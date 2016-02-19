The Vitamins
2nd Edition
Chemistry, Physiology, Pathology, Methods
Description
The Vitamins: Chemistry, Physiology, Pathology, Methods, Volume VI, Second Edition emphasizes the chemical, physiological, pathological, and methodological aspects of vitamins. This volume contains six chapters that describe the application of biological assays in vitamin analysis. The opening chapter presents the methods for quantitative estimates of vitamin's potency and reliability, followed by descriptions of the design and statistical analysis of vitamin assays. The remaining chapters deal with the chemical, physicochemical, and separation methods of vitamin A, D, K, and E. This book will be of value to nutritionists, dieticians, food scientists, technologists, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume VI
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
Chapter I. Animal Assays for Vitamins
Introduction
I. Precision and Its Measurement
II. Basal Rations
III. Responses Used in Animal Assays for Vitamins
Chapter 2. Statistical Methods in Biological Assay of the Vitamins
I. The Dosage-Response Curve and Its Error
II. Designs for Segregating Nonrandom Variation
III. Measurement of Relative Potency
IV. Assays Based on Responses Measured in Percentages
V. The Correction of Quantitative Variables: Covariance
VI. Slope-Ratio Assays
VII. Combination of Estimates of Relative Potency
VIII. Summary
Chapter 3. Vitamin A
Introduction
I. Physicochemical Methods of Vitamin A Assay
II. Methods for Separation of the Various Members of the Vitamin A Group of Compounds
III. Detailed Methods for Determination of the Provitamins A and Vitamin A in Biological Materials and Foods
IV. Bioassay of Vitamin A Potency
Chapter 4. Vitamin D
I. Introduction
II. Biological Assays
III. Chemical and Physicochemical Methods
IV. Assay Procedures
Chapter 5. The Determination of Vitamin K
I. Physicochemical Methods
II. Biological Methods
Chapter 6. Vitamin E Assay by Chemical Methods
I. Preparation and Extraction of the Sample
II. Removal of Fat
III. Removal of Interfering Substances
IV. Separation of the Tocopherols
V. Measurement of Tocopherols
VI. Special Assay Procedures
VII. Bioassays of Vitamin E
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483222042