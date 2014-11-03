The Welding Engineer’s Guide to Fracture and Fatigue - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781782423706, 9781782423911

The Welding Engineer’s Guide to Fracture and Fatigue

1st Edition

Authors: Philippa Moore Geoff Booth
eBook ISBN: 9781782423911
Hardcover ISBN: 9781782423706
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 3rd November 2014
Page Count: 224
Table of Contents

  • Dedication
  • Woodhead Publishing Series in Welding and Other Joining Technologies
  • Preface
  • Part One: Principles of weld fracture and fatigue
    • 1: Designing engineered structures
      • 1.1 Introduction
      • 1.2 The first engineered structures
      • 1.3 Successful structures
      • 1.4 Materials and fabrication methods
      • 1.5 Industrialisation: benefits and consequences
      • 1.6 Conclusions
    • 2: Structures under load
      • 2.1 Introduction
      • 2.2 Sources of loading
      • 2.3 Types of loading
      • 2.4 Loads experienced during construction
      • 2.5 Design approach
      • 2.6 Axial and bending stresses
      • 2.7 Conclusions
    • 3: Welding problems and defects
      • 3.1 Introduction
      • 3.2 ‘Workmanship’ defects
      • 3.3 Weldability
      • 3.4 Fabrication cracking in welds
      • 3.5 Other types of weld defect
      • 3.6 Welding residual stresses
      • 3.7 Distortion
      • 3.8 Conclusions
    • 4: Design for static loading
      • 4.1 Introduction
      • 4.2 Load–extension curves
      • 4.3 Stress–strain curves
      • 4.4 Static limit state design
      • 4.5 Conclusions
    • 5: Brittle fracture and the behaviour of cracks in structures
      • 5.1 Introduction
      • 5.2 Nature of brittle fracture
      • 5.3 The three factors for brittle fracture
      • 5.4 Ductile-to-brittle transition
      • 5.5 Welding and fabrication codes
      • 5.6 Principles of fracture mechanics
      • 5.7 Fracture toughness parameters
      • 5.8 Conclusions
    • 6: Structures under cyclic load
      • 6.1 Introduction
      • 6.2 Engineering perspective of fatigue
      • 6.3 Metallurgical perspective of fatigue
      • 6.4 Practical implications for a growing fatigue crack
      • 6.5 Conclusions
    • 7: Fatigue of welded joints
      • 7.1 Introduction
      • 7.2 Fatigue performance of welded joints
      • 7.3 Special features of welded joints
      • 7.4 Fatigue design of welded joints
      • 7.5 Stress histories of real structures: variable amplitude loading
      • 7.6 Fatigue of welded aluminium
      • 7.7 Conclusions
    • 8: Failure modes and analysis in metals
      • 8.1 Introduction
      • 8.2 Ductile failure
      • 8.3 Brittle fracture
      • 8.4 Fatigue failure
      • 8.5 Scanning electron microscopy (SEM) of fracture surfaces
      • 8.6 Interpreting fracture faces
      • 8.7 Corrosion
      • 8.8 Engineering failure investigations
      • 8.9 Conclusions
  • Part Two: Testing, analysis and assessment of weld fracture and fatigue
    • 9: Mechanical testing of welds
      • 9.1 Introduction
      • 9.2 Weld procedure qualification
      • 9.3 Bend testing
      • 9.4 Tensile testing
      • 9.5 Charpy testing
      • 9.6 Fracture toughness testing
      • 9.7 Fatigue testing
      • 9.8 Creep testing
      • 9.9 Corrosion testing
      • 9.10 Macrographic sections
      • 9.11 Hardness testing
      • 9.12 Conclusions
    • 10: Detecting weld defects
      • 10.1 Introduction
      • 10.2 ‘Perfect’ welds and detection of weld defects
      • 10.3 Visual inspection
      • 10.4 Dye penetrant inspection
      • 10.5 Magnetic particle inspection (MPI)
      • 10.6 Eddy-current testing
      • 10.7 Radiography
      • 10.8 Ultrasonic testing (UT)
      • 10.9 Probability of detection
      • 10.10 Flaw-sizing error
      • 10.11 Choosing suitable non-destructive testing (NDT) methods
      • 10.12 Conclusions
    • 11: Weld defect assessment
      • 11.1 Introduction
      • 11.2 Fitness-for-service assessment
      • 11.3 When to carry out an engineering critical assessment (ECA)
      • 11.4 Standards for assessment methods
      • 11.5 Input data for ECA
      • 11.6 Failure assessment diagrams (FAD)
      • 11.7 Proximity to failure and safety factors
      • 11.8 Refining the assessment
      • 11.9 Conclusions
    • 12: Weld fatigue assessment
      • 12.1 Introduction
      • 12.2 Using fracture mechanics to describe fatigue crack growth
      • 12.3 The power law (Paris equation)
      • 12.4 Assessing weld flaws under fatigue loading
      • 12.5 Advanced fatigue crack growth assessment
      • 12.6 Conclusions
    • 13: Improving the fracture performance and fatigue life of welded joints
      • 13.1 Introduction
      • 13.2 Fatigue improvement measures to be taken before welding
      • 13.3 Fatigue improvement techniques for welds
      • 13.4 Other fatigue considerations
      • 13.5 Improving fracture performance
      • 13.6 Using this book: repair of fatigue cracks
      • 13.7 Conclusions
  • Index

Description

The Welding Engineer's Guide to Fracture and Fatigue provides an essential introduction to fracture and fatigue and the assessment of these failure modes, through to the level of knowledge that would be expected of a qualified welding engineer. Part one covers the basic principles of weld fracture and fatigue. It begins with a review of the design of engineered structures, provides descriptions of typical welding defects and how these defects behave in structures undergoing static and cyclical loading, and explains the range of failure modes. Part two then explains how to detect and assess defects using fitness for service assessment procedures. Throughout, the book assumes no prior knowledge and explains concepts from first principles.

Key Features

  • Covers the basic principles of weld fracture and fatigue.
  • Reviews the design of engineered structures, provides descriptions of typical welding defects and how these defects behave in structures undergoing static and cyclical loading, and explains the range of failure modes.
  • Explains how to detect and assess defects using fitness for service assessment procedures.

Readership

The book will be an excellent resource for researchers and engineers using welding technology, professionals requiring an understanding of welding fracture and fatigue, and students of the IIW Diploma, and other materials, welding and integrity courses.

Details

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781782423911
Hardcover ISBN:
9781782423706

About the Authors

Philippa Moore Author

Philippa Moore is a welding and structural integrity engineer at TWI Ltd., and lectures on a range of topics for the IWF Welding Engineer Diploma.

Affiliations and Expertise

Welding & Structural Integrity Engineer, TWI Ltd., UK

Geoff Booth Author

Geoff Booth was a Technology Group manager at TWI Ltd and is now an independent chartered engineer.

Affiliations and Expertise

Independent chartered engineer, Cambridge UK

