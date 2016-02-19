Theatres
1st Edition
Planning Guidance for Design and Adaptation
Description
Theatres: Planning Guidance for Design and Adaptation focuses on the design, type and size, safety, acoustics, and lighting systems of theaters.
The publication first takes a look at the type and size of theaters, design of auditorium, sightlines, acoustics, and safety. Discussions focus on hazards and safeguards, fire-fighting appliances, sprinkler systems and smoke detectors, reverberation, methods of adjusting acoustics, curved and concave surfaces, staggered seating, acoustic limits, and concert and recital halls. The book then examines exits and means of escape, seating layout and safety regulations, legislation, and stage scenery.
The manuscript ponders on stage lighting, communications, film projection, performance organization, and public areas. Topics include access for the disabled, lavatories, restaurant, repair workshops, property store, scene dock, projection suites, amplifier racks, direct projection, stage management performance control system, and access to lighting positions over the stage. The book also reviews the restoration of old theaters, conference facilities, art centers and studio theaters, electrical and mechanical services, and administration.
The publication is a valuable reference for design engineers and researchers interested in the design and adaptation of theaters.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction to the New Edition
Introduction to the First Edition
1 Type and Size of Theatre
2 Design of Auditorium
3 Sightlines
4 Acoustics
5 Safety
6 Exits and Means of Escape
7 Seating Layout and Safety Regulations
8 Legislation
9 Stage Planning
10 Stage Scenery
11 Stage Lighting
12 Sound Installations
13 Communications
14 Film Projection
15 Control Rooms
16 Performers' Accommodation and Rehearsal Space
17 Performance Organisation
18 Production Spaces
19 Public Areas
20 Administration
21 Electrical and Mechanical Services
22 Arts Centres and Studio Theatres
23 Conference Facilities
24 Restoration of Old Theatres
25 Economics
26 Comparison of Theatres
Glossary of Stage Terms
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Architectural Press 1987
- Published:
- 1st January 1987
- Imprint:
- Architectural Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483278353
About the Author
Roderick Ham
Affiliations and Expertise
Architect specializing in theatres and buildings of entertainment, UK.