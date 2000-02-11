The Welding Workplace - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855734456, 9781855738850

The Welding Workplace

1st Edition

Technology Change and Work Management for a Global Welding Industry

Authors: R Boekholt
eBook ISBN: 9781855738850
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855734456
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 11th February 2000
Page Count: 224
Table of Contents

Mechanization and automation systems in the welding workplace; Production organization in advanced workplaces; Work conditions and human aspects in shopfloor environments; Welding and cutting systems, tools and supporting equipment and their influence on the workfloor environment; Human resources and education of personnel; Science and technology in the new millennium; Company profiles; Visions from fabrication, construction and manufacturing industries about the workplace beyond 2000.

Description

The welding industry is in the process of change and under pressure. New processes and new materials are being introduced in the wake of increasingly tough competition.

In this book, Richard Boekholt, a senior welding consultant with vast experience and a uniquely international outlook, has compiled and summarised international practice within the field of welding developed from a European Union study 'Working Life 2000. The Welding Industry in Technological Change: a Human Resource Perspective'.

The book looks at the impact of automation and explains that, while some people may feel that the use of robotics and computers will threaten welders' jobs, in fact robots and computers will help welders, not replace them. At present welders are in demand and companies are faced with difficulties in recruiting and retaining good staff. It is through improved working conditions, which are presently often environmentally unsafe with workers exposed to smoke, noise, vibration and heavy physical labour, that companies can attract and keep workers.

The book emphasises the importance of managing human resources and looks at new ways of doing this. A recognition of the importance of managing human resources and looks at new ways of doing this. A recognition of the importance of training, of instructors as well as workers, will be essential to achieve the dedicated, motivated and flexible workforce necessary to work with the new technologies of the 21st century.

Readership

Anyone involved in welding

Details

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781855738850
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855734456

About the Authors

R Boekholt Author

Affiliations and Expertise

ICWET, Sweden

