The Yeasts, Volume 5
2nd Edition
Yeast Technology
Table of Contents
A.H. Rose and J.S. Harrison, Introduction.
J.R.M. Hammond, Brewer's Yeasts.
R.E Kunkee and L.F. Bisson, Wine-making Yeasts.
K. Kodama, Sak-Brewing Yeasts.
F.W. Beech, Yeasts in Cider-Making.
D.C. Watson, Yeasts in Distilled Alcoholic Beverage Production.
W.M. Ingledew, Yeasts for Production of Fuel Ethanol.
T.P. Lyons, K.A. Jacques, and D.A. Dawson, Miscellaneous Yeast Products.
E. Hinchliffe and E. Kenny, Yeast as a Vehcile for the Expression of Heterologous Genes.
A.H. Roseand G. Vijayalakshmi, Baker's Yeasts.
J.S. Harrison, Food and Fodder Yeasts.
E.A. Tudor and R.G. Board, Food Spoilage Yeasts.
D.S. Thomas, Yeasts as Spoilage Organisms in Beverages. Subject Index. Author Index.
Description
This classic series covers the complete biology and biochemistry of the yeasts in six volumes. Volume 5 addresses the major areas of yeast technology relevant to the food, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries.
Readership
Pure and applied microbiologists, biochemists, biotechnologists, cell biologists, and food scientists.
Reviews
@qu:"The series will form an essential source book for libraries serving microbiologists" @source:--THE SOCIETY FOR GENERAL MICROBIOLOGY QUARTERLY @qu:"The course of time has shown these volumes to be an outstanding success... The student, teacher and researcher interested in yeasts will find it difficult not to refer to the relevant chapters in The Yeasts, Second Edition." @source:--FOOD AUSTRALIA
About the Editors
Anthony Rose Editor
School of Biological Sciences, Bath University, U.K.
J. Harrison Editor
Ashley House, Upper Frog Street, Tenby, Dyfed, U.K.