Theoretical and Applied Mechanics 1996 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444824462

Theoretical and Applied Mechanics 1996

1st Edition

Editors: E. Watanabe T. Kambe T. Tatsumi
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444824462
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 25th April 1997
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
461.82
392.55
345.00
293.25
310.00
263.50
41300.00
35105.00
450.00
382.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

These proceedings present an up-to-date and comprehensive review of the field of theoretical and applied mechanics. All the papers are written by leading experts presently active in this subject area.

Table of Contents

Preface. Structural control for large earthquakes (T. Kobori). Typhoons, hurricanes and fluid mechanics (J. Lighthill).Vorticity Dynamics and Turbulence Euler singularities and turbulence (R.M. Kerr). Vortices in turbulent mixing layers (R. Moser). Vortices in rotating and stratified turbulence (O. Métais). Laboratory modelling of geophysical vortices (G.J.F. van Heijst, R.R. Trieling). Development of wall turbulence structure in transitional flows (M. Asai, M. Nishioka). Non-Newtonian Fluid Flow. Newtonian elastic liquids - A paradox! (D.V. Boger, M.J. Solomon). Computational and experimental studies of polymeric liquids in mixed and extensional flow (L.G.Neal). Aero- and Hydroacoustics. Acoustics of unstable flows (A.P. Dowling). The acoustics of ocean waves (M.J.Buckingham). Mechanics of Heterogeneous and Composite Solids. Notions of material uniformity and homogeneity (M. Epstein, G.A. Maugin). On micromechanics of inelastic and piezoelectric composites (G.J. Dvorak, Y. Benveniste). Fracture and damage of nonhomogeneous solids (V. Tamuzs). Mechanics of functionally gradient materials: material tailoring on the micro- and macro-levels (K. Tanaka). Structural optimisation of and with advanced materials (M.P. Bendsøe). Minimization of sound transfer by structural optimization (L. Gaul, P. Kohmann, D. Wittekind). Optimization and experiments - a survey (R.T. Haftka, E.P. Scott). Solid Mechanics in Manufacturing Optimum design of metal forming based on finite element analysis and nonlinear programming (E. Nakamachi). Quench stress and deformation: mathematical modelling and numerical simulation (S. Sjöoström). Modeling large deformation and failure in manufacturing processes (D.J. Bammann, M.L. Chiesa, G.C. Johnson). Sectional Lectures. Some development of structural topology optimization (G.-D. Cheng). Kolmogorov-like behavior and inertial range vortex dynamics in turbulent compressible and MHD flows (A. Pouquet). Essential structure of the damage mechanics theories (D. Krajcinovic). Fluid-structure interactions between axial flows and slender structures (M.. Païdoussis). Composites: a myriad of microstructure independent relations (G.W. Milton). Plasticity: inelastic flow of heterogeneous solids at finite strains and rotations (S. Nemat-Nasser). Mechanics of saturated-unsaturated porous materials and quantitative solutions (B.A. Schrefler). Instability of plastic deformation processes (P. Wright, J. Stori, C. King). Multibody dynamics with multiple unilateral contacts (F. Pfeiffer). The fluid mechanics of natural ventilation (P.F. Linden). Down-to-earth temperatures: the mechanics of the thermal environment (R. Narasimha). List of contributed papers.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1997
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444824462

About the Editor

E. Watanabe

Affiliations and Expertise

Kyoto University, Japan

T. Kambe

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Tokyo, Japan

T. Tatsumi

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.