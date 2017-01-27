The Zebrafish: Disease Models and Chemical Screens, Volume 138
4th Edition
Table of Contents
Part I: Adipose Tissue
Chapter 1. In vivo imaging and quantification of regional adiposity in zebrafish
- Introduction
- 1. Rationale
- 2. Materials
- 3. Methods
- 4. Summary
Part II: Innate and Adaptive Immune Systems
Chapter 2. Innate immune cells and bacterial infection in zebrafish
- Introduction
- 1. Quantifying the Innate Immune Cell Response to Bacterial Infection
- 2. Bioassays for Assessing Neutrophil Bactericidal Function
- 3. Bioassays for Assessing Macrophage Bactericidal Function
- 4. Drug Discovery Platform to Identify New Immunomodulatory Drugs
Chapter 3. Best practices for germ-free derivation and gnotobiotic zebrafish husbandry
- Introduction
- 1. Experimental Procedures
- 2. Prospectus
- 3. Solutions
Chapter 4. Infectious disease models in zebrafish
- Introduction
- 1.. Methods for Systemic Bacterial and Viral Infections
- 2.. Methods for Localized Bacterial and Viral Infections
- Conclusion
Chapter 5. Live imaging the earliest host innate immune response to preneoplastic cells using a zebrafish inducible KalTA4-ERT2/UAS system
- Introduction
- 1. Generation of Preneoplastic Cell Clones Using the KalTA4-ERT2/UAS System in Zebrafish Larvae
- 2. Live Imaging Preneoplastic Cell: Neutrophil Interaction Using Confocal Microscopy
- 3. Image Analysis and 4D Reconstruction
- Conclusion
Chapter 6. Studying the adaptive immune system in zebrafish by transplantation of hematopoietic precursor cells
- Introduction
- 1. Methodology for the Transplantation of Hematopoietic Cells
- 2. Discussion
- 3. Future Directions
Part III: Blood and Lymph
Chapter 7. Hematopoietic stem cell development: Using the zebrafish to identify extrinsic and intrinsic mechanisms regulating hematopoiesis
- Introduction to Hematopoietic Development
- 1. Use of Zebrafish to Investigate Hematopoietic Stem Cell Development
- 2. Zebrafish Tools and Protocols
Chapter 8. Studying disorders of vertebrate iron and heme metabolism using zebrafish
- 1. Overview of Vertebrate Cellular Iron and Heme Metabolism
- 2. Advantageous Properties of Zebrafish to Study Genetics
- 3. Tools to Study Iron and Heme Metabolism Using Zebrafish
- Conclusions and Future Directions
Chapter 9. The lymphatic vasculature revisited—new developments in the zebrafish
- 1. Development of the Lymphatic System in the Zebrafish Trunk
- 2. Molecular Mechanisms Regulating Lymphatic Cell Fate Specification
- 3. Vegfc Signaling and Sprouting From the Posterior Cardinal Vein
- 4. Parachordal Lymphangioblast Migration at the Level of the Horizontal Myoseptum
- 5. Development of Lymphatic Structures in the Head and the Gut
- Concluding Remarks
Part IV: Visceral Organs
Chapter 10. Modeling intestinal disorders using zebrafish
- 1. Intestinal Development, Morphology, and Physiology
- 2. Intestinal Microbiota and Host–Microbe Interactions
- 3. Intestinal Inflammatory Conditions
- 4. Enteric Nervous System and Motility Disorders
- 5. Intestinal Tumorigenesis and Cancer
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 11. Analysis of pancreatic disease in zebrafish
- Introduction
- 1. Method 1. Fasting Adult Zebrafish
- 2. Method 2. Weighing Live, Swimming Zebrafish Without Anesthetic
- 3. Method 3. Glucose Delivery to Adult Zebrafish Using Intraperitoneal Injection
- 4. Method 4. Dissection of the Pancreas, En Bloc, for Histology
- 5. Method 5. Sterile Dissection and Culture of the Principal Islet
Part V: Musculoskeletal System
Chapter 12. Using the zebrafish to understand tendon development and repair
- Introduction
- 1. Tendon Structure
- 2. Tendon Formation and Differentiation
- 3. Tissue Interactions Within the Developing Musculoskeletal System
- 4. Methods to Study the Embryonic Tendon Program in Zebrafish
- Conclusion
Chapter 13. Small teleost fish provide new insights into human skeletal diseases
- Introduction
- 1. A Fresh View on the Teleost Skeleton and Its Special Characters
- 2. Analyzing Skeletal Phenotypes of Small Fish
- 3. Mutant and Transgenic Fish Open New Directions in Skeletal Research
- 4. Genetic Phenocopies of Human Skeletal Diseases
- 5. Lifelong Tooth Replacement
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 14. Muscular dystrophy modeling in zebrafish
- Introduction
- 1. Muscular Dystrophies and the Dystrophin-Associated Glycoprotein Complex
- 2. Skeletal Muscle Properties in Zebrafish
- 3. Models of Muscular Dystrophy in Zebrafish
- 4. Small Molecule Screens
- Conclusions
Part VI: Central and Sensory Nervous Systems
Chapter 15. Analysis of myelinated axon formation in zebrafish
- Introduction
- 1. Visualization of Myelinating Glia in Zebrafish
- 2. Genetic Analysis of Myelin Development in Zebrafish
- 3. Pharmacological Manipulation of Myelinated Axons in Zebrafish
- 4. Plasticity, Maintenance, and Regeneration of Myelinated Axons in Zebrafish
- Conclusions
Chapter 16. Zebrafish models of human eye and inner ear diseases
- Introduction
- 1. Zebrafish Models of Eye Disease
- 2. Zebrafish Models of Ear Disease
- 3. Zebrafish Models of Syndromes Affecting Eye and/or Ear
- Conclusion
Part VII: Cancer
Chapter 17. A zebrafish xenograft model for studying human cancer stem cells in distant metastasis and therapy response
- Introduction
- 1. Establishment of Human Cancer Stem Cells Xenograft Model
- 2. Analysis of Interaction Between Cancer Stem/Progenitor-Like Cells and Microenvironment
- 3. Genetic and Chemical Targeting of Tumor-Stroma Interactions in Cancer Stem/Progenitor-Like Cells–Xenograft
- Conclusion
Chapter 18. Zebrafish as a model for von Hippel Lindau and hypoxia-inducible factor signaling
- Introduction
- 1. Hypoxic Signaling
- 2. Hypoxic Signaling: Overview of the Zebrafish Orthologues
- 3. The Zebrafish HIF Genes
- 4. HIF Protein Expression
- 5. The HIF Hydroxylases
- 6. The VHL Genes
- 7. HIF Binding Sites in the Genome
- 8. Hypoxic/HIF Target Gene Comparison
- 9. Hypoxic Signaling Reporters in Zebrafish
- 10. Links Between HIF and the Circadian Clock
- 11. Zebrafish VHL Mutants as Models of Hif Hyperactivation
- 12. Hematopoietic and Angiogenic Phenotypes in VHL Mutants
- 13. Vhl/HIF Effects on Metabolism
- 14. Kidney Defects in VHL Mutants and Cancer
- 15. Links Between VHL HIF and P53
- Appendix A. Supplementary data
Chapter 19. Discovering novel oncogenic pathways and new therapies using zebrafish models of sarcoma
- Introduction
- 1. Rhabdomyosarcoma
- 2. Malignant Peripheral Nerve Sheath Tumors
- 3. Ewing's Sarcoma
- 4. Chordoma
- 5. Hemangiosarcoma
- 6. Liposarcoma
- 7. Future Perspectives and Opportunities
Chapter 20. Zebrafish models of leukemia
- 1. T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
- 2. B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
- 3. Myeloid Malignancies
- Conclusions
Chapter 21. Investigating microglia-brain tumor cell interactions in vivo in the larval zebrafish brain
- Introduction
- 1. Methods
- 2. Summary
Part VIII: Transplantation
Chapter 22. Transplantation in zebrafish
- Introduction
- 1. Rationale
- 2. Methods
- 3. Discussion
Part IX: Chemical Screening
Chapter 23. Chemical screening in zebrafish for novel biological and therapeutic discovery
- Introduction
- 1. Rationale
- 2. Materials and Methods
- 3. Discussion/caveats
- Summary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 746
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 27th January 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128034873
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128034736
About the Serial Volume Editors
H. William Detrich, III Serial Volume Editor
Professor of Biochemistry and Marine Biology at Northeastern University, promoted 1996. Joined Northeastern faculty in 1987. Previously a faculty member in Dept. of Biochemistry at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, 1983-1987.Principal Investigator in the U.S. Antarctic Program since 1984. Twelve field seasons "on the ice" since 1981. Research conducted at Palmer Station, Antarctica, and McMurdo Station, Antarctica.Research areas: Biochemical, cellular, and physiological adaptation to low and high temperatures. Structure and function of cytoplasmic microtubules and microtubule-dependent motors from cold-adapted Antarctic fishes. Regulation of tubulin and globin gene expression in zebrafish and Antarctic fishes. Role of microtubules in morphogenesis of the zebrafish embryo. Developmental hemapoiesis in zebrafish and Antarctic fishes. UV-induced DNA damage and repair in Antarctic marine organisms.
Affiliations and Expertise
Northeastern University, Boston, MA, USA
Leonard Zon Serial Volume Editor
Grousbeck Professor of Pediatrics, Boston Children's Hospital / HHMI, Boston, MA, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Boston Children's Hospital / HHMI, Boston, MA, USA
Monte Westerfield Serial Volume Editor
Professor, Department of Biology, Institute of Neuroscience, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Neuroscience, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR, USA