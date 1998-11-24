The Zebrafish: Biology, Volume 59
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction:
H.W. Detrich and L. Zon, Overview of the Zebrafish System.
D. Kane, Early Embryonic Development.
Cull Culture and General Methods:
D. Barnes, Zebrafish Embryonal Cell Culture.
B. Paw and L. Zon, Primary Fibroblast Cell Culture.
G. Corley-Smith, Production of Zebrafish Androgenotes.
Gene Expression and Function in Development:
T. Jowett, Analysis of Protein and Gene Expression.
M. Hammerschmidt, P. Blader and U. Strähle, Strategies to Perturb Zebrafish Development.
S. Ekker and T. Hyatt, Vectors and Techniques for Ectopic Gene Expression in Zebrafish.
H. Sive and Y. Grinblat, Analysis of Zebrafish Development Using Explant Culture Assays.
Early Embryonic Development:
M. Mullins, Embryonic Axis Formation.
M. Cooper, Confocal Microscopic Analysis of Morphogenetic Movements.
L. Solnica-Krezel and J. Topczewski, Cytoskeletal Dynamics of the Zebrafish Embryo.
M. Chem and H.W. Detrich, Kinesin-Like Microtubule Motors in Early Development.
Organogenesis:
C. Moens, Techniques in Neural Development.
J. Malicki, Development of the Retina.
S. Johnson and P. Bennet, Growth Control in the Ontogenetic and Regenerating Zebrafish Fin.
L. Zon, D. Stainier, and L. Parker, Vascular and Blood Gene Expression.
P. Jagadeeswar and J. Sheehan, Analysis of Hemostasis in Zebrafish.
M. Fishman and Serluca, Cell Lineage Tracing in Heart Development.
I. Dawid, Neurogenesis. Subject Index.
Description
This is the first in a two-volume, comprehensive treatment of the methodologies used in researching the Zebrafish, an emerging vertebrate model system. The text includes discussions on development, genetic methodologies, and model applications.
Key Features
@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Details state-of-the-art zebrafish protocols in a single-source reference
- Presents methods and reagents in user-friendly format
- Delineates critical steps and pitfalls of he procedures
- Illustrates techniques with full-color plates
- Summarizes many new and interesting developmental mutants
- Includes appendices with strain information and a compendium of zebrafish World Wide Web sites
- Relevant to clinicians interested in vertebrate models of human congenital diseases
Readership
Students and researchers who employ molecular, cellular, and genetic/genomic methods to study vertebrate development.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 391
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 24th November 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080859576
Reviews
"...packed with useful tidbits and should serve as a handy reference for researchers in the zebrafish mainstream, as wll as for those planning to plunge into this powerful genetic system." @source:—Marnie E. Halpern in CELL (Sept. 1999)
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
H. William Detrich, III Serial Volume Editor
Professor of Biochemistry and Marine Biology at Northeastern University, promoted 1996. Joined Northeastern faculty in 1987. Previously a faculty member in Dept. of Biochemistry at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, 1983-1987.Principal Investigator in the U.S. Antarctic Program since 1984. Twelve field seasons "on the ice" since 1981. Research conducted at Palmer Station, Antarctica, and McMurdo Station, Antarctica.Research areas: Biochemical, cellular, and physiological adaptation to low and high temperatures. Structure and function of cytoplasmic microtubules and microtubule-dependent motors from cold-adapted Antarctic fishes. Regulation of tubulin and globin gene expression in zebrafish and Antarctic fishes. Role of microtubules in morphogenesis of the zebrafish embryo. Developmental hemapoiesis in zebrafish and Antarctic fishes. UV-induced DNA damage and repair in Antarctic marine organisms.
Affiliations and Expertise
Northeastern University, Boston, MA, USA
Monte Westerfield Serial Volume Editor
Professor, Department of Biology, Institute of Neuroscience, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Neuroscience, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR, USA
Leonard Zon Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Children's Hospital, Boston, MA, USA
About the Serial Editors
Leslie Wilson Serial Editor
University of California, Santa Barbara, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Santa Barbara, USA
Paul Matsudaira Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, U.S.A.