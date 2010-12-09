The Zebrafish: Cellular and Developmental Biology, Part A - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780123848925, 9780123848932

The Zebrafish: Cellular and Developmental Biology, Part A, Volume 133

3rd Edition

Serial Volume Editors: H. William Detrich, III
eBook ISBN: 9780123848932
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123848925
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th December 2010
Page Count: 366
Table of Contents

Part I: Cell Biology

    1. Cytoskeletal Analysis of Early Zebrafish Embryos

      2. Martin Wühr, William H. Detrich III, and Timothy J. Mitchison

    2. Development of Zebrafish Progenitor Cultures

      3. David Traver

    3. Axon Guidance in the Zebrafish

      4. Chi-Bin Chien

    4. Imaging Blood Vessels in the Zebrafish

      5. Weinstein

    5. Lipid Metabolism in Zebrafish

      6. Steven Farber

    6. Analysis of the Cell Cycle in Zebrafish

      7. James Amatruda

    7. Medaka Haploid Cells

      8. Hong Wunhan

    8. Ciliary Transport

      9. Jarema Malicki and Zhoxia Sun

       

      Part II: Developmental and Neural Biology

    9. Light Sheet Microscopy

      10. Ernst Steltzer and Jochen Wittbrodt

    10. Multiscale Dynamics in Zebrafish Embryogenesis

      11. Nadine Peyriéras

    11. The caspar Mutant in Organogenesis

      12. Len Zon

    12. Neurogenesis

      13. Prisca Chapouton and Leanne Godinho

    13. Development of the Peripheral Sympathetic Nervous SystemRodney Stewart, A. Thomas Look, John Kanki, and Paul Henion

    14. Enteric Nervous System

      15. Judith Eisen, Iain Shepherd

    15. Electrophysiological Methods for the Lateral Line

      16. Theresa Nicholson

    16. Computer-Aided Screening for Zebrafish Embryonic Motility Mutants

      17. Charles Lessman

    17. Photoreceptor Structure and Development: Analyses Using GFP Transgenes

      18. Brian Perkins, James Fadool, and John Dowling

    18. Approaches to Study Neurogenesis in the Zebrafish Retina

      19. Andrei Avanesov and Jarema Malicki

    19. Morphogenesis of the Jaw: Development Beyond the Embryo

      20. R. Craig Albertson and Pamela Yelick

    20. Cardiac Development

      21. Deb Yelon and Grant Miura

    21. Chemical Approaches to Angiogenesis

      22. Joann Chan

    22. Vascular Occlusion and Thrombosis in Zebrafish

      23. Pudur Jagadeeswaran and Bijoy Thattaliyath

    23. Zebrafish Kidney Development

      24. Iain Drummond and Alan Davidson

    24. Pancreas Development in Zebrafish

      25. Dirk Meyer and Vicki Prince

    25. Gut

      26. Didier Stainier and Wolfram Gosling

    26. Sleep

      27. Alex Schier

    27. Associative Learning in Zebrafish

Lina Al-Imari and Robert Gerlai

Description

This volume of Methods in Cell Biology, the first of 3 parts on the subject of zebrafish, provides a comprehensive compendia of laboratory protocols and reviews covering all the new methods developed since 2004. This first volume provides state-of-the-art descriptions of novel cellular imaging technologies and methods for culture of zebrafish stem cells, summarizes protocols for analyzingthe development of major organ systems including the central nervous system (CNS), and introduces the use of the zebrafish as a model system for human diseases.

Key Features

  • Details state-of-the art zebrafish protocols, delineating critical steps in the procedures as well as potential pitfalls
  • Summarizes the Zebrafish Genome Project

Readership

Developmental biologists, neurobiologists, and cell biologists.

About the Serial Volume Editors

H. William Detrich, III Serial Volume Editor

Professor of Biochemistry and Marine Biology at Northeastern University, promoted 1996. Joined Northeastern faculty in 1987. Previously a faculty member in Dept. of Biochemistry at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, 1983-1987.Principal Investigator in the U.S. Antarctic Program since 1984. Twelve field seasons "on the ice" since 1981. Research conducted at Palmer Station, Antarctica, and McMurdo Station, Antarctica.Research areas: Biochemical, cellular, and physiological adaptation to low and high temperatures. Structure and function of cytoplasmic microtubules and microtubule-dependent motors from cold-adapted Antarctic fishes. Regulation of tubulin and globin gene expression in zebrafish and Antarctic fishes. Role of microtubules in morphogenesis of the zebrafish embryo. Developmental hemapoiesis in zebrafish and Antarctic fishes. UV-induced DNA damage and repair in Antarctic marine organisms.

Affiliations and Expertise

Northeastern University, Boston, MA, USA

