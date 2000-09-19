The Zinc Industry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855733459, 9781845699239

The Zinc Industry

1st Edition

Authors: Ken Hewitt Tony Wall
eBook ISBN: 9781845699239
Paperback ISBN: 9781855733459
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 19th September 2000
Page Count: 218
Description

This looseleaf industry handbook provides a comprehensive and practical guide to the workings of the international zinc industry. Concise and lucid, it considers trading techniques and strategies for different market users and includes useful appendices on zinc specifications and the world’s major zinc and lead mines. It is essential for all those involved in the industry.

Key Features

  • A comprehensive guide to the workings of the international zinc industry
  • Written by well known industry insiders
  • Examines future trends in demand, trade and pricing

Table of Contents

Part 1 Origins and production: History; Industry characteristics; Occurrence; Exploration; Mining and concentration; Extraction and refining. Part 2 Properties and applications: Properties; Grades, shapes and standards; Applications; By-products; Residues, scrap and recycling. Part 3 The market: The structure of the market; The zinc price; Conduct of the market; Shipping; Finance; The role of governments; Organisations serving the industry. Part 4 The future outlook: Environmental concerns; Future trends. Part 5 Appendices.

Details

No. of pages:
218
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845699239
Paperback ISBN:
9781855733459

About the Author

Ken Hewitt

Ken Hewitt has 27 year's experience in the zinc industry having worked for ICI's Metals division (now IMI), the chemical manufacturer William Blythe & Co Ltd and Imperial Smelting Corporation before successfully establishing the UK Marketing subsidiary of Norzink AS in Birmingham which he ran until 1995. He has chaired the councils of both the Zinc Development Association and the Cadmium Association.

Tony Wall

Tony Wall is a chemist with a PhD in Industrial Metallurgy. After research work with the British Non-Ferrous Metals Research Association, he joined the Zinc Development Association where he worked for 30 years, latterly as its Director. He has since been a consultant to the international zinc industry.

