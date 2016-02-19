Theoretical Solid State Physics, Volume 1 focuses on the study of solid state physics. The volume first takes a look at the basic concepts and structures of solid state physics, including potential energies of solids, concept and classification of solids, and crystal structure. The book then explains single-electron approximation wherein the methods for calculating energy bands; electron in the field of crystal atoms; laws of motion of the electrons in solids; and electron statistics are discussed. The text describes general forms of solutions and relationships, including collective electron interactions, Hartree-Fock and Heitler-London methods, and electron-electron scattering. The volume also reviews the magnetic properties of solids. Paramagnetism and diamagnetism of free electrons, solids, and atoms; behavior of electrons in a magnetic field; and basic concepts of magnetism are discussed. The book also considers the dielectric properties of solids and dynamics of crystal lattices. The volume is a dependable source of data for readers interested in solid state physics.

Table of Contents



Contents of Volume 1

Contents of Volume 2

Foreword

I. Basic Concepts and Structure of Solid State Physics

1. Concept and Classification of Solids

2. Crystal Structure

3. The Separation of Electron and Lattice Properties

4. The Potential Energies in Solids

II. The Electrons in the Crystal

A. the single-electron approximation

5. The Electron in the Crystal's Periodic Potential

6. The Electron in the Field of the Crystal Atoms

7. Brillouin Zones and Energy Bands

8. The One-dimensional Crystal Model

9. Methods for Calculating the Energy Bands

10. Inferences from the Energy Band Spectrum

11. Electron Statistics

12. The Laws of Motion of the Electrons in Solids

13. The Effective Mass Concept

14. Holes

15. Approximation Methods in the Presence of Extra Fields

16. Interband Transitions in Strong Fields

17. Radiative Transitions

18. Emission Processes

19. Contact Problems

B. The Many-Electron Problem

20. General Form of Solutions and Relationships

21. The Hartree-Fock Method

22. Excited States. Excitons

23. The Heitler-London Method

24. Collective Electron Interactions

25. Electron-Electron Scattering

26. Summary

C. Crystal Binding

27. The Binding Energy

28. Metallic Binding

29. Binding of Ionic Crystals

31. Valence Binding

32. The Work Function

D. Magnetic Properties of Solids

33. Basic Concepts of Magnetism

34. Behaviour of Electrons in a Magnetic Field

35. Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism of Atoms

36. Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism of Free Electrons

37. Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism of Solids

38. Ferromagnetism

39. Antiferromagnetism and Ferrimagnetism

E. Dielectric Properties of Solids

40. Permittivity

41. The Classical Theory of Permittivity

42. Quantum-mechanical Treatment of Permittivity

43. Ferroelectricity

III. The Crystal Lattice

44. Statics of the Crystal Lattice

45. Dynamics of the Crystal Lattice

46. Lattice Vibrations

47. Continuum Theory of the Crystal Lattice

48. Specific Heat of Crystals

49. Thermodynamics of the Crystal Lattice

50. The Thermal Conductivity of the Crystal Lattice 451

Appendix

Al. Outline of Statistics

A2. Mathematical Appendix

References

Notations and Numerical Values

Index