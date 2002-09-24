The Welding of Aluminium and Its Alloys - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855735675, 9781855737631

The Welding of Aluminium and Its Alloys

1st Edition

Authors: G Mathers
eBook ISBN: 9781855737631
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855735675
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 24th September 2002
Page Count: 248
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
170.00
144.50
247.27
210.18
190.00
161.50
245.00
208.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
240.00
204.00
145.00
123.25
180.00
153.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Welding of aluminium; Welding metallurgy; Material standards, designations and alloys; Preparation for welding; Welding design; TIG welding; MIG welding; Other welding processes; Resistance welding processes; Welding procedure and welder approval; Weld defects and quality control.

Description

The Welding of Aluminium and its Alloys is a practical user's guide to all aspects of welding aluminium and aluminium alloys. It provides a basic understanding of the metallurgical principles involved showing how alloys achieve their strength and how the process of welding can affect these properties. The book is intended to provide engineers with perhaps little prior understanding of metallurgy and only a brief acquaintance with the welding processes involved with a concise and effective reference to the subject.

It is intended as a practical guide for the Welding Engineer and covers weldability of aluminium alloys; process descriptions, advantages, limitations, proposed weld parameters, health and safety issues; preparation for welding, quality assurance and quality control issues along with problem solving.

The book includes sections on parent metal storage and preparation prior to welding. It describes the more frequently encountered processes and has recommendations on welding parameters that may be used as a starting point for the development of a viable welding procedure. Included in these chapters are hints and tips to avoid some of the pitfalls of welding these sometimes-problematic materials. The content is both descriptive and qualitative. The author has avoided the use of mathematical expressions to describe the effects of welding.

This book is essential reading for welding engineers, production engineers, production managers, designers and shop-floor supervisors involved in the aluminium fabrication industry.

Key Features

  • A practical user's guide by a respected expert to all aspects of welding of aluminium
  • Designed to be easily understood by the non-metallurgist whilst covering the most necessary metallurgical aspects
  • Demonstrates best practice in fabricating aluminium structures

Readership

Welding and production engineers; Production managers; Designers in the aluminum fabrication industry; Supervisors in the aluminum fabrication industry; Students and academics

Details

No. of pages:
248
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781855737631
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855735675

Reviews

…provides a very clear background text, Work Boat World

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

G Mathers Author

Gene Mathers is currently employed as a Welding Engineering Consultant at TWI. He formerly held the position of Head of the School of Welding Technology at TWI and has had more than 30 years experience in the welding industry, mostly in heavy engineering and power generation industries in welding engineering and quality management.

Affiliations and Expertise

TWI Ltd. UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.