The Zebrafish: Cellular and Developmental Biology, Part A Cellular Biology, Volume 133
4th Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Embryonic cell culture in zebrafish
- Introduction
- 1. Methods
- Conclusion
Chapter 2. Cellular dissection of zebrafish hematopoiesis
- Introduction
- 1. Zebrafish Hematopoiesis
- 2. Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation
- 3. Enrichment of HSCs
- 4. In Vitro Culture and Differentiation of Hematopoietic Progenitors
- Conclusions
Chapter 3. Second harmonic generation microscopy in zebrafish
- Introduction
- 1. Materials
- 2. Methods
- 3. Notes
- Supplementary videos
- Supplementary Data
Chapter 4. Imaging blood vessels and lymphatic vessels in the zebrafish
- Introduction
- 1. Imaging Vascular Gene Expression
- 2. Nonvital Blood Vessel and Lymphatic Vessel Imaging
- 3. Vital Imaging of Blood and Lymphatic Vessels
- Conclusion
Chapter 5. An eye on light-sheet microscopy
- Introduction
- 1. Principle Behind Selective Plane Illumination Microscopy
- 2. The Microscope for Your Sample or the Sample for Your Microscope?
- 3. Data Acquisition and Handling
- 4. Challenges and Perspectives
Chapter 6. Single neuron morphology in vivo with confined primed conversion
- Introduction
- 1. Photoconvertible Fluorescent Proteins
- 2. Confined Primed Conversion
- 3. Unraveling Single Neuron Morphology With Confined Primed Conversion
- Conclusion and Outlook
Chapter 7. Visualizing retinoic acid morphogen gradients
- Introduction
- 1. Challenges for Morphogen Gradient Studies
- 2. Feedback Allows Retinoic Acid to Act as a Graded Morphogen
- 3. Cyp26s as Key Regulators of Retinoic Acid Gradient Formation
- 4. Visualizing the Retinoic Acid Gradient
- 5. Crabps and Retinoic Acid Signal Robustness
- 6. Sharpening Boundaries of Gene Expression in Response to Retinoic Acid Gradients
- 7. Noise—Both Good and Bad
- 8. Other Boundaries and Other Morphogens
- Conclusions and Perspectives
Chapter 8. Using fluorescent lipids in live zebrafish larvae: From imaging whole animal physiology to subcellular lipid trafficking
- Introduction
- 1. Forward Genetic Screening With Fluorescent Lipids
- 2. Visualizing Lipid Metabolism Using BODIPY Fatty Acid Analogs
- Summary
Chapter 9. Analysis of cilia structure and function in zebrafish
- Introduction
- 1. Cilia in Zebrafish Organs
- 2. Analytical Tools for Cilia Morphology and Motility
- 3. Phenotypes of Cilia Mutants in Zebrafish
- 4. Future Directions
Chapter 10. Functional calcium imaging in zebrafish lateral-line hair cells
- Introduction
- 1. Calcium Indicator Selection and Comparison
- 2. Imaging Systems and Optimal Parameters
- 3. Image Processing
- Summary
- Discussion
Chapter 11. Physiological recordings from the zebrafish lateral line
- Introduction
- 1. Common Methods for Lateral Line Electrophysiology
- 2. Stimulation of Neuromast Hair Cells
- 3. Recording Microphonic Potentials
- 4. In Vivo Hair Cell Physiology
- 5. Afferent Neuron Action Currents
- 6. Summary
- Discussion
Description
The Zebrafish: Cellular and Developmental Biology, Part A Cellular Biology, is the latest edition in the Methods in Cell Biology series that looks at methods for analyzing cellular and developmental biology of zebrafish. Chapters cover such topics as cell biology and developmental and neural biology.
Key Features
- Covers sections on model systems and functional studies, imaging-based approaches, and emerging studies
- Written by experts in the field
- Contains cutting-edge material on the topic of developmental biology in zebrafish
- New two part edition of this important volume
Readership
Researchers and students in cell, molecular and developmental biology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 9th June 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128034897
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128034750
Reviews
Praise for the Series:
"The series is invaluable for workers at all levels of cell biology." --Nature
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
H. William Detrich, III Serial Volume Editor
Professor of Biochemistry and Marine Biology at Northeastern University, promoted 1996. Joined Northeastern faculty in 1987. Previously a faculty member in Dept. of Biochemistry at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, 1983-1987.Principal Investigator in the U.S. Antarctic Program since 1984. Twelve field seasons "on the ice" since 1981. Research conducted at Palmer Station, Antarctica, and McMurdo Station, Antarctica.Research areas: Biochemical, cellular, and physiological adaptation to low and high temperatures. Structure and function of cytoplasmic microtubules and microtubule-dependent motors from cold-adapted Antarctic fishes. Regulation of tubulin and globin gene expression in zebrafish and Antarctic fishes. Role of microtubules in morphogenesis of the zebrafish embryo. Developmental hemapoiesis in zebrafish and Antarctic fishes. UV-induced DNA damage and repair in Antarctic marine organisms.
Affiliations and Expertise
Northeastern University, Boston, MA, USA
Monte Westerfield Serial Volume Editor
Professor, Department of Biology, Institute of Neuroscience, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Neuroscience, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR, USA
Leonard Zon Serial Volume Editor
Grousbeck Professor of Pediatrics, Boston Children's Hospital / HHMI, Boston, MA, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Boston Children's Hospital / HHMI, Boston, MA, USA