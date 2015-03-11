The Yaws Handbook of Vapor Pressure
2nd Edition
Antoine Coefficients
Description
Increased to include over 25,000 organic and inorganic compounds, The Yaws Handbook of Vapor Pressure: Antoine Coefficients, Second Edition delivers the most comprehensive and practical database source for today's petrochemical. Understanding antoine coefficients for vapor pressure leads to numerous critical engineering applications such as pure components in storage vessels, pressure relief valve design, flammability limits at the refinery, as well as environmental emissions from exposed liquids, making data to efficiently calculate these daily challenges a fundamental need. Written by the world’s leading authority on chemical and petrochemical data, The Yaws Handbook of Vapor Pressure simplifies the guesswork for the engineer and reinforces the credibility of the engineer’s calculations with a single trust-worthy source. This data book is a must-have for the engineer’s library bookshelf.
Key Features
- Increase compound coverage from 8,200 to over 25,000 organic and inorganic compounds, including sulfur and hydrocarbons
- Solve process design questions quickly from a single reliable data source
- Locate answers easily for multiple petrochemical related questions such as bubble point, dew point temperatures, and vapor-liquid equilibrium
Readership
Petroleum Engineers, Chemical Engineers, Process Design Engineers, R&D. Petroleum and Chemical Engineering Students (graduate and post-grad level)
Table of Contents
- Contributors
- Acknowledgments
- Disclaimer
- About the Authors
- Chapter 1: Vapor Pressure – Organic Compounds
- Abstract
- Tabulation results
- Example
- Chapter 2: Vapor Pressure – Inorganic Compounds
- Abstract
- Tabulation results
- Example
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 11th March 2015
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128030028
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128029992
About the Author
Carl L. Yaws
Carl L. Yaws, PhD was Professor of Chemical Engineering (retired) at Lamar University, in Beaumont, TX. He has industrial experience in process engineering, development, modeling, and design at Exxon, Ethyl, and Texas Instruments. He is the author of 36 books and more than 1,000 technical publications (papers, presentations, and chapters in books) in process engineering, property data, and pollution prevention. He is a leading authority on property data of chemical compounds for use by practicing engineers and scientists.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Chemical Engineering (retired) at Lamar University, Beaumont, TX