types of generalised functions which have been developed during the 20th Century, this text also contains accounts of recent non-standard theories of distributions, ultradistributions and Stato-hyperfunctions. The book could readily be used as a main text on generalised functions for mathematical undergraduates in final year analysis courses, as it presupposes little more than a general mathematical background. It also makes a valuable reference text for non-specific applied mathematics students, such as physicists or electrical engineers, needing to gain expertise in the application of generalised functions to physical problems, without any prior acquaintance of the specialised subject matter. An ideal companion book to Delta Functions, also by Professor Hoskins.

  • Explains and compares the various standard types of generalised functions that have been developed during the 20th Century
  • Contains accounts of recent non-standard theories of distributions, ultradistributions and Stato-hyperfunctions

Mathematical undergraduates and non-specific applied mathematics students, such as physicists or electrical engineers

Introduction to distributions; Further properties of distributions; Generalised functions and fourier analysis; Analytic representation; Multiplication of generalised functions; Infinitesimal analysis; Non-standard theories; References and index.

R F Hoskins

De Montfort University, UK

J S Pinto

University of Aveiro, Portugal

An original and smart attempt to cover various developments of the theory of generalized and new generalized functions, beginning with the simplest considerations on distributions and finishing with deep remarks on the links with non-standard analysis. As far as I know, this is the only book to achieve this goal. …highly recommendable., Zentralblatt Math

