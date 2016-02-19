The Vitamins
1st Edition
Chemistry, Physiology, Pathology
The Vitamins: Chemistry, Physiology, Pathology, Volume III considers the chemical, physiological, and pathological aspects of several vitamins. This book contains seven chapters. Each chapter discusses the vitamin's nomenclature, industrial preparation, biogenesis, occurrence in foods, effects of its deficiency, and metabolism. Other general topics covered in each chapter include the vitamin's specificity of action, toxicity, pharmacology, detoxification, and therapeutic activity. This volume evaluates vitamins such as p-aminobenzoic acid, pterolglutamic acid, pyridoxine and related compounds, riboflavin, thiamine, tocopherols, and growth factors. This book will be of value to nutritionists, dieticians, food scientists, technologists, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume III
Contents of Volumes I and II
Chapter 12. p-Aminobenzoic Acid
I. Nomenclature
II. Chemistry
III. Industrial Preparation
IV. Biochemical Systems
V. Biogenesis
VI. Estimation
VII. Occurrence in Foods
VIII. Effects of Deficiency
IX. Metabolism
X. Toxicity
XI. Pharmacology
XII. Detoxication of Arsenicals
XIII. Sulfonamide Reversal
XIV. Therapeutic Activity
Chapter 13. Pteroylglutamic Acid
I. Nomenclature and Formula
II. Chemistry
III. Industrial Preparation
IV. Biochemical Systems
V. Specificity of Action
VI. Estimation
VII. Standardization of Activity
VIII. Occurrence in Foods
IX. Effects of Deficiency
A. In Animals
B. In Microorganisms
C. In Man
X. Pharmacology
XI. Requirements and Factors Influencing Them
Chapter 14. Pyridoxine and Related Compounds (Vitamin B6 Group)
I. Nomenclature
II. Chemistry
III. Industrial Preparation
IV. Biochemical Systems
V. Specificity of Action
VI. Biogenesis
VII. Estimation
A. Physical Methods
B. Chemical Methods
C. Biological Methods
D. Microbiological Methods
VIII. Standardization of Activity
IX. Occurrence in Foods
X. Effects of Deficiency
A. In Plants
B. In Animals
C. In Microorganisms
D. In Man
XI. Pharmacology
XII. Requirements and Factors Influencing Them
A. Of Animals
B. Of Man
Chapter 15. Riboflavin
I. Nomenclature
II. Chemistry
III. Industrial Preparation
IV. Biochemical Systems
V. Specificity of Action
VI. Biogenesis
VII. Estimation
A. Physical and Chemical Methods
B. Biological Methods
C. Microbiological Methods
VIII. Standardization
IX. Occurrence in Food
X. Effects of Deficiency
A. In Microorganisms
B. In Plants
C. In Insects
D. In Animals
E. In Man
XI. Pharmacology
XII. Requirements and Factors Influencing Them
Chapter 16. Thiamine
I. Nomenclature
II. Chemistry
III. Industrial Preparation
IV. Biochemical Systems
V. Specificity of Action
VI. Biogenesis
VII. Estimation
VIII. Standardization of Activity
IX. Occurrence in Food
X. Effects of Deficiency
XI. Pharmacology
XII. Requirements and Factors Influencing Them
A. Of Animals
B. Of Man
Chapter 17. The Tocopherols
I. Nomenclature
II. Chemistry
III. Industrial Preparation
IV. Biochemical Systems
V. Estimation
VI. Occurrence in Food
VII. Effects of Deficiency
VIII. Pharmacology
IX. Requirements and Factors Influencing Them
A. Of Animals
B. Of Man
Chapter 18. New and Unidentified Growth Factors
I. Lipoic Acid (Thioctic Acid, Pyruvate Oxidation Factor, Protogen, Acetate Replacement Factor)
II. Carnitine (Vitamin BT)
III. Peptides
IV. Lyxoflavin
V. Coenzyme III
VI. Factors Required in Unheated Growth Media
VII. Guinea Pig Antistiffness Factor
VIII. Miscellaneous Factors
Author Index
Subject Index
680
- 680
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1954
1st January 1954
- 1st January 1954
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9781483222011
- 9781483222011
About the Editor
W. H. Sebrell
Robert S. Harris
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Mass.