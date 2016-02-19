The Women's Movement in Community Politics in the US

There are more than 80 Commissions on the Status of Women operating at the local community level in the United States. These advisory citizen's groups work under the premise that women must represent themselves in the politics and policy-making of the community. This book examines the performance of the commissions, focusing primarily on the perspectives of women activists and high-level public officials. An in-depth study of five commissions deemed 'successful' is presented, and the author concludes by analyzing the strategies for change available to the women's movement at the community level