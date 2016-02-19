Theoretical Approaches of Heavy Ion Reaction Mechanisms provides information pertinent to heavy ion reactions and nuclear fission at low energies. This book discusses the features of the time-dependent solution of the Kramer–Chandrasekhar equation. Organized into 27 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the deexcitation process of a highly excited nucleus by means of its decay into two fragments. This text then presents a microscopic description to extract the characteristics features of the collective dynamics of the fission process at low energy. Other chapters consider nuclear fission as a transport process over the fission barrier. This book discusses as well the microscopic foundations of the phenomenological collective models. The final chapter deals with the composition of the baryons and mesons in terms of gluons and quarks. This book is a valuable resource for nuclear and high energy physicists. Experimentalists, theoreticians, and research workers will also find this book useful.

Table of Contents



Preface

Monday, May 14

Morning

Fission at Finite Temperature: Is Kramers" Description Adequate?

Microscopic Analysis of Collective Dynamics in Low Energy Fission

Effects of Transients on Particle Emission Prior to Fission in a Transport Description of the Fission Process

Afternoon

An Introduction to the Adiabatic Time-Dependent Hartree-Fock Method

Mass Dispersions in a Time-Dependent Mean-Field Approach

Mean-Field Description of Nuclei at High Temperature

Tuesday, May 15

Morning

Fast Nucleon Emission: A Probe of the Heavy Ion Reactions at Energies Below 100 MeV/U

Knock Out For Subthreshold Pion Production

A Feedback Process Controlling Energy Partition and Mass Exchange Between Heavy Ions

Open Questions: Thermalization and Flow, Kinetic Or Potential Driven?

Afternoon

Dynamics of Fission and Heavy Ion Reactions

Elastoplasticity of Finite Fermi Systems

Nuclear Fog

Wednesday, May 16

Morning

Macroscopic Treatment of Nuclear Dynamics

Particle Exchange as the Dissipative Mechanism in Nucleus-Nucleus Collisions

Friction, Imaginary Potential and Nucleon Jetting Calculated From Nucleon Currents in Semi-Infinite Nuclear Matter

Dynamics of Angular Momentum Accumulation in Damped Nuclear Reactions

Afternoon. Parallel Sessions

(Titles of the Contributions Are Given at the End of These Proceedings), P. 415c

Thursday, May 17

Morning

Microscopic Approach to Real and Imaginary Part of the Heavy Ion Potential

Time-Independent Wave-Packet Theory of Collisions

Pionic Bremsstrahlung in Heavy-Ion Collisions

Single-Particle and Collective Aspects of the Absorptive Potential For Heavy Ion Reactions

Friday, May 18

Morning

Nuclear Physics With Heavy Ions - Many Body Systems with Specific Flavour

Multifragmentation and Evaporation: Two Competing Processes in Intermediate Energy Nuclear Collisions

Hydrodynamics of a Quark-Gluon Plasma

Collective Flow in Relativistic Heavy-Ion Collisions: A Confirmation of Hydrodynamics

Afternoon

Review of the Intranuclear Cascade Model For Heavy Ion Reactions

Concluding Remarks

List of the Short Contributions

List of Participants

Author Index



