The World’s Health Care Crisis
1st Edition
From the Laboratory Bench to the Patient’s Bedside
Description
At present, human society is facing a health care crisis that is affecting patients worldwide. In the United States, it is generally believed that the major problem is lack of affordable access to health care (i.e. health insurance). This book takes an unprecedented approach to address this issue by proposing that the major problem is not lack of affordable access to health care per se, but lack of access to better, safer, and more affordable medicines. The latter problem is present not only in the United States and the developing world but also in countries with socialized health care systems, such as Europe and the rest of the industrialized world. This book provides a comparative analysis of the health care systems throughout the world and also examines the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.
Key Features
- Examines the health care structure of the United States, Europe, and the third world, both separately and comparatively
- Offers primary source insight through in-depth interviews with pharmaceutical and health care industry leaders from around the world
- Carefully explains, in clear terms, the intricacies of the health care and pharmaceutical system and how these intricacies have led to the current crisis
- Offers concrete, comprehensive solutions to the health care crisis
Readership
The pharmaceutical industry, investment banks with an interest in healthcare, healthcare investors, management consultancies with healthcare practices, economists with an interest in healthcare, reimbursement agencies, regulatory bodies (e.g. the FDA and EMEA), government, politicians and policy makers.
Table of Contents
PART I: THE GLOBAL HEALTH CARE CRISIS
1. The World’s Health Care Crisis: The United States’ Leadership
2. The Health Care Crisis in Other Parts of the World
PART II: UNDERSTANDING THE BIOPHARMACEUTICAL BUSINESS
3. Brief Commercial History of the Biopharmaceutical Industry up to the Year 2000
4. The Biopharmaceutical Industry in the Twenty-first Century: Titanic Challenges Ahead
5. Understanding Research and Development and Marketing in a Biopharmaceutical Company
6. The Pharmaceutical Regulators
PART III: THE COMPLEXITY OF INNOVATION
7. The Academia-Industry Relationship
8. Translating Academic Innovation into Health Care Products
9. The Biotechnology World and Its Challenges
10. Causes of the Pharmaceutical Crisis
PART IV: MORALITY AND DUTY ON A LONELY PLANET
11. Wealth versus Poverty
12. Social Responsibility, Governmental Role, and Nongovernmental Organizations
PART V: REINVENTING RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT
13. Time for Reorganization
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2011
- Published:
- 6th July 2011
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123918765
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123918758
About the Author
Ibis Sanchez-Serrano
Ibis Sánchez-Serrano is a world-leading expert on global healthcare, pharmaceutical innovation, and translational science policy. He is a member of the Editorial Board of the journal Gender & the Genome and has written two books, The World’s Health Care Crisis: From the Laboratory Bench to the Patient’s Bedside (Elsevier, 2011) and The Core Model: A Collaborative Paradigm for the Pharmaceutical Industry and Global Health Care (Elsevier, 2019). Mr. Sánchez-Serrano has built a reputation amongst important international government bodies as an expert on the world’s healthcare crisis and the relevant solutions. He is a frequent speaker on global health care and pharmaceutical development. He has received international recognitions for his work on global health care, including a “Fulbright Recognition Award” and media coverage including CNN, C-SPAN, UNIVISION, EFE Agency, Deutsche Presse Agentur. He is the President of “The Core Model Corporation”, a health-care and pharmaceutical start-up.
Affiliations and Expertise
President and Founder, The Core Model Corporation, S.A., Panama City, Panama
Reviews
"This book is an excellent summary of the health-care crisis facing the world today, comparing health care in wealthy, industrial countries to that in poor, underdeveloped countries. Sánchez-Serrano, a Panamian health-care adviser/consultant, covers the history of health care, including pharmaceutically driven treatments; challenges with new drug discoveries; unmet medical needs; and profits. The author also emphasizes the high cost of research and development for new drugs. He explores the issues related to government-supplemented research and summarizes the interaction of government-sponsored basic research, academic (pure) science research, venture capital investors, and industry…. The author provides many specific examples of successes and failures of past/present systems and discusses the evolution of pharmaceutical company philosophies in the past 150 years and future challenges. This book is fact based and nonpartisan. The only areas not explored are the modern diagnostics industry, the phenomenal advances in medical devices, and the cost of modern physician care (and the cost of physicians' education). Summing Up: Highly Recommended" --Choice