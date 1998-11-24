The Zebrafish: Genetics and Genomics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125441629, 9780080859583

The Zebrafish: Genetics and Genomics, Volume 60

1st Edition

The Zebrafish, Volume II Genetics and Genomics

Serial Editors: Leslie Wilson Paul Matsudaira
Serial Volume Editors: H. William Detrich, III Monte Westerfield Leonard Zon
eBook ISBN: 9780080859583
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th November 1998
Page Count: 396
Table of Contents

Genetic Screens and Transgenesis:

F. Pelegri, S. Schulte-Merker, A Gynogenesis-based Screen for Mternal-Effect Genes in the Zebrafish, Danio Rerio.

P. Haffter, F.J.M. van Eeden, M. Granato, and J. Odenthal, Developmental Mutant Screens in the Zebrafish.

C. Walker, Haploid Screens and Gamma-Ray Mutagenesis.

J. Eisen, C. Beattie, D. Raible, and P. Henion, Early Pressure Screens.

N. Hopkins, Insertional Mutagegenesis.

P. Hackett, Z. Ivics, and Z. Izsvák, Genetic Applications of Transposons and Other Repetitive Elements in Zebrafish.

S. Lin, A. Meng, J. Jessen, Transgenesis.

Genomics: Mapping of Mutations and Cloning of Genes:

J. Postlethwait, A. Amores, A. Force, and Y. Yan, The Zebrafish Genome.

J. Postlethwait, Mapping with RAPDs.

E. Knapnik, Mapping with CA Repeats.

D. Beier and D. Foernzler, Gene Mapping in Zebrafish Using Single-Strand Conformation Polymorphism (SSCP) Analysis.

D. Ransom, Mapping with AFLP.

Z. Gong, Zebrafish Expressed Sequence Tags and Their Applications.

C. Amemiya, YAC, BAC, and PAC Libraries.

A. Schier and W. Talbot, Positional Cloning of Mutated Zebrafish Genes.

C. Kwok, R. Critcher, and K. Schmitt, Construction and Characterization of Zebrafish Whole Genome Radiation Hybrids.

M. Ekker, F. Ye, L. Joly, P. Tellis, and M. Chevrette, Zebrafish, Mouse Somatic Cell Hybrids for the Characterization of the Zebrafish Genome.

J. Postlethwait and A. Moares, Cytogenetics and FISH Analysis.

M. Westerfield, E. Doerry, A. Kirkpatrick, and S. Douglas, Zebrafish Informatics and the ZFIN Database.

Appendices:

L. Zon and S. Johnson, Strains of Zebrafish.

H.W. Detrich and L. Zon, Centromeric Markers in the Zebrafish.

D. Ransom, Sperm Banking.

P. Edwards, Zebrafish Website Listing. Subject Index.

Description

This is the second volume of a two-volume, comprehensive treatment of the methodologies used in researching the zebrafish, an emerging vertebrate model system. The text includes discussions on development, genetic methodologies, and model applications.

Key Features

@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Details state-of-the-art zebrafish protocols in a single-source reference

  • Presents methods and reagents in user-friendly format
  • Delineates critical steps and pitfalls of he procedures
  • Illustrates techniques with full-color plates
  • Summarizes many new and interesting developmental mutants
  • Includes appendices with strain information and a compendium of zebrafish World Wide Web sites
  • Relevant to clinicians interested in vertebrate models of human congenital diseases

Readership

Students and researchers who employ molecular, cellular, and genetic/genomic methods to study vertebrate development.

Details

No. of pages:
396
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080859583

About the Serial Editors

Leslie Wilson Serial Editor

University of California, Santa Barbara, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Santa Barbara, USA

Paul Matsudaira Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, U.S.A.

About the Serial Volume Editors

H. William Detrich, III Serial Volume Editor

Professor of Biochemistry and Marine Biology at Northeastern University, promoted 1996. Joined Northeastern faculty in 1987. Previously a faculty member in Dept. of Biochemistry at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, 1983-1987.Principal Investigator in the U.S. Antarctic Program since 1984. Twelve field seasons "on the ice" since 1981. Research conducted at Palmer Station, Antarctica, and McMurdo Station, Antarctica.Research areas: Biochemical, cellular, and physiological adaptation to low and high temperatures. Structure and function of cytoplasmic microtubules and microtubule-dependent motors from cold-adapted Antarctic fishes. Regulation of tubulin and globin gene expression in zebrafish and Antarctic fishes. Role of microtubules in morphogenesis of the zebrafish embryo. Developmental hemapoiesis in zebrafish and Antarctic fishes. UV-induced DNA damage and repair in Antarctic marine organisms.

Affiliations and Expertise

Northeastern University, Boston, MA, USA

Monte Westerfield Serial Volume Editor

Professor, Department of Biology, Institute of Neuroscience, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Neuroscience, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR, USA

Leonard Zon Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Children's Hospital, Boston, MA, USA

