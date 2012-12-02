The Yeasts - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780125964159, 9780080925431

The Yeasts, Volume 5

2nd Edition

Yeast Technology

Editors: Anthony Rose J. Harrison
eBook ISBN: 9780080925431
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125964159
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 620
Table of Contents

A.H. Rose and J.S. Harrison, Introduction.

J.R.M. Hammond, Brewer's Yeasts.

R.E Kunkee and L.F. Bisson, Wine-making Yeasts.

K. Kodama, Sak-Brewing Yeasts.

F.W. Beech, Yeasts in Cider-Making.

D.C. Watson, Yeasts in Distilled Alcoholic Beverage Production.

W.M. Ingledew, Yeasts for Production of Fuel Ethanol.

T.P. Lyons, K.A. Jacques, and D.A. Dawson, Miscellaneous Yeast Products.

E. Hinchliffe and E. Kenny, Yeast as a Vehcile for the Expression of Heterologous Genes.

A.H. Roseand G. Vijayalakshmi, Baker's Yeasts.

J.S. Harrison, Food and Fodder Yeasts.

E.A. Tudor and R.G. Board, Food Spoilage Yeasts.

D.S. Thomas, Yeasts as Spoilage Organisms in Beverages. Subject Index. Author Index.

Description

This classic series covers the complete biology and biochemistry of the yeasts in six volumes. Volume 5 addresses the major areas of yeast technology relevant to the food, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries.

Key Features

  • SPECIAL FEATURES:
  • Final volume of a comprehensive research level edited treatise covering biochemistry physiology, technology of yeasts. The book will cover the major areas of yeast technology relevant to the food, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Yeast are highly versatile organisms, particularly suitable for industrial purposes - this book will be of interest to many.

Readership

Pure and applied microbiologists, biochemists, biotechnologists, cell biologists, and food scientists.

Details

No. of pages:
620
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080925431
Hardcover ISBN:
9780125964159

Reviews

@qu:"The series will form an essential source book for libraries serving microbiologists" @source:--THE SOCIETY FOR GENERAL MICROBIOLOGY QUARTERLY @qu:"The course of time has shown these volumes to be an outstanding success... The student, teacher and researcher interested in yeasts will find it difficult not to refer to the relevant chapters in The Yeasts, Second Edition." @source:--FOOD AUSTRALIA

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Anthony Rose Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Biological Sciences, Bath University, U.K.

J. Harrison Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Ashley House, Upper Frog Street, Tenby, Dyfed, U.K.

