The Zebrafish: Cellular and Developmental Biology, Part A Cellular Biology - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780128034750, 9780128034897

The Zebrafish: Cellular and Developmental Biology, Part A Cellular Biology, Volume 133

4th Edition

Serial Volume Editors: H. William Detrich, III Monte Westerfield Leonard Zon
eBook ISBN: 9780128034897
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128034750
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th June 2016
Page Count: 322
Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Embryonic cell culture in zebrafish

  • Introduction
  • 1. Methods
  • Conclusion

Chapter 2. Cellular dissection of zebrafish hematopoiesis

  • Introduction
  • 1. Zebrafish Hematopoiesis
  • 2. Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation
  • 3. Enrichment of HSCs
  • 4. In Vitro Culture and Differentiation of Hematopoietic Progenitors
  • Conclusions

Chapter 3. Second harmonic generation microscopy in zebrafish

  • Introduction
  • 1. Materials
  • 2. Methods
  • 3. Notes
  • Supplementary videos
  • Supplementary Data

Chapter 4. Imaging blood vessels and lymphatic vessels in the zebrafish

  • Introduction
  • 1. Imaging Vascular Gene Expression
  • 2. Nonvital Blood Vessel and Lymphatic Vessel Imaging
  • 3. Vital Imaging of Blood and Lymphatic Vessels
  • Conclusion

Chapter 5. An eye on light-sheet microscopy

  • Introduction
  • 1. Principle Behind Selective Plane Illumination Microscopy
  • 2. The Microscope for Your Sample or the Sample for Your Microscope?
  • 3. Data Acquisition and Handling
  • 4. Challenges and Perspectives

Chapter 6. Single neuron morphology in vivo with confined primed conversion

  • Introduction
  • 1. Photoconvertible Fluorescent Proteins
  • 2. Confined Primed Conversion
  • 3. Unraveling Single Neuron Morphology With Confined Primed Conversion
  • Conclusion and Outlook

Chapter 7. Visualizing retinoic acid morphogen gradients

  • Introduction
  • 1. Challenges for Morphogen Gradient Studies
  • 2. Feedback Allows Retinoic Acid to Act as a Graded Morphogen
  • 3. Cyp26s as Key Regulators of Retinoic Acid Gradient Formation
  • 4. Visualizing the Retinoic Acid Gradient
  • 5. Crabps and Retinoic Acid Signal Robustness
  • 6. Sharpening Boundaries of Gene Expression in Response to Retinoic Acid Gradients
  • 7. Noise—Both Good and Bad
  • 8. Other Boundaries and Other Morphogens
  • Conclusions and Perspectives

Chapter 8. Using fluorescent lipids in live zebrafish larvae: From imaging whole animal physiology to subcellular lipid trafficking

  • Introduction
  • 1. Forward Genetic Screening With Fluorescent Lipids
  • 2. Visualizing Lipid Metabolism Using BODIPY Fatty Acid Analogs
  • Summary

Chapter 9. Analysis of cilia structure and function in zebrafish

  • Introduction
  • 1. Cilia in Zebrafish Organs
  • 2. Analytical Tools for Cilia Morphology and Motility
  • 3. Phenotypes of Cilia Mutants in Zebrafish
  • 4. Future Directions

Chapter 10. Functional calcium imaging in zebrafish lateral-line hair cells

  • Introduction
  • 1. Calcium Indicator Selection and Comparison
  • 2. Imaging Systems and Optimal Parameters
  • 3. Image Processing
  • Summary
  • Discussion

Chapter 11. Physiological recordings from the zebrafish lateral line

  • Introduction
  • 1. Common Methods for Lateral Line Electrophysiology
  • 2. Stimulation of Neuromast Hair Cells
  • 3. Recording Microphonic Potentials
  • 4. In Vivo Hair Cell Physiology
  • 5. Afferent Neuron Action Currents
  • 6. Summary
  • Discussion

Description

The Zebrafish: Cellular and Developmental Biology, Part A Cellular Biology, is the latest edition in the Methods in Cell Biology series that looks at methods for analyzing cellular and developmental biology of zebrafish. Chapters cover such topics as cell biology and developmental and neural biology.

Key Features

  • Covers sections on model systems and functional studies, imaging-based approaches, and emerging studies
  • Written by experts in the field
  • Contains cutting-edge material on the topic of developmental biology in zebrafish
  • New two part edition of this important volume

Readership

Researchers and students in cell, molecular and developmental biology

About the Serial Volume Editors

H. William Detrich, III Serial Volume Editor

Professor of Biochemistry and Marine Biology at Northeastern University, promoted 1996. Joined Northeastern faculty in 1987. Previously a faculty member in Dept. of Biochemistry at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, 1983-1987.Principal Investigator in the U.S. Antarctic Program since 1984. Twelve field seasons "on the ice" since 1981. Research conducted at Palmer Station, Antarctica, and McMurdo Station, Antarctica.Research areas: Biochemical, cellular, and physiological adaptation to low and high temperatures. Structure and function of cytoplasmic microtubules and microtubule-dependent motors from cold-adapted Antarctic fishes. Regulation of tubulin and globin gene expression in zebrafish and Antarctic fishes. Role of microtubules in morphogenesis of the zebrafish embryo. Developmental hemapoiesis in zebrafish and Antarctic fishes. UV-induced DNA damage and repair in Antarctic marine organisms.

Affiliations and Expertise

Northeastern University, Boston, MA, USA

Monte Westerfield Serial Volume Editor

Professor, Department of Biology, Institute of Neuroscience, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Neuroscience, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR, USA

Leonard Zon Serial Volume Editor

Grousbeck Professor of Pediatrics, Boston Children's Hospital / HHMI, Boston, MA, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Boston Children's Hospital / HHMI, Boston, MA, USA

