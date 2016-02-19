Theoretical Approaches of Heavy Ion Reaction Mechanisms
1st Edition
Proceedings of the International Conference on Theoretical Approaches of Heavy Ion Reaction Mechanisms, Paris, May 14–18, 1984
Theoretical Approaches of Heavy Ion Reaction Mechanisms provides information pertinent to heavy ion reactions and nuclear fission at low energies. This book discusses the features of the time-dependent solution of the Kramer–Chandrasekhar equation. Organized into 27 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the deexcitation process of a highly excited nucleus by means of its decay into two fragments. This text then presents a microscopic description to extract the characteristics features of the collective dynamics of the fission process at low energy. Other chapters consider nuclear fission as a transport process over the fission barrier. This book discusses as well the microscopic foundations of the phenomenological collective models. The final chapter deals with the composition of the baryons and mesons in terms of gluons and quarks. This book is a valuable resource for nuclear and high energy physicists. Experimentalists, theoreticians, and research workers will also find this book useful.
Table of Contents
Preface
Monday, May 14
Morning
Fission at Finite Temperature: Is Kramers" Description Adequate?
Microscopic Analysis of Collective Dynamics in Low Energy Fission
Effects of Transients on Particle Emission Prior to Fission in a Transport Description of the Fission Process
Afternoon
An Introduction to the Adiabatic Time-Dependent Hartree-Fock Method
Mass Dispersions in a Time-Dependent Mean-Field Approach
Mean-Field Description of Nuclei at High Temperature
Tuesday, May 15
Morning
Fast Nucleon Emission: A Probe of the Heavy Ion Reactions at Energies Below 100 MeV/U
Knock Out For Subthreshold Pion Production
A Feedback Process Controlling Energy Partition and Mass Exchange Between Heavy Ions
Open Questions: Thermalization and Flow, Kinetic Or Potential Driven?
Afternoon
Dynamics of Fission and Heavy Ion Reactions
Elastoplasticity of Finite Fermi Systems
Nuclear Fog
Wednesday, May 16
Morning
Macroscopic Treatment of Nuclear Dynamics
Particle Exchange as the Dissipative Mechanism in Nucleus-Nucleus Collisions
Friction, Imaginary Potential and Nucleon Jetting Calculated From Nucleon Currents in Semi-Infinite Nuclear Matter
Dynamics of Angular Momentum Accumulation in Damped Nuclear Reactions
Afternoon. Parallel Sessions
(Titles of the Contributions Are Given at the End of These Proceedings), P. 415c
Thursday, May 17
Morning
Microscopic Approach to Real and Imaginary Part of the Heavy Ion Potential
Time-Independent Wave-Packet Theory of Collisions
Pionic Bremsstrahlung in Heavy-Ion Collisions
Single-Particle and Collective Aspects of the Absorptive Potential For Heavy Ion Reactions
Friday, May 18
Morning
Nuclear Physics With Heavy Ions - Many Body Systems with Specific Flavour
Multifragmentation and Evaporation: Two Competing Processes in Intermediate Energy Nuclear Collisions
Hydrodynamics of a Quark-Gluon Plasma
Collective Flow in Relativistic Heavy-Ion Collisions: A Confirmation of Hydrodynamics
Afternoon
Review of the Intranuclear Cascade Model For Heavy Ion Reactions
Concluding Remarks
List of the Short Contributions
List of Participants
Author Index
