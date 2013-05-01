The Wireshark Field Guide
1st Edition
Analyzing and Troubleshooting Network Traffic
Description
The Wireshark Field Guide provides hackers, pen testers, and network administrators with practical guidance on capturing and interactively browsing computer network traffic. Wireshark is the world's foremost network protocol analyzer, with a rich feature set that includes deep inspection of hundreds of protocols, live capture, offline analysis and many other features.
The Wireshark Field Guide covers the installation, configuration and use of this powerful multi-platform tool. The book give readers the hands-on skills to be more productive with Wireshark as they drill down into the information contained in real-time network traffic. Readers will learn the fundamentals of packet capture and inspection, the use of color codes and filters, deep analysis, including probes and taps, and much more.
The Wireshark Field Guide is an indispensable companion for network technicians, operators, and engineers.
Key Features
- Learn the fundamentals of using Wireshark in a concise field manual
- Quickly create functional filters that will allow you to get to work quickly on solving problems
- Understand the myriad of options and the deep functionality of Wireshark
- Solve common network problems
- Learn some advanced features, methods and helpful ways to work more quickly and efficiently
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface
About the Author
Acknowledgment
Introduction
About Wireshark
Installing Wireshark
Configuring a System
Capturing Packets
Color Codes
Filters
Sample Captures
Inspecting Packets
Deep Analysis
Saving Captures
Chapter 1. About Wireshark
1.1 Introduction
1.2 What Is Wireshark?
1.3 What Is Network and Protocol Analysis?
1.4 The History of Wireshark
1.5 Troubleshooting Problems
1.6 Using Wireshark to Analyze Data
1.7 The OSI Model
1.8 Summary
Chapter 2. Installing Wireshark
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Getting Started
2.3 Requirements
2.4 Installation Preparation
2.5 Installing Wireshark
2.6 Summary
Chapter 3. Configuring a System
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Getting Started
3.3 Configuring a Cisco Port Monitor
3.4 Other Tools and Methodologies
3.5 Summary
Chapter 4. Capturing Packets
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Getting Started
4.3 Summary
Chapter 5. Color Codes
5.1 Getting Started
5.2 Creating Color Code Lists
5.3 Adding and Removing Filters
5.4 Other Coloring Options
5.5 Summary
Chapter 6. Filters
6.1 Getting Started
6.2 Applying a Filter
6.3 Advanced Filter Creation
6.4 Other Filtering Techniques
6.5 Customized Filtering and Troubleshooting
6.6 Conversation Filters
6.7 Summary
Chapter 7. Sample Captures
7.1 Getting Started
7.2 Sample Captures
7.3 Expert Analysis
7.4 Flow Graphs
7.5 Summary
Chapter 8. Inspecting Packets
8.1 Getting Started
8.2 Understanding the Technology
8.3 Capturing and Filtering Data
8.4 Inspection of the Data
8.5 Analysis Tools
8.6 Summary
Chapter 9. Deep Analysis
9.1 Getting Started
9.2 Deep Analysis
9.3 Analyzing Flow
9.4 Troubleshooting Phones
9.5 Security Analysis
9.6 Network Performance Analysis and Optimization
9.7 Using Wireshark Online
9.8 Summary
Chapter 10. Saving Captures
10.1 Getting Started
10.2 Saving Captures
10.3 Saving Captures (Multiple Files)
10.4 Saving in Other Formats
10.5 Importing and Exporting Data
10.6 Merging Data
10.7 Summary
- 128
- English
- © Syngress 2013
- 1st May 2013
- Syngress
- 9780124104969
- 9780124104136
About the Author
Robert Shimonski
Rob Shimonski (www.shimonski.com) is an experienced entrepreneur and an active participant in the business community. Rob is a best-selling author and editor with over 15 years experience developing, producing and distributing print media in the form of books, magazines and periodicals. To date, Rob has successfully created over 100 books that are currently in circulation. Rob has worked for countless companies to include CompTIA, Entrepreneur Magazine, Microsoft, McGraw Hill Education, Cisco, the National Security Agency and Digidesign. Rob has an extremely diverse background in the print media industry filling roles such as author, co-author, technical editor, copy editor and developmental editor. Since print media shifted to the digital domain, Rob has focused the past decade on developing all of the needed skills to produce professional audio and video media. An expert in Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) design and video production, Rob has created over 500 different media packages to include commercials for TV, online advertising clips, audio podcasts and much more. Rob started to train others while in the US Marine Corps. Since, Rob has held a NY State teaching certificate as well as multiple trainer roles in colleges and trade schools across the world.
is a networking and security veteran with over 20 years' experience in military, corporate and educational environments.