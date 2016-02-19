The Women's Movement in Community Politics in the US
1st Edition
The Role of Local Commissions on the Status of Women
Table of Contents
(partial) Foreword
Institutionalizing female participation: an introduction
Overview of organization and performance
Successful commissions: goal-area activities and issue priorities
Commissions and community activists: performance as agenda building
Commissions and their audiences: performance as effectiveness
The women's movement: organizing change and evaluating institutions
Appendices
Bibliography
Index
There are more than 80 Commissions on the Status of Women operating at the local community level in the United States. These advisory citizen's groups work under the premise that women must represent themselves in the politics and policy-making of the community. This book examines the performance of the commissions, focusing primarily on the perspectives of women activists and high-level public officials. An in-depth study of five commissions deemed 'successful' is presented, and the author concludes by analyzing the strategies for change available to the women's movement at the community level
For political scientists and community activists involved in women's issues
D.W. Stewart Author
North Carolina State University, USA