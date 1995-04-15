The Waltham Book of Human-Animal Interaction
1st Edition
Benefits and Responsibilities of Pet Ownership
Description
The Waltham Book of Human-Animal Interaction: Benefits and Responsibilities of Pet Ownership discusses the scientific study of the relationship between man and animals, focusing on the behavior of companion animals, and how humans and animals affect each other's behavior.
This first half of this book discusses research on benefits that have been found to accumulate from associations with animals, and the role of animals in care and therapy program. The responsibilities toward the animals kept, and how to enhance their care and welfare are considered in the next chapters. The human response to pet loss is also elaborated.
This publication is beneficial to veterinary students and individuals concerned with the study of human-animal interactions.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
List of Contributors
1. Associations Between Man and Animals
2. The Role of Pets in Enhancing Human Well-being: Effects on Child Development
3. The Role of Pets in Enhancing Human Well-being: Effects for Older People
4. The Role of Pets in Enhancing Human Well-being: Physiological Effects
5. The Role of Pets in Therapeutic Programs
6. Avoiding Problems: The Importance of Socialization
7. The Human-Cat Relationship
8. The Human-Dog Relationship
9. Relationships with Other Pets
10. The End of a Relationship: Coping with Pet Loss
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 162
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1995
- Published:
- 15th April 1995
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483280097