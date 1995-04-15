The Waltham Book of Human-Animal Interaction - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080422848, 9781483280097

The Waltham Book of Human-Animal Interaction

1st Edition

Benefits and Responsibilities of Pet Ownership

Editors: I. Robinson
eBook ISBN: 9781483280097
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 15th April 1995
Page Count: 162
Description

The Waltham Book of Human-Animal Interaction: Benefits and Responsibilities of Pet Ownership discusses the scientific study of the relationship between man and animals, focusing on the behavior of companion animals, and how humans and animals affect each other's behavior. This first half of this book discusses research on benefits that have been found to accumulate from associations with animals, and the role of animals in care and therapy program. The responsibilities toward the animals kept, and how to enhance their care and welfare are considered in the next chapters. The human response to pet loss is also elaborated.
This publication is beneficial to veterinary students and individuals concerned with the study of human-animal interactions.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

List of Contributors

1. Associations Between Man and Animals

2. The Role of Pets in Enhancing Human Well-being: Effects on Child Development

3. The Role of Pets in Enhancing Human Well-being: Effects for Older People

4. The Role of Pets in Enhancing Human Well-being: Physiological Effects

5. The Role of Pets in Therapeutic Programs

6. Avoiding Problems: The Importance of Socialization

7. The Human-Cat Relationship

8. The Human-Dog Relationship

9. Relationships with Other Pets

10. The End of a Relationship: Coping with Pet Loss

Index


Details

No. of pages:
162
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483280097

About the Editor

I. Robinson

