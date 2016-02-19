Theatres: Planning Guidance for Design and Adaptation focuses on the design, type and size, safety, acoustics, and lighting systems of theaters.

The publication first takes a look at the type and size of theaters, design of auditorium, sightlines, acoustics, and safety. Discussions focus on hazards and safeguards, fire-fighting appliances, sprinkler systems and smoke detectors, reverberation, methods of adjusting acoustics, curved and concave surfaces, staggered seating, acoustic limits, and concert and recital halls. The book then examines exits and means of escape, seating layout and safety regulations, legislation, and stage scenery.

The manuscript ponders on stage lighting, communications, film projection, performance organization, and public areas. Topics include access for the disabled, lavatories, restaurant, repair workshops, property store, scene dock, projection suites, amplifier racks, direct projection, stage management performance control system, and access to lighting positions over the stage. The book also reviews the restoration of old theaters, conference facilities, art centers and studio theaters, electrical and mechanical services, and administration.

The publication is a valuable reference for design engineers and researchers interested in the design and adaptation of theaters.