Theoretical Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126819076, 9781483220437

Theoretical Chemistry

1st Edition

Theory of Scattering: Papers in Honor of Henry Eyring

Editors: Douglas Henderson
eBook ISBN: 9781483220437
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 302
Description

Theoretical Chemistry: Theory of Scattering: Papers in Honor of Henry Eyring, Volume 6, Part B covers the aspects of the theory of scattering. The book discusses nonadiabatic molecular collisions; the applications of the surprisal theory; and the quantum theory of atomic collisions in intense laser fields. The text also describes the statistical methods in scattering. Chemists, physicists, people involved in the study of the theory of scattering, and students taking related courses will find the book useful.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Applications of Classical Trajectory Techniques to Reactive Scattering

I. Introduction

II. A Case Study Reopened: The F + H2 System

III. Other Systems

References

Accurate Quantum Calculations of Reactive Systems

I. Introduction

II. The Quantum Dynamics of Reactive Collinear Triatomic Reactions

III. The Quantum Dynamics of Three-Dimensional Reactive Triatomic Systems

IV. General Systems and Processes

V. Conclusion

References

Fluctuations in Chemically Reacting Systems

I. Introduction

II. Nonequilibrium Fluctuations

References

The Coupling of Electronically Adiabatic States in Atomic and Molecular Collisions

I. Introduction

II. The Scattering Problem in a Born-Oppenheimer Electronically Adiabatic Basis

III. Transformation to Diabatic Representations

IV. Solution of the Coupled Channel Equations by /?-Matrix Propagation

V. Summary

References

Index


About the Editor

Douglas Henderson

