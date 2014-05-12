Theoretical Aspects of Reasoning About Knowledge - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483214535

Theoretical Aspects of Reasoning About Knowledge

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Fifth Conference (TARK 1994)

Editors: Ronald Fagin
eBook ISBN: 9781483214535
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 12th May 2014
Page Count: 348
Description

Theoretical Aspects of Reasoning About Knowledge contains the proceedings of the Fifth Conference on Theoretical Aspects of Reasoning About Knowledge (TARK 1994) held in Pacific Grove, California, on March 13-16, 1994. The conference provided a forum for discussing the theoretical aspects of reasoning about knowledge and tackled topics ranging from the logic of iterated belief revision and backwards forward induction to information acquisition from multi-agent resources, infinitely epistemic logic, and coherent belief revision in games.

Comprised of 23 chapters, this book begins with a review of situation calculus and a solution to the frame problem, along with the use of a regression method for reasoning about the effect of actions. A novel programming language for high-level robotic control is described, along with a knowledge-based framework for belief change. Subsequent chapters deal with consistent belief reasoning in the presence of inconsistency; an epistemic logic of situations; an axiomatic approach to the logical omniscience problem; and an epistemic proof system for parallel processes. Inductive learning, knowledge asymmetries, and convention are also examined.

This monograph will be of interest to both students and practitioners in the fields of artificial intelligence and computer science.

Table of Contents


﻿Preface

Knowledge, Action, and Ability in the Situation Calculus (Invited Talk)

On the Logic of Iterated Belief Revision

Backwards Forward Induction

A Knowledge-Based Framework for Belief Change, Part I: Foundations

Information Acquisition from Multi-Agent Resources

Consistent Belief Reasoning in the Presence of Inconsistency

Infinitary Epistemic Logic

An Epistemic Logic of Situations

Actual Truth, Possible Knowledge

Infinitely Many Resolutions of Hempel's Paradox

Rationality in the Centipede (Invited Talk)

Revising Knowledge: A Hierarchical Approach

Case-Based Decision Theory and Knowledge Representation

An Axiomatic Approach to the Logical Omniscience Problem

Autoepistemic Logic and Introspective Circumscription

Knowledge as a Tool in Motion Planning and Uncertainty

Common Knowledge and Update in Finite Environments I

An Epistemic Proof System for Parallel Processes

Algorithmic Knowledge

Knowledge and the Ordering of Events in Distributed Systems

Inductive Learning, Knowledge Asymmetries and Convention

Coherent Belief Revision in Games

Belief Revision in a Changing World

