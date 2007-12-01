Covering the properties of over 8,200 compounds, this volume, written by the world’s leading authority on chemical engineering, is more comprehensive and thorough than any other book of its kind. Antoine coefficients are one of the most important properties to industry processes, and Carl Yaws provides all the skills necessary for every chemical engineer, both academic and experienced. Understanding Antoine coefficients for vapor pressure extends to numerous other practical engineering processes, such as pure components in storage vessels, the concentration of species in vapor, relief valve design, as well as emissions into the environment from exposed liquids.

The properties listed in The Yaws Handbook of Vapor Pressure: Antoine Coefficients are useful when calculating:

Bubble point temperatures or pressures

Dew point temperatures or pressures

Vapor-liquid equilibrium

And many other processes, for distillation columns, phase separators, and other mass transfer process equipment.

Not available anywhere else, the information in this handbook is a valuable addition to any engineer’s library.