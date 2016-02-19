The Vitamins
2nd Edition
Chemistry, Physiology, Pathology, Methods
Editors: W. H. Sebrell Robert S. Harris
eBook ISBN: 9781483220147
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1972
Page Count: 486
Description
The Vitamins: Chemistry, Physiology, Pathology, Methods, Second Edition, Volume V covers the important aspects of vitamin science. The book describes the chemistry, industrial production, biogenesis, biochemistry, deficiency effects, requirements, pharmacology, and pathology of riboflavin, thiamine, tocopherols, and the unidentified growth factors. The text also describes the occurrence and effects of vitamin deficiency and the direct evidence of disease in human. Chemists, physiologists, pathologists, and people involved in vitamins research.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume V
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
Chapter 14. Riboflavin
I. Nomenclature
II. Chemistry
III. Industrial Preparation
IV. Estimation
V. Occurrence in Food
VI. Standardization of Activit
VII. Biogenesis
VIII. Active Compounds
IX. Biochemical Systems
X. Deficiency Effects
XI. Pharmacology and Toxicology
XII. Requirements and Factors Influencing Them
Chapter 15. Thiamine
I. Nomenclature
II. Chemistry
III. Industrial Preparation
IV. Estimation in Foods
V. Occurrence in Foods
VI. Standardization of Activity
VII. Biogenesis
VIII. Modified Thiamines
IX. Biochemical Detection of Deficiency
X. Deficiency Effects
XI. Deficiency Effects in Human Beings
XII. Pharmacology and Toxicology
XIII. Requirements of Animals
XIV. Requirements of Man
Chapter 16. Tocopherols
I. Nomenclature and Formulas
II. Chemistry
III. Industrial Preparations and Production
IV. Estimation in Foods and Food Supplements
V. Occurrence in Foods
VI. Standardization of Activity
VII. Biogenesis
VIII. Vitamin E. Active Compounds, Synergists, and Antagonists
IX. Biochemical Systems
X. Effects of Deficiency in Animals
XI. Effects of Deficiency in Man
XII. Pharmacology and Toxicology
XIII. Requirements of Microbes and Animals
XIV. Requirements of Man
Chapter 17. New and Unidentified Growth Factors
I. Lipoic Acid (Thioctic Acid)
II. Peptides in Metabolism and Nutrition
III. Carnitine
IV. Ubiquinone (Coenzyme Q)
V. Lyxoflavin
VI. Coenzyme III
VII. Factors Required in Unheated Growth Media
VIII. Guinea Pig Antistiffness Factor
IX. Unidentified Growth Factors
Author Index
Subject Index
About the Editor
W. H. Sebrell
Robert S. Harris
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Mass.
