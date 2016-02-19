Theoretical Chemistry
1st Edition
Theory of Scattering: Papers in Honor of Henry Eyring
Editors: Douglas Henderson
eBook ISBN: 9781483220437
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 302
Description
Theoretical Chemistry: Theory of Scattering: Papers in Honor of Henry Eyring, Volume 6, Part B covers the aspects of the theory of scattering. The book discusses nonadiabatic molecular collisions; the applications of the surprisal theory; and the quantum theory of atomic collisions in intense laser fields. The text also describes the statistical methods in scattering. Chemists, physicists, people involved in the study of the theory of scattering, and students taking related courses will find the book useful.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Applications of Classical Trajectory Techniques to Reactive Scattering
I. Introduction
II. A Case Study Reopened: The F + H2 System
III. Other Systems
References
Accurate Quantum Calculations of Reactive Systems
I. Introduction
II. The Quantum Dynamics of Reactive Collinear Triatomic Reactions
III. The Quantum Dynamics of Three-Dimensional Reactive Triatomic Systems
IV. General Systems and Processes
V. Conclusion
References
Fluctuations in Chemically Reacting Systems
I. Introduction
II. Nonequilibrium Fluctuations
References
The Coupling of Electronically Adiabatic States in Atomic and Molecular Collisions
I. Introduction
II. The Scattering Problem in a Born-Oppenheimer Electronically Adiabatic Basis
III. Transformation to Diabatic Representations
IV. Solution of the Coupled Channel Equations by /?-Matrix Propagation
V. Summary
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 302
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483220437
About the Editor
Douglas Henderson
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Electron Microscopy, Department of Histopathology, Flinders Medical Centre, Adelaide, South Australia
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.