Theories of Adolescent Development
1st Edition
Description
Adolescence is both universal and culturally constructed, resulting in diverse views about its defining characteristics. Across cultures, people experience a gradual physical transition from childhood status to adult status including changes in reproductive capacities, physical stature, body shape, strength, endurance, and the maturation of the brain. Theories of Adolescent Development brings together the many theories surrounding this life stage in one comprehensive reference. It begins with an introduction to the nature of theory in the field of adolescence including an analysis of why there are so many theories in this field. The theory chapters are grouped into three sections: biological systems, psychological systems, and societal systems. Each chapter considers a family of theories including scope, assumptions, and contributions to the study of adolescence, a discussion of strengths and weaknesses of this family, and some comparisons to other theories. A concluding chapter offers an integrated perspective for future directions in theory and research.
Key Features
- Includes biological, psychological, and sociological theories
- Identifies assumptions, strengths, and weaknesses of each theory
- Compares and contrasts theories
- Concludes with an integrated perspective across theories
Readership
Students and researchers in developmental science, including developmental psychology and human development, social work, counselling, and adolescent health
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Evolutionary and Behavioral Genetic Theories
3. BioSocial Theories
4. Cognitive Developmental Neuroscience
5. Dynamic Systems Theories
6. Psychoanalytic Theories
7. Psychosocial Theories
8. Cognitive Developmental Theories
9. Self-regulation Theories
10. Interpersonal Theories
11. Family Theories
12. Ecological Theories
13. Social Role and Life Course Theories
14. Cultural Theories
15. Summary
Details
About the Author
Barbara Newman
Barbara M. Newman (Ph.D., University of Michigan) is a professor emeritus in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies at the University of Rhode Island. She has also been on the faculty at Russell Sage College and the Ohio State University, where she served as department chair in Human Development and Family Science and as associate provost for Faculty Recruitment and Development. She has taught courses in life-span development, adolescence, family theories, and the research process. An active researcher, Dr. Newman’s interests focus on parent-child relationships in early adolescence, factors that promote success in the transition to high school and the transition to college, and the sense of belonging in early and later adolescence. Her most recent research focuses on the development of the sense of purpose among college students with disabilities.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Department of Human Development and Family Studies, University of Rhode Island, USA
Philip Newman
Philip R. Newman (Ph.D., University of Michigan) has taught courses in introductory psychology, adolescence, social psychology, developmental psychology, counseling, and family, school, and community contexts for development. He served as the director for Research and Evaluation of the Young Scholars Program at the Ohio State University and as the director of the Human Behavior Curriculum Project for the American Psychological Association. He is a fellow of the American Psychological Association, the Society for the Psychological Study of Social Issues (SPSSI), and the American Orthopsychiatric Association.
Affiliations and Expertise
Social Psychologist and Author