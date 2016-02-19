The Women's Movement in Community Politics in the US - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080259710, 9781483285795

The Women's Movement in Community Politics in the US

1st Edition

The Role of Local Commissions on the Status of Women

Authors: D.W. Stewart
eBook ISBN: 9781483285795
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st October 1980
Table of Contents

(partial) Foreword

Institutionalizing female participation: an introduction

Overview of organization and performance

Successful commissions: goal-area activities and issue priorities

Commissions and community activists: performance as agenda building

Commissions and their audiences: performance as effectiveness

The women's movement: organizing change and evaluating institutions

Appendices

Bibliography

Index

Description

There are more than 80 Commissions on the Status of Women operating at the local community level in the United States. These advisory citizen's groups work under the premise that women must represent themselves in the politics and policy-making of the community. This book examines the performance of the commissions, focusing primarily on the perspectives of women activists and high-level public officials. An in-depth study of five commissions deemed 'successful' is presented, and the author concludes by analyzing the strategies for change available to the women's movement at the community level

Readership

For political scientists and community activists involved in women's issues

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483285795

About the Authors

D.W. Stewart Author

Affiliations and Expertise

North Carolina State University, USA

