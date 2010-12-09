The Zebrafish: Cellular and Developmental Biology, Part A, Volume 133
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
Part I: Cell Biology
- Cytoskeletal Analysis of Early Zebrafish Embryos
- Development of Zebrafish Progenitor Cultures
- Axon Guidance in the Zebrafish
- Imaging Blood Vessels in the Zebrafish
- Lipid Metabolism in Zebrafish
- Analysis of the Cell Cycle in Zebrafish
- Medaka Haploid Cells
- Ciliary Transport
- Light Sheet Microscopy
- Multiscale Dynamics in Zebrafish Embryogenesis
- The caspar Mutant in Organogenesis
- Neurogenesis
- Development of the Peripheral Sympathetic Nervous SystemRodney Stewart, A. Thomas Look, John Kanki, and Paul Henion
- Enteric Nervous System
- Electrophysiological Methods for the Lateral Line
- Computer-Aided Screening for Zebrafish Embryonic Motility Mutants
- Photoreceptor Structure and Development: Analyses Using GFP Transgenes
- Approaches to Study Neurogenesis in the Zebrafish Retina
- Morphogenesis of the Jaw: Development Beyond the Embryo
- Cardiac Development
- Chemical Approaches to Angiogenesis
- Vascular Occlusion and Thrombosis in Zebrafish
- Zebrafish Kidney Development
- Pancreas Development in Zebrafish
- Gut
- Sleep
- Associative Learning in Zebrafish
Martin Wühr, William H. Detrich III, and Timothy J. Mitchison
David Traver
Chi-Bin Chien
Weinstein
Steven Farber
James Amatruda
Hong Wunhan
Jarema Malicki and Zhoxia Sun
Part II: Developmental and Neural Biology
Ernst Steltzer and Jochen Wittbrodt
Nadine Peyriéras
Len Zon
Prisca Chapouton and Leanne Godinho
Judith Eisen, Iain Shepherd
Theresa Nicholson
Charles Lessman
Brian Perkins, James Fadool, and John Dowling
Andrei Avanesov and Jarema Malicki
R. Craig Albertson and Pamela Yelick
Deb Yelon and Grant Miura
Joann Chan
Pudur Jagadeeswaran and Bijoy Thattaliyath
Iain Drummond and Alan Davidson
Dirk Meyer and Vicki Prince
Didier Stainier and Wolfram Gosling
Alex Schier
Lina Al-Imari and Robert Gerlai
This volume of Methods in Cell Biology, the first of 3 parts on the subject of zebrafish, provides a comprehensive compendia of laboratory protocols and reviews covering all the new methods developed since 2004. This first volume provides state-of-the-art descriptions of novel cellular imaging technologies and methods for culture of zebrafish stem cells, summarizes protocols for analyzingthe development of major organ systems including the central nervous system (CNS), and introduces the use of the zebrafish as a model system for human diseases.
- Details state-of-the art zebrafish protocols, delineating critical steps in the procedures as well as potential pitfalls
- Summarizes the Zebrafish Genome Project
Developmental biologists, neurobiologists, and cell biologists.
H. William Detrich, III Serial Volume Editor
Professor of Biochemistry and Marine Biology at Northeastern University, promoted 1996. Joined Northeastern faculty in 1987. Previously a faculty member in Dept. of Biochemistry at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, 1983-1987.Principal Investigator in the U.S. Antarctic Program since 1984. Twelve field seasons "on the ice" since 1981. Research conducted at Palmer Station, Antarctica, and McMurdo Station, Antarctica.Research areas: Biochemical, cellular, and physiological adaptation to low and high temperatures. Structure and function of cytoplasmic microtubules and microtubule-dependent motors from cold-adapted Antarctic fishes. Regulation of tubulin and globin gene expression in zebrafish and Antarctic fishes. Role of microtubules in morphogenesis of the zebrafish embryo. Developmental hemapoiesis in zebrafish and Antarctic fishes. UV-induced DNA damage and repair in Antarctic marine organisms.
Affiliations and Expertise
Northeastern University, Boston, MA, USA