Theoretical Aspects of Reasoning About Knowledge
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Fifth Conference (TARK 1994)
Description
Theoretical Aspects of Reasoning About Knowledge contains the proceedings of the Fifth Conference on Theoretical Aspects of Reasoning About Knowledge (TARK 1994) held in Pacific Grove, California, on March 13-16, 1994. The conference provided a forum for discussing the theoretical aspects of reasoning about knowledge and tackled topics ranging from the logic of iterated belief revision and backwards forward induction to information acquisition from multi-agent resources, infinitely epistemic logic, and coherent belief revision in games.
Comprised of 23 chapters, this book begins with a review of situation calculus and a solution to the frame problem, along with the use of a regression method for reasoning about the effect of actions. A novel programming language for high-level robotic control is described, along with a knowledge-based framework for belief change. Subsequent chapters deal with consistent belief reasoning in the presence of inconsistency; an epistemic logic of situations; an axiomatic approach to the logical omniscience problem; and an epistemic proof system for parallel processes. Inductive learning, knowledge asymmetries, and convention are also examined.
This monograph will be of interest to both students and practitioners in the fields of artificial intelligence and computer science.
Table of Contents
Preface
Knowledge, Action, and Ability in the Situation Calculus (Invited Talk)
On the Logic of Iterated Belief Revision
Backwards Forward Induction
A Knowledge-Based Framework for Belief Change, Part I: Foundations
Information Acquisition from Multi-Agent Resources
Consistent Belief Reasoning in the Presence of Inconsistency
Infinitary Epistemic Logic
An Epistemic Logic of Situations
Actual Truth, Possible Knowledge
Infinitely Many Resolutions of Hempel's Paradox
Rationality in the Centipede (Invited Talk)
Revising Knowledge: A Hierarchical Approach
Case-Based Decision Theory and Knowledge Representation
An Axiomatic Approach to the Logical Omniscience Problem
Autoepistemic Logic and Introspective Circumscription
Knowledge as a Tool in Motion Planning and Uncertainty
Common Knowledge and Update in Finite Environments I
An Epistemic Proof System for Parallel Processes
Algorithmic Knowledge
Knowledge and the Ordering of Events in Distributed Systems
Inductive Learning, Knowledge Asymmetries and Convention
Coherent Belief Revision in Games
Belief Revision in a Changing World
