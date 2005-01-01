Theories of Generalised Functions
1st Edition
Distributions, Ultradistributions and Other Generalised Functions
Description
Explaining and comparing the various standard types of generalised functions which have been developed during the 20th Century, this text also contains accounts of recent non-standard theories of distributions, ultradistributions and Stato-hyperfunctions. The book could readily be used as a main text on generalised functions for mathematical undergraduates in final year analysis courses, as it presupposes little more than a general mathematical background. It also makes a valuable reference text for non-specific applied mathematics students, such as physicists or electrical engineers, needing to gain expertise in the application of generalised functions to physical problems, without any prior acquaintance of the specialised subject matter. An ideal companion book to Delta Functions, also by Professor Hoskins.
Key Features
- Explains and compares the various standard types of generalised functions that have been developed during the 20th Century
- Contains accounts of recent non-standard theories of distributions, ultradistributions and Stato-hyperfunctions
Readership
Mathematical undergraduates and non-specific applied mathematics students, such as physicists or electrical engineers
Table of Contents
Introduction to distributions; Further properties of distributions; Generalised functions and fourier analysis; Analytic representation; Multiplication of generalised functions; Infinitesimal analysis; Non-standard theories; References and index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 306
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2005
- Published:
- 1st January 2005
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857099488
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781898563983
About the Author
R F Hoskins
Affiliations and Expertise
De Montfort University, UK
J S Pinto
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Aveiro, Portugal
Reviews
An original and smart attempt to cover various developments of the theory of generalized and new generalized functions, beginning with the simplest considerations on distributions and finishing with deep remarks on the links with non-standard analysis. As far as I know, this is the only book to achieve this goal. …highly recommendable., Zentralblatt Math