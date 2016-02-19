The Young Writer of the Year 1969
1st Edition
Editors: John Anstey
eBook ISBN: 9781483184340
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 140
Description
The Young Writer of the Year 1969 is a collection of literature submitted to The Young Writer of the Year Competition. The book presents 17 articles that cover a particular feature of contemporary Britain. The papers in the text tackle various issues, such as foreign immigrants, armed forces enlistment, and substance abuse. The text will be of great use to readers who have an interest in how young writers see various social issues in modern day Britain.
Table of Contents
Publisher's Note
Foreword
Under a Loose Heading
Bedsitters
Honor Oak Old Cemetery Cemetery
Britain Today
The Chopstick Community
Borstal
About the Sky Dweller
British Eagle Has Ceased Operations
Why Cannabis?
Guildford — Summer'68
Britain Today
A Shaded Pattern
The Mistake
Portrait of Paper — Seller
Mac's Men
Something Lost in Agriculture
Home is the Sailor
Details
- No. of pages:
- 140
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483184340
About the Editor
John Anstey
Affiliations and Expertise
The Daily Telegraph Magazine
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.