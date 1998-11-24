The Zebrafish: Genetics and Genomics, Volume 60
1st Edition
The Zebrafish, Volume II Genetics and Genomics
Table of Contents
Genetic Screens and Transgenesis:
F. Pelegri, S. Schulte-Merker, A Gynogenesis-based Screen for Mternal-Effect Genes in the Zebrafish, Danio Rerio.
P. Haffter, F.J.M. van Eeden, M. Granato, and J. Odenthal, Developmental Mutant Screens in the Zebrafish.
C. Walker, Haploid Screens and Gamma-Ray Mutagenesis.
J. Eisen, C. Beattie, D. Raible, and P. Henion, Early Pressure Screens.
N. Hopkins, Insertional Mutagegenesis.
P. Hackett, Z. Ivics, and Z. Izsvák, Genetic Applications of Transposons and Other Repetitive Elements in Zebrafish.
S. Lin, A. Meng, J. Jessen, Transgenesis.
Genomics: Mapping of Mutations and Cloning of Genes:
J. Postlethwait, A. Amores, A. Force, and Y. Yan, The Zebrafish Genome.
J. Postlethwait, Mapping with RAPDs.
E. Knapnik, Mapping with CA Repeats.
D. Beier and D. Foernzler, Gene Mapping in Zebrafish Using Single-Strand Conformation Polymorphism (SSCP) Analysis.
D. Ransom, Mapping with AFLP.
Z. Gong, Zebrafish Expressed Sequence Tags and Their Applications.
C. Amemiya, YAC, BAC, and PAC Libraries.
A. Schier and W. Talbot, Positional Cloning of Mutated Zebrafish Genes.
C. Kwok, R. Critcher, and K. Schmitt, Construction and Characterization of Zebrafish Whole Genome Radiation Hybrids.
M. Ekker, F. Ye, L. Joly, P. Tellis, and M. Chevrette, Zebrafish, Mouse Somatic Cell Hybrids for the Characterization of the Zebrafish Genome.
J. Postlethwait and A. Moares, Cytogenetics and FISH Analysis.
M. Westerfield, E. Doerry, A. Kirkpatrick, and S. Douglas, Zebrafish Informatics and the ZFIN Database.
Appendices:
L. Zon and S. Johnson, Strains of Zebrafish.
H.W. Detrich and L. Zon, Centromeric Markers in the Zebrafish.
D. Ransom, Sperm Banking.
P. Edwards, Zebrafish Website Listing. Subject Index.
Description
This is the second volume of a two-volume, comprehensive treatment of the methodologies used in researching the zebrafish, an emerging vertebrate model system. The text includes discussions on development, genetic methodologies, and model applications.
Key Features
@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Details state-of-the-art zebrafish protocols in a single-source reference
- Presents methods and reagents in user-friendly format
- Delineates critical steps and pitfalls of he procedures
- Illustrates techniques with full-color plates
- Summarizes many new and interesting developmental mutants
- Includes appendices with strain information and a compendium of zebrafish World Wide Web sites
- Relevant to clinicians interested in vertebrate models of human congenital diseases
Readership
Students and researchers who employ molecular, cellular, and genetic/genomic methods to study vertebrate development.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 396
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 24th November 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080859583
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Leslie Wilson Serial Editor
University of California, Santa Barbara, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Santa Barbara, USA
Paul Matsudaira Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, U.S.A.
About the Serial Volume Editors
H. William Detrich, III Serial Volume Editor
Professor of Biochemistry and Marine Biology at Northeastern University, promoted 1996. Joined Northeastern faculty in 1987. Previously a faculty member in Dept. of Biochemistry at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, 1983-1987.Principal Investigator in the U.S. Antarctic Program since 1984. Twelve field seasons "on the ice" since 1981. Research conducted at Palmer Station, Antarctica, and McMurdo Station, Antarctica.Research areas: Biochemical, cellular, and physiological adaptation to low and high temperatures. Structure and function of cytoplasmic microtubules and microtubule-dependent motors from cold-adapted Antarctic fishes. Regulation of tubulin and globin gene expression in zebrafish and Antarctic fishes. Role of microtubules in morphogenesis of the zebrafish embryo. Developmental hemapoiesis in zebrafish and Antarctic fishes. UV-induced DNA damage and repair in Antarctic marine organisms.
Affiliations and Expertise
Northeastern University, Boston, MA, USA
Monte Westerfield Serial Volume Editor
Professor, Department of Biology, Institute of Neuroscience, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Neuroscience, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR, USA
Leonard Zon Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Children's Hospital, Boston, MA, USA