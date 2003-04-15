The World Trade Organization and International Denim Trading
1st Edition
Table of Contents
International textile and apparel trading; China’s WTO entry and its impact upon the international textile and apparel trade; USA denim products trade; EU denim products trade; Japan denim products trade; Hong Kong denim products trade; China denim products trade; Strategic implications for denim manufacturers and traders.
Description
The World Trade Organization and international denim trading is the first market report that focuses on analysing the international denim trading market and its key players. It discusses the important implications of China's entry into the World Trade Organization for the denim industry and analyses the denim trade in the major markets and the key players including USA, EEC, Japan, Hong Kong and China. Included are extensive and systematic primary data research; geographic distributions of denim trade; detailed description and analysis of major markets; comprehensive analysis of industry and its competitiveness and the impact of the World Trade Organisation.
The opening chapter covers international textile and apparel trading; this is followed by China's entry into the World Trade Organisation and its impact on the international textile and apparel trade. The main part of the book reports on denim product trade in specific international markets and the final chapters highlight strategic implications for denim manufacturers and traders.
Key Features
- The first market report that focuses on analysing the international denim trading market and its key players
- Analyses the effect China's accession to the WTO will have on the denim trade and analyses the trade in its major markets, including the USA, EEC, Japan, Hong Kong and China
- Highlights strategic implications for denim manufacturers and traders
Readership
Denim manufacturers and traders
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2003
- Published:
- 15th April 2003
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845698515
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781855736931
About the Authors
Yan Li Author
Dr Y. Li is a Professor at The Institute of Textiles and Clothing at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong. He is a Fellow of The Textile Institute, a member of several professional bodies and has more than 350 scientific publications and patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong
K W Yeung Author
Yan Shen became a lecturer in international trade and trade-related law at Donghua University, China before moving to Hong Kong Polytechnic University as a research assistant under Dr. Li. She has participated in research into the World Trade Organisation and its possible effects on the textile industry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong
Y Shen Author
E Newton Author
Edward Newton is Chair Professor of Fashion Marketing and Merchandising and Head of the Institute of Textiles and Clothing at Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He is Visiting Professor to many universities internationally and has worked extensively in Europe, India, China, the Far East and USA.
L Yao Author
L. Yao is currently a research and development manager in a garment manufacturing company. She obtained her BSc from Zhejiang University in 1995. Since 1998, she has carried out research in the area of strategic development of “Fashion: Design and Technology Innovation”, which is funded by the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. She has published a series of research papers and books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong