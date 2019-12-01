The Zebrafish in Biomedical Research
1st Edition
Biology, Husbandry, Diseases, and Research Applications
Table of Contents
Introduction
1. History of Zebrafish Research
Biology Section
2. Taxonomy/Phylogeny
Appearance/Morphology/Anatomy & Development/Physiology (Morphophysiology) General appearance/morphology
3. Head and Body
4. Integumentary System
5. Respiratory System
6. Skeletal System
7. Muscular System
Tissues and Organs Associated with Special Senses
8. Vision
9. Mechanosensory Lateral line System
10. Chemoreception
11. Hearing and Vestibular Function
Anatomy and Embryo Development
12. Head and Body
13. Digestive System
14. Cardiovascular System
15. Urinary System
16. Reproductive Systems
17. Endocrine Systems
18. Nervous Systems
19. Physiology, hematology, and clinical chemistry, gas exchange, hormonal regulation, regulatory osmolality
20. Immunology
21. Pigment/Chromophores
22. Sexual characteristics
23. Geographic Range/Natural Distribution
24. Natural History/Ecological Niche
25. Behavior of Wild Populations
26. Genetics
Husbandry Section
27. Introduction to Husbandry
28. Aquatics Facilities Design
29. Housing Types
30. Water Quality: definitions, effects on health, testing, normal values, equipment used, records
31. Filtration: definitions, testing methods, normal values, equipment used, records
32. Systems Maintenance and Troubleshooting: methods, equipment used, records
33. Cleaning and Disinfection of Life Systems: methods, equipment used, records
34. Feeding/Nutrition
35. Breeding/Colony Management
36. Larviculture
37. Importation and Quarantine
38. Exportation and Transport
39. Analgesia, Anesthesia, and Euthanasia
40. Regulatory Oversight, USA and internationally
41. Health Surveillance Programs
Diseases Section
42. Idiopathic and Water Quality Related Diseases
43. Parasitic Diseases: Including Microsporidia
44. Bacterial Diseases: Including Saprolegnia
45. Viral Diseases
46. Neoplasms (naturally occurring, associations with other diseases)
47. Special procedures (for disease diagnosis and treatment)
Research Section
48. Zebrafish as a Model to Understand Vertebrate Development
49. Zebrafish as a Model to Understand Neural Circuitry and Behavior
50. Zebrafish as a Model to Understand Human Genetic Diseases
51. Zebrafish as a Model to Understand Host-Microbe Interactions and Host-Pathogen Interactions
52. Zebrafish as a Platform for Technology Development
53. Zebrafish as a Platform for Genetic Screening
54. Zebrafish as a Platform for Toxicology and Drug Screening (or split into two)
Description
The Zebrafish in Biomedical Research: Biology, Husbandry, Diseases, and Research Applications is a comprehensive work that fulfills a critical need for a thorough compilation of information on this species. The text provide significant updates for working vivarium professionals maintaining zebrafish colonies, veterinarians responsible for their care and well-being, zoologists and ethologists studying the species, and investigators using the species to gain critical insights into human physiology and disease. As the zebrafish has become an important model organism for the study of vertebrate development and disease, organ function, behavior, toxicology, cancer, and drug discovery, this book presents an important resource for future research.
Key Features
- Presents a complete view of the zebrafish, covering their biology, husbandry, diseases and research applications
- Includes the work of world-renowned editors
- Provides the first authoritative and comprehensive treatment of zebrafish in biomedical research as part of the ACLAM series
Readership
Vivarium professionals maintaining zebrafish colonies, veterinarians responsible for their care and well-being, zoologists and ethologists studying the species, and investigators/researchers using them to gain critical insights into human physiology and disease
Details
- No. of pages:
- 550
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st December 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128124314
About the Editors
Samuel Cartner Editor
Samuel Cartner, D.V. M., Ph.D., is the Assistant Vice President for Animal Research Services and Director of the Animal Resources Program (ARP) at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). He received his DVM from Auburn College of Veterinary Medicine and PhD from UAB. Dr. Cartner has served in multiple roles with organizations that promote premium laboratory animal care. Dr. Cartner is a faculty member in the Department of Genetics. His research interest includes genetic susceptibility to infectious disease, and the development of animal models of human and animal disease. Recently Dr. Cartner has focused on investigations that lead to improvements of laboratory animal care and use.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Vice President, Animal Research Services and Director, Animal Resources Program (ARP), University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)
Judith Eisen Editor
Judith S. Eisen, Ph.D., earned her Doctorate at Brandeis University. She is a professor at the University of Oregon and a member of the Institute of Neuroscience at Oregon. The focus of Eisen’s research is to understand the mechanisms underlying development and function of the vertebrate nervous system. Eisen uses zebrafish in her research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Institute of Neuroscience, Department of Biology, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR, USA
Susan Farmer Editor
Susan C. Farmer, DVM, Ph.D., is the Senior Clinical Veterinarian and Co-Director of the Zebrafish Research Facility at the University of Alabama. Services offered by the facility are husbandry, larviculture, cryopreservation and research support. Dr. Farmer have her DVM degree from Mississippi State University and her Ph.D. in Pathology/Experimental Pathology from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Affiliations and Expertise
Co-Director, Zebrafish Research Facility and Assistant Director, Aquatics, Animal Resources Program, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, AL, USA
Karen Guillemin Editor
Karen Guillemin, Ph.D., earned her Doctorate at Stanford University. She is a Professor at the University of Oregon and a member of the Institute of Molecular Biology at Oregon. Dr. Guillemin studies host-microbe interactions in development and disease, and uses zebrafish in her research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR, USA
Michael Kent Editor
Michael Kent, Ph.D., is a Professor of Microbiology at Oregon State University in the College of Veterinary Medicine. Kent’s lab focuses on two major research areas: diseases of zebrafish in research facilities and impacts of pathogens on wild salmonid fishes. Dr. Kent is also a co-PI at the Zebrafish International Resource Center where he assists with health studies and their diagnostic service.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Microbiology, College of Veterinary Medicine, Oregon State University, Eugene, OR, USA
George Sanders Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Washington, School of Medicine, Department of Comparative Medicine, Seattle, WA USA