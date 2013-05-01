The Wireshark Field Guide provides hackers, pen testers, and network administrators with practical guidance on capturing and interactively browsing computer network traffic. Wireshark is the world's foremost network protocol analyzer, with a rich feature set that includes deep inspection of hundreds of protocols, live capture, offline analysis and many other features.

The Wireshark Field Guide covers the installation, configuration and use of this powerful multi-platform tool. The book give readers the hands-on skills to be more productive with Wireshark as they drill down into the information contained in real-time network traffic. Readers will learn the fundamentals of packet capture and inspection, the use of color codes and filters, deep analysis, including probes and taps, and much more.

The Wireshark Field Guide is an indispensable companion for network technicians, operators, and engineers.