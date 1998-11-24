The Zebrafish: Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125441612, 9780080859576

The Zebrafish: Biology, Volume 59

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: H. William Detrich, III Monte Westerfield Leonard Zon
Serial Editors: Leslie Wilson Paul Matsudaira
eBook ISBN: 9780080859576
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th November 1998
Page Count: 391
Table of Contents

Introduction:

H.W. Detrich and L. Zon, Overview of the Zebrafish System.

D. Kane, Early Embryonic Development.

Cull Culture and General Methods:

D. Barnes, Zebrafish Embryonal Cell Culture.

B. Paw and L. Zon, Primary Fibroblast Cell Culture.

G. Corley-Smith, Production of Zebrafish Androgenotes.

Gene Expression and Function in Development:

T. Jowett, Analysis of Protein and Gene Expression.

M. Hammerschmidt, P. Blader and U. Strähle, Strategies to Perturb Zebrafish Development.

S. Ekker and T. Hyatt, Vectors and Techniques for Ectopic Gene Expression in Zebrafish.

H. Sive and Y. Grinblat, Analysis of Zebrafish Development Using Explant Culture Assays.

Early Embryonic Development:

M. Mullins, Embryonic Axis Formation.

M. Cooper, Confocal Microscopic Analysis of Morphogenetic Movements.

L. Solnica-Krezel and J. Topczewski, Cytoskeletal Dynamics of the Zebrafish Embryo.

M. Chem and H.W. Detrich, Kinesin-Like Microtubule Motors in Early Development.

Organogenesis:

C. Moens, Techniques in Neural Development.

J. Malicki, Development of the Retina.

S. Johnson and P. Bennet, Growth Control in the Ontogenetic and Regenerating Zebrafish Fin.

L. Zon, D. Stainier, and L. Parker, Vascular and Blood Gene Expression.

P. Jagadeeswar and J. Sheehan, Analysis of Hemostasis in Zebrafish.

M. Fishman and Serluca, Cell Lineage Tracing in Heart Development.

I. Dawid, Neurogenesis. Subject Index.

Description

This is the first in a two-volume, comprehensive treatment of the methodologies used in researching the Zebrafish, an emerging vertebrate model system. The text includes discussions on development, genetic methodologies, and model applications.

Key Features

@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Details state-of-the-art zebrafish protocols in a single-source reference

  • Presents methods and reagents in user-friendly format
  • Delineates critical steps and pitfalls of he procedures
  • Illustrates techniques with full-color plates
  • Summarizes many new and interesting developmental mutants
  • Includes appendices with strain information and a compendium of zebrafish World Wide Web sites
  • Relevant to clinicians interested in vertebrate models of human congenital diseases

Readership

Students and researchers who employ molecular, cellular, and genetic/genomic methods to study vertebrate development.

Details

No. of pages:
391
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080859576

Reviews

"...packed with useful tidbits and should serve as a handy reference for researchers in the zebrafish mainstream, as wll as for those planning to plunge into this powerful genetic system." @source:—Marnie E. Halpern in CELL (Sept. 1999)

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

H. William Detrich, III Serial Volume Editor

Professor of Biochemistry and Marine Biology at Northeastern University, promoted 1996. Joined Northeastern faculty in 1987. Previously a faculty member in Dept. of Biochemistry at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, 1983-1987.Principal Investigator in the U.S. Antarctic Program since 1984. Twelve field seasons "on the ice" since 1981. Research conducted at Palmer Station, Antarctica, and McMurdo Station, Antarctica.Research areas: Biochemical, cellular, and physiological adaptation to low and high temperatures. Structure and function of cytoplasmic microtubules and microtubule-dependent motors from cold-adapted Antarctic fishes. Regulation of tubulin and globin gene expression in zebrafish and Antarctic fishes. Role of microtubules in morphogenesis of the zebrafish embryo. Developmental hemapoiesis in zebrafish and Antarctic fishes. UV-induced DNA damage and repair in Antarctic marine organisms.

Affiliations and Expertise

Northeastern University, Boston, MA, USA

Monte Westerfield Serial Volume Editor

Professor, Department of Biology, Institute of Neuroscience, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Neuroscience, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR, USA

Leonard Zon Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Children's Hospital, Boston, MA, USA

About the Serial Editors

Leslie Wilson Serial Editor

University of California, Santa Barbara, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Santa Barbara, USA

Paul Matsudaira Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, U.S.A.

