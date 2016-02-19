The Young Writer of the Year 1969 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080071053, 9781483184340

The Young Writer of the Year 1969

1st Edition

Editors: John Anstey
eBook ISBN: 9781483184340
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 140
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
19.99
16.99
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Young Writer of the Year 1969 is a collection of literature submitted to The Young Writer of the Year Competition. The book presents 17 articles that cover a particular feature of contemporary Britain. The papers in the text tackle various issues, such as foreign immigrants, armed forces enlistment, and substance abuse. The text will be of great use to readers who have an interest in how young writers see various social issues in modern day Britain.

Table of Contents


Publisher's Note

Foreword

Under a Loose Heading

Bedsitters

Honor Oak Old Cemetery Cemetery

Britain Today

The Chopstick Community

Borstal

About the Sky Dweller

British Eagle Has Ceased Operations

Why Cannabis?

Guildford — Summer'68

Britain Today

A Shaded Pattern

The Mistake

Portrait of Paper — Seller

Mac's Men

Something Lost in Agriculture

Home is the Sailor


Details

No. of pages:
140
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483184340

About the Editor

John Anstey

Affiliations and Expertise

The Daily Telegraph Magazine

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.