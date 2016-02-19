Theoretical Aspects of Reasoning About Knowledge - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780934613040, 9781483214412

Theoretical Aspects of Reasoning About Knowledge

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 1986 Conference

Editors: Joseph Y. Halpern
eBook ISBN: 9781483214412
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 1st April 1986
Page Count: 416
Description

Theoretical Aspects of Reasoning About Knowledge: Proceedings of the 1986 Conference focuses on the principles, methodologies, approaches, and concepts involved in reasoning about knowledge.

The selection first provides an overview of reasoning about knowledge, varieties of self-reference, and pegs and alecs. Topics covered include data semantics, partial objects and identity, circumstance, self, and causal connection, structure of circumstance, varieties and limits of self-reference, problem of logical omniscience, and knowledge, communication, and action. The book then explores reasoning about knowledge in artificial intelligence; synthesis of digital machines with provable epistemic properties; and a first order theory of planning, knowledge, and action.

The publication ponders on the consistency of syntactical treatments of knowledge, foundations of knowledge for distributed systems, knowledge and implicit knowledge in a distributed environment, and the logic of distributed protocols. Topics include formal syntax and semantics, structure of models, message-based knowledge worlds, changing the class of messages, implicit knowledge in message-based knowledge worlds, conservation and implicit knowledge, and distributed protocols.

The selection is a dependable source of data for researchers interested in the theoretical aspects of reasoning about knowledge.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Session 1

Reasoning About Knowledge: An Overview (Invited Talk)

Varieties of Self-Reference

Pegs and Alecs

Session 2

Reasoning About Knowledge in Philosophy: The Paradigm of Epistemic Logic (Invited Talk)

Session 3

Reasoning About Knowledge in Artificial Intelligence (Invited Talk—Abstract Only)

The Synthesis of Digital Machines With Provable Epistemic Properties

A First Order Theory of Planning, Knowledge, and Action

The Consistency of Syntactical Treatments of Knowledge

The Knower's Paradox and Representational Theories of Attitudes

Session 4

Knowledge and Common Knowledge in a Byzantine Environment I: Crash Failures (Extended Abstract)

Foundations of Knowledge for Distributed Systems

Knowledge and Implicit Knowledge in a Distributed Environment: Preliminary Report

The Logic of Distributed Protocols (Preliminary Report)

Session 5

Panel: Objects of Knowledge and Belief: Sentences Vs. Propositions? (Abstract Only)

Paradoxes and Semantic Representation (Position Paper)

What Awareness Isn't: A Sentential View of Implicit and Explicit Belief (Position Paper)

Session 6

Reasoning About Knowledge in Economics (Invited Talk—Abstract Only)

Summary of "On Aumann's Notion of Common Knowledge—An Alternative Approach"

On Play by Means of Computing Machines (Preliminary Version)

A Theory of Higher Order Probabilities

On Epistemic Logic and Logical Omniscience

Session 7

Mental Situation Calculus (Invited Talk—Abstract Only)

A Resolution Method for Quantified Modal Logics of Knowledge and Belief

Steps Towards a First-Order Logic of Explicit and Implicit Belief

Session 8

Logicians Who Reason About Themselves (Invited Talk)

Session 9

Knowledge and Efficient Computation (Invited Talk)

Realizability Semantics for Error-Tolerant Logics (Preliminary Version)

Theoretical Foundations for Belief Revision

A Framework for Intuitionistic Modal Logics (Extended Abstract)

Author Index

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9781483214412

About the Editor

