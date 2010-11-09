The Western Herbal Tradition provides a comprehensive and critical exploration of the use of plant medicines through 2000 years of history from Dioscorides to the present day. It follows each of the 27 herbs through a wide range of key sources from European, Arabic and American traditions including Greek, Roman and Renaissance texts. A rich discussion of the historical texts is balanced with current application and research.

The herbs have been selected on the basis of common use by practising herbalists.

Each illustrated monograph contains:

Species, identification and botanical description

A study of the characterisation and medicinal use of the plants consistently drawn

from featured herbals which includes the authors’ own translations from the Latin

Assessment of past and current texts in the transmission of herbal knowledge

Consideration of traditional therapeutics, including humoral and physiomedical

approaches

Suggestions towards a modern experiential approach through Goethean methodology

Current evidence on pharmacological constituents

Review of evidence on safety

Recommendations for internal and external uses, prescribing and dosage