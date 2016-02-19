The Vitamins: Chemistry, Physiology, Pathology, Methods, Volume VI, Second Edition emphasizes the chemical, physiological, pathological, and methodological aspects of vitamins. This volume contains six chapters that describe the application of biological assays in vitamin analysis. The opening chapter presents the methods for quantitative estimates of vitamin's potency and reliability, followed by descriptions of the design and statistical analysis of vitamin assays. The remaining chapters deal with the chemical, physicochemical, and separation methods of vitamin A, D, K, and E. This book will be of value to nutritionists, dieticians, food scientists, technologists, and researchers.

Chapter I. Animal Assays for Vitamins

Introduction

I. Precision and Its Measurement

II. Basal Rations

III. Responses Used in Animal Assays for Vitamins

Chapter 2. Statistical Methods in Biological Assay of the Vitamins

I. The Dosage-Response Curve and Its Error

II. Designs for Segregating Nonrandom Variation

III. Measurement of Relative Potency

IV. Assays Based on Responses Measured in Percentages

V. The Correction of Quantitative Variables: Covariance

VI. Slope-Ratio Assays

VII. Combination of Estimates of Relative Potency

VIII. Summary

Chapter 3. Vitamin A

Introduction

I. Physicochemical Methods of Vitamin A Assay

II. Methods for Separation of the Various Members of the Vitamin A Group of Compounds

III. Detailed Methods for Determination of the Provitamins A and Vitamin A in Biological Materials and Foods

IV. Bioassay of Vitamin A Potency

Chapter 4. Vitamin D

I. Introduction

II. Biological Assays

III. Chemical and Physicochemical Methods

IV. Assay Procedures

Chapter 5. The Determination of Vitamin K

I. Physicochemical Methods

II. Biological Methods

Chapter 6. Vitamin E Assay by Chemical Methods

I. Preparation and Extraction of the Sample

II. Removal of Fat

III. Removal of Interfering Substances

IV. Separation of the Tocopherols

V. Measurement of Tocopherols

VI. Special Assay Procedures

VII. Bioassays of Vitamin E

