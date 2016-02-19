Theoretical Solid State Physics
1st Edition
International Series in Natural Philosophy, Volume 1
Description
Theoretical Solid State Physics, Volume 1 focuses on the study of solid state physics. The volume first takes a look at the basic concepts and structures of solid state physics, including potential energies of solids, concept and classification of solids, and crystal structure. The book then explains single-electron approximation wherein the methods for calculating energy bands; electron in the field of crystal atoms; laws of motion of the electrons in solids; and electron statistics are discussed. The text describes general forms of solutions and relationships, including collective electron interactions, Hartree-Fock and Heitler-London methods, and electron-electron scattering. The volume also reviews the magnetic properties of solids. Paramagnetism and diamagnetism of free electrons, solids, and atoms; behavior of electrons in a magnetic field; and basic concepts of magnetism are discussed. The book also considers the dielectric properties of solids and dynamics of crystal lattices. The volume is a dependable source of data for readers interested in solid state physics.
Table of Contents
Contents of Volume 1
Foreword
I. Basic Concepts and Structure of Solid State Physics
1. Concept and Classification of Solids
2. Crystal Structure
3. The Separation of Electron and Lattice Properties
4. The Potential Energies in Solids
II. The Electrons in the Crystal
A. the single-electron approximation
5. The Electron in the Crystal's Periodic Potential
6. The Electron in the Field of the Crystal Atoms
7. Brillouin Zones and Energy Bands
8. The One-dimensional Crystal Model
9. Methods for Calculating the Energy Bands
10. Inferences from the Energy Band Spectrum
11. Electron Statistics
12. The Laws of Motion of the Electrons in Solids
13. The Effective Mass Concept
14. Holes
15. Approximation Methods in the Presence of Extra Fields
16. Interband Transitions in Strong Fields
17. Radiative Transitions
18. Emission Processes
19. Contact Problems
B. The Many-Electron Problem
20. General Form of Solutions and Relationships
21. The Hartree-Fock Method
22. Excited States. Excitons
23. The Heitler-London Method
24. Collective Electron Interactions
25. Electron-Electron Scattering
26. Summary
C. Crystal Binding
27. The Binding Energy
28. Metallic Binding
29. Binding of Ionic Crystals
31. Valence Binding
32. The Work Function
D. Magnetic Properties of Solids
33. Basic Concepts of Magnetism
34. Behaviour of Electrons in a Magnetic Field
35. Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism of Atoms
36. Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism of Free Electrons
37. Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism of Solids
38. Ferromagnetism
39. Antiferromagnetism and Ferrimagnetism
E. Dielectric Properties of Solids
40. Permittivity
41. The Classical Theory of Permittivity
42. Quantum-mechanical Treatment of Permittivity
43. Ferroelectricity
III. The Crystal Lattice
44. Statics of the Crystal Lattice
45. Dynamics of the Crystal Lattice
46. Lattice Vibrations
47. Continuum Theory of the Crystal Lattice
48. Specific Heat of Crystals
49. Thermodynamics of the Crystal Lattice
50. The Thermal Conductivity of the Crystal Lattice 451
Appendix
Al. Outline of Statistics
A2. Mathematical Appendix
References
Notations and Numerical Values
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483151533