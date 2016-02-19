Theatres - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780442204976, 9781483278353

Theatres

1st Edition

Planning Guidance for Design and Adaptation

Authors: Roderick Ham
eBook ISBN: 9781483278353
Imprint: Architectural Press
Published Date: 1st January 1987
Page Count: 256
Description

Theatres: Planning Guidance for Design and Adaptation focuses on the design, type and size, safety, acoustics, and lighting systems of theaters.

The publication first takes a look at the type and size of theaters, design of auditorium, sightlines, acoustics, and safety. Discussions focus on hazards and safeguards, fire-fighting appliances, sprinkler systems and smoke detectors, reverberation, methods of adjusting acoustics, curved and concave surfaces, staggered seating, acoustic limits, and concert and recital halls. The book then examines exits and means of escape, seating layout and safety regulations, legislation, and stage scenery.

The manuscript ponders on stage lighting, communications, film projection, performance organization, and public areas. Topics include access for the disabled, lavatories, restaurant, repair workshops, property store, scene dock, projection suites, amplifier racks, direct projection, stage management performance control system, and access to lighting positions over the stage. The book also reviews the restoration of old theaters, conference facilities, art centers and studio theaters, electrical and mechanical services, and administration.

The publication is a valuable reference for design engineers and researchers interested in the design and adaptation of theaters.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction to the New Edition

Introduction to the First Edition

1 Type and Size of Theatre

2 Design of Auditorium

3 Sightlines

4 Acoustics

5 Safety

6 Exits and Means of Escape

7 Seating Layout and Safety Regulations

8 Legislation

9 Stage Planning

10 Stage Scenery

11 Stage Lighting

12 Sound Installations

13 Communications

14 Film Projection

15 Control Rooms

16 Performers' Accommodation and Rehearsal Space

17 Performance Organisation

18 Production Spaces

19 Public Areas

20 Administration

21 Electrical and Mechanical Services

22 Arts Centres and Studio Theatres

23 Conference Facilities

24 Restoration of Old Theatres

25 Economics

26 Comparison of Theatres

Glossary of Stage Terms

Bibliography

Index

About the Author

Roderick Ham

Affiliations and Expertise

Architect specializing in theatres and buildings of entertainment, UK.

