The Western Herbal Tradition
1st Edition
2000 years of medicinal plant knowledge
Description
The Western Herbal Tradition provides a comprehensive and critical exploration of the use of plant medicines through 2000 years of history from Dioscorides to the present day. It follows each of the 27 herbs through a wide range of key sources from European, Arabic and American traditions including Greek, Roman and Renaissance texts. A rich discussion of the historical texts is balanced with current application and research.
The herbs have been selected on the basis of common use by practising herbalists.
Each illustrated monograph contains:
Species, identification and botanical description
A study of the characterisation and medicinal use of the plants consistently drawn
from featured herbals which includes the authors’ own translations from the Latin
Assessment of past and current texts in the transmission of herbal knowledge
Consideration of traditional therapeutics, including humoral and physiomedical
approaches
Suggestions towards a modern experiential approach through Goethean methodology
Current evidence on pharmacological constituents
Review of evidence on safety
Recommendations for internal and external uses, prescribing and dosage
Key Features
- Excellent illustrations accompany each monograph to aid learning
- First book to cover broader historical
- perspective and discussions of issues surrounding each herb
- Written by leading experts who are well known in the field
- Includes some monographs of which there is little material already available
The bibliographic evidence provided could support applications for registration of Herbal Medicinal Products under the provisions of the Traditional Herbal Medicinal Product Directive
An excellent valuable resource for everyone interested in herbal medicine
Table of Contents
Preface ix
1 The historical sources
2 Some observations on the Western herbal tradition
3 Origins and proponents of the revival of herbal medicine in 19th century Britain
4 A note on Goethe
5 Notes on botanical descriptions, constituents and dosage
6 Agrimonia eupatoria, agrimony
7 Alchemilla vulgaris, lady’s mantle
8 Althaea officinalis, marshmallow; Malva sylvestris, common mallow; Alcea rosea,
hollyhock
9 Apium graveolens, wild celery
10 Arctium lappa, burdock
11 Artemisia absinthium, wormwood
12 Artemisia vulgaris, mugwort
13 Centaurium erythraea, centaury
14 Daucus carota, wild carrot
15 Drimia maritima, squill
16 Fumaria officinalis, fumitory
17 Galium aparine, goosegrass
18 Glechoma hederacea, ground ivy
19 Hyssopus officinalis, hyssop
20 Inula helenium, elecampane
21 Lamium album, white deadnettle
22 Ocimum basilicum, basil
23 Paeonia officinalis, paeony
24 Potentilla erecta, tormentil
25 Rosa damascene, damask rose
26 Rubus idaeus, raspberry
27 Ruta graveolens, rue
28 Scrophularia nodosa, figwort
29 Stachys officinalis, wood betony
30 Tussilago farfara, coltsfoot
31 Verbena officinalis, vervain
32 Viola odorata, sweet violet; Viola tricolour, heartsease
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2011
- Published:
- 9th November 2010
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702048456
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702043901
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443103445
About the Author
Graeme Tobyn
Affiliations and Expertise
Course Leader in Herbal Medicine, University of Central Lancashire, Preston, UK
Alison Denham
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in Herbal Medicine, University of Central Lancashire, Preston, UK
Margaret Whitelegg
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in Herbal Medicine, University of Central Lancashire, Preston, UK
Reviews
"The book reflects a profound appreciation of the full range of knowledge required to gain a detailed, accurate pharmacognostic picture of plant medicine: the 27 herbs surveyed are discussed with an exhaustive eye to historical, empirical and scientific detail."
The Institute of Traditional Herbal Medicine & Aromatherapy, November 2011
"This book seeks to address the lack of a coherent description of the history of Western herbal medicine from classical times up to the present day...this is an attractively presented book with line drawings and photographs of the plants and the authors have endeavoured to make the mass of information accessible and readable with summaries and subheadings, as well as a cross-referenced index...Overall, this book will be of interest to both herbal practitioners and historians and will surely become an essential text for students of herbal medicine...this book does make a covincing case for many continuities in traditional uses of medicinal plants which are consistent with our knowledge of materia medica today. Furthermore, the book makes a significant contribution in placing key textual elements of herbal history in relation to one another, and providing a framework to which further historical studies can be linked."
Journal of Herbal Medicine, December 2011