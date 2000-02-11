The Welding Workplace

The welding industry is in the process of change and under pressure. New processes and new materials are being introduced in the wake of increasingly tough competition.



In this book, Richard Boekholt, a senior welding consultant with vast experience and a uniquely international outlook, has compiled and summarised international practice within the field of welding developed from a European Union study 'Working Life 2000. The Welding Industry in Technological Change: a Human Resource Perspective'.



The book looks at the impact of automation and explains that, while some people may feel that the use of robotics and computers will threaten welders' jobs, in fact robots and computers will help welders, not replace them. At present welders are in demand and companies are faced with difficulties in recruiting and retaining good staff. It is through improved working conditions, which are presently often environmentally unsafe with workers exposed to smoke, noise, vibration and heavy physical labour, that companies can attract and keep workers.



The book emphasises the importance of managing human resources and looks at new ways of doing this. A recognition of the importance of training, of instructors as well as workers, will be essential to achieve the dedicated, motivated and flexible workforce necessary to work with the new technologies of the 21st century.