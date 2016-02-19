The Vitamins - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780126337655, 9781483220147

The Vitamins

2nd Edition

Chemistry, Physiology, Pathology, Methods

Editors: W. H. Sebrell Robert S. Harris
Description

The Vitamins: Chemistry, Physiology, Pathology, Methods, Second Edition, Volume V covers the important aspects of vitamin science. The book describes the chemistry, industrial production, biogenesis, biochemistry, deficiency effects, requirements, pharmacology, and pathology of riboflavin, thiamine, tocopherols, and the unidentified growth factors. The text also describes the occurrence and effects of vitamin deficiency and the direct evidence of disease in human. Chemists, physiologists, pathologists, and people involved in vitamins research.

Table of Contents


Contributors to Volume V

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

Chapter 14. Riboflavin

I. Nomenclature

II. Chemistry

III. Industrial Preparation

IV. Estimation

V. Occurrence in Food

VI. Standardization of Activit

VII. Biogenesis

VIII. Active Compounds

IX. Biochemical Systems

X. Deficiency Effects

XI. Pharmacology and Toxicology

XII. Requirements and Factors Influencing Them

Chapter 15. Thiamine

I. Nomenclature

II. Chemistry

III. Industrial Preparation

IV. Estimation in Foods

V. Occurrence in Foods

VI. Standardization of Activity

VII. Biogenesis

VIII. Modified Thiamines

IX. Biochemical Detection of Deficiency

X. Deficiency Effects

XI. Deficiency Effects in Human Beings

XII. Pharmacology and Toxicology

XIII. Requirements of Animals

XIV. Requirements of Man

Chapter 16. Tocopherols

I. Nomenclature and Formulas

II. Chemistry

III. Industrial Preparations and Production

IV. Estimation in Foods and Food Supplements

V. Occurrence in Foods

VI. Standardization of Activity

VII. Biogenesis

VIII. Vitamin E. Active Compounds, Synergists, and Antagonists

IX. Biochemical Systems

X. Effects of Deficiency in Animals

XI. Effects of Deficiency in Man

XII. Pharmacology and Toxicology

XIII. Requirements of Microbes and Animals

XIV. Requirements of Man

Chapter 17. New and Unidentified Growth Factors

I. Lipoic Acid (Thioctic Acid)

II. Peptides in Metabolism and Nutrition

III. Carnitine

IV. Ubiquinone (Coenzyme Q)

V. Lyxoflavin

VI. Coenzyme III

VII. Factors Required in Unheated Growth Media

VIII. Guinea Pig Antistiffness Factor

IX. Unidentified Growth Factors

Author Index

Subject Index


