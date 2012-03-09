The Vitamins - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780123819802, 9780123819819

The Vitamins

4th Edition

Authors: Gerald F. Combs, Jr.
eBook ISBN: 9780123819819
Paperback ISBN: 9780128102442
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123819802
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th March 2012
Page Count: 598
Description

The fourth edition of this bestselling text will again provide the latest coverage of the biochemistry and physiology of vitamins and vitamin-like substances. Extensively revised and expanded on the basis of recent research findings with enlarged coverage of health effects of vitamin-like factors, it is ideally suited for students and an important reference for anyone interested in nutrition, food science, animal science or endocrinology. It contains a cohesive and well-organized presentation of each of the vitamins, as well as the history of their discoveries and current information about their roles in nutrition and health.

Key Features

  • Selected for inclusion in Doody's Core Titles 2013, an essential collection development tool for health sciences libraries
  • Includes approximately 30% new material
  • Substantial updates have been made to chapters on vitamins A, C, E, K, folate, and the quasi-vitamins
  • Provides checklists of systems affected by vitamin deficiencies and food sources of vitamins
  • Key concepts, learning objectives, vocabulary,case studies, study questions and additional reading lists are included making this ideally suited for students
  • Thoroughly updated with important recent research results, including citations to key reports, many added tables and several new figures
  • Addition of Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (HANES III) data
  • Updated Dietary Reference Values

Readership

Students and health professionals, also researchers in food science, veterinary and animal sciences

Table of Contents

PART I. Perspectives on the Vitamins in Nutrition

Chapter 1. What is a Vitamin?

Vocabulary

1 Thinking About Vitamins

2 Vitamin: A Revolutionary Concept

3 An Operating Definition of a Vitamin

4 The Recognized Vitamins

Chapter 2. Discovery of the Vitamins

Vocabulary

1 The Emergence of Nutrition as a Science

2 The Process of Discovery in Nutritional Science

3 The Empirical Phase of Vitamin Discovery

4 The Experimental Phase of Vitamin Discovery

5 The Vitamine Theory

6 Elucidation of the Vitamins

7 Vitamin Terminology

8 Other Factors Sometimes Called Vitamins

9 The Modern History of the Vitamins

Recommended Reading

Chapter 3. Properties of Vitamins

Vocabulary

1 Chemical and Physical Properties of the Vitamins

2 Vitamin A

3 Vitamin D

4 Vitamin E

5 Vitamin K

6 Vitamin C

7 Thiamin

8 Riboflavin

9 Niacin

10 Vitamin B6

11 Biotin

12 Pantothenic Acid

13 Folate

14 Vitamin B12

15 General Properties of the Vitamins

16 Physiological Utilization of the Vitamins

17 Metabolism of the Vitamins

18 Metabolic Functions of the Vitamins

Recommended Reading

Chapter 4. Vitamin Deficiency

Vocabulary

1 The Concept of Vitamin Deficiency

2 Clinical Manifestations of Vitamin Deficiencies

3 Vitamin Deficiency Diseases: Manifestations of Biochemical Lesions

4 The Many Causes of Vitamin Deficiencies

Recommended Reading

PART II. Considering the Individual Vitamins

Chapter 5. Vitamin A

Vocabulary

1 The Significance of Vitamin A

2 Sources of Vitamin A

3 Absorption of Vitamin A

4 Transport of Vitamin A

5 Metabolism of Vitamin A

6 Metabolic Functions of Vitamin A

7 Vitamin A in Health and Disease

8 Vitamin A Deficiency

9 Vitamin A Toxicity

10 Case Studies

Recommended Reading

Chapter 6. Vitamin D

Vocabulary

1 The Significance of Vitamin D

2 Sources of Vitamin D

3 Enteric Absorption of Vitamin D

4 Transport of Vitamin D

5 Metabolism of Vitamin D

6 Metabolic Functions of Vitamin D

7 Vitamin D in Health and Disease

8 Vitamin D Deficiency

9 Vitamin D Toxicity

10 Case Studies

Recommended Reading

Chapter 7. Vitamin E

Vocabulary

1 The Significance of Vitamin E

2 Sources of Vitamin E

3 Absorption of Vitamin E

4 Transport of Vitamin E

5 Metabolism of Vitamin E

6 Metabolic Functions of Vitamin E

7 Vitamin E in Health and Disease

8 Vitamin E Deficiency

9 Vitamin E Toxicity

10 Case Studies

Recommended Reading

Chapter 8. Vitamin K

Vocabulary

1 The Significance of Vitamin K

2 Sources of Vitamin K

3 Absorption of Vitamin K

4 Transport of Vitamin K

5 Metabolism of Vitamin K

6 Metabolic Functions of Vitamin K

7 Vitamin K in Health and Disease

8 Vitamin K Deficiency

9 Vitamin K Toxicity

10 Case Studies

Recommended Reading

Chapter 9. Vitamin C

Vocabulary

1 The Significance of Vitamin C

2 Sources of Vitamin C

3 Absorption of Vitamin C

4 Transport of Vitamin C

5 Metabolism of Vitamin C

6 Metabolic Functions of Vitamin C

7 Vitamin C in Health and Disease

8 Vitamin C Deficiency

9 Vitamin C Toxicity

10 Case Studies

Recommended Reading

Chapter 10. Thiamin

Vocabulary

1 The Significance of Thiamin

2 Sources of Thiamin

3 Absorption of Thiamin

4 Transport of Thiamin

5 Metabolism of Thiamin

6 Metabolic Functions of Thiamin

7 Thiamin in Health and Disease

8 Thiamin Deficiency

9 Thiamin Toxicity

10 Case Studies

Recommended Reading

Chapter 11. Riboflavin

Vocabulary

1 The Significance of Riboflavin

2 Sources of Riboflavin

3 Absorption of Riboflavin

4 Transport of Riboflavin

5 Metabolism of Riboflavin

6 Metabolic Functions of Riboflavin

7 Riboflavin in Health and Disease

8 Riboflavin Deficiency

9 Riboflavin Toxicity

10 Case Study

Recommended Reading

Chapter 12. Niacin

Vocabulary

1 The Significance of Niacin

2 Sources of Niacin

3 Absorption of Niacin

4 Transport of Niacin

5 Metabolism of Niacin

6 Metabolic Functions of Niacin

7 Niacin in Health and Disease

8 Niacin Deficiency

9 Niacin Toxicity

10 Case Study

Recommended Reading

Chapter 13. Vitamin B

Vocabulary

1 The Significance of Vitamin B6

2 Sources of Vitamin B6

3 Absorption of Vitamin B6

4 Transport of Vitamin B6

5 Metabolism of Vitamin B6

6 Metabolic Functions of Vitamin B6

7 Vitamin B6 in Health and Disease

8 Vitamin B6 Deficiency

9 Vitamin B6 Toxicity

10 Case Studies

Recommended Reading

Chapter 14. Biotin

Vocabulary

1 The Significance of Biotin

2 Sources of Biotin

3 Absorption of Biotin

4 Transport of Biotin

5 Metabolism of Biotin

6 Metabolic Functions of Biotin

7 Biotin in Health and Disease

8 Biotin Deficiency

9 Biotin Toxicity

10 Case Study

Case

Recommended Reading

Chapter 15. Pantothenic Acid

Vocabulary

1 The Significance of Pantothenic Acid

2 Sources of Pantothenic Acid

3 Absorption of Pantothenic Acid

4 Transport of Pantothenic Acid

5 Metabolism of Pantothenic Acid

6 Metabolic Functions of Pantothenic Acid

7 Pantothenic Acid in Health and Disease

8 Pantothenic Acid Deficiency

9 Pantothenic Acid Toxicity

10 Case Study

Recommended Reading

Chapter 16. Folate

Vocabulary

1 The Significance of Folate

2 Sources of Folate

3 Absorption of Folate

4 Transport of Folate

5 Metabolism of Folate

6 Metabolic Functions of Folate

7 Folate in Health and Disease

8 Folate Deficiency

9 Folate Toxicity

10 Case Study

Recommended Reading

Chapter 17. Vitamin B

Vocabulary

1 The Significance of Vitamin B12

2 Sources of Vitamin B12

3 Absorption of Vitamin B12

4 Transport of Vitamin B12

5 Metabolism of Vitamin B12

6 Metabolic Functions of Vitamin B12

7 Vitamin B12 in Health and Disease

8 Vitamin B12 Deficiency

9 Vitamin B12 Toxicity

10 Case Study

Recommended Reading

Chapter 18. Quasi-Vitamins

Vocabulary

1 Is the List of Vitamins Complete?

2 Choline

3 Carnitine

4 MYO-inositol

5 Pyrroloquinoline Quinone

6 Ubiquinones

7 Flavonoids

8 Non-Provitamin a Carotenoids

9 Orotic Acid

10 p-Aminobenzoic Acid

11 Lipoic Acid

12 Ineffective Factors

13 Unidentified Growth Factors

14 Questions of Semantics

Recommended Reading

PART III. Using Current Knowledge of the Vitamins

Chapter 19. Sources of the Vitamins

Vocabulary

1 Vitamins in Foods

2 Predicting Vitamin Contents

3 Vitamin Bioavailability

4 Vitamin Losses

5 Vitamin Fortification

6 Biofortification

7 Vitamin Labeling of Foods

8 Vitamin Supplementation

9 Vitamins in Livestock Feeding

Recommended Reading

Chapter 20. Assessing Vitamin Status

Vocabulary

1 General Aspects of Nutritional Assessment

2 Assessment of Vitamin Status

3 Vitamin Status of Human Populations

Recommended Reading

Chapter 21. Quantifying Vitamin Needs

Vocabulary

1 Dietary Standards

2 Determining Dietary Standards for Vitamins

3 Factors Affecting Vitamin Requirements

4 Vitamin Allowances for Humans

5 Vitamin Allowances for Animals

Recommended Reading

Chapter 22. Vitamin Safety

Vocabulary

1 Uses of Vitamins Above Required Levels

2 Hazards of Excessive Vitamin Intakes

3 Signs of Hypervitaminoses

4 Safe Intakes of Vitamins

Recommended Reading

APPENDIX A. Current and Obsolete Designations of Vitamins (Bolded) and Other Vitamin-Like Factors

APPENDIX B. Original Reports for Case Studies

APPENDIX C. A Core of Current Vitamin Literature

APPENDIX D. Vitamin Contents of Foods (units per 100 g edible portion)

APPENDIX E. Vitamin Content of Feedstuffs (units per kg)

Index

About the Author

Gerald F. Combs, Jr.

Gerald F. Combs, Jr. is internationally recognized as a leader in Nutrition, having published widely and conducted research ranging from fundamental studies with cultured cells and animal models to human metabolic and clinical investigations. His specialties include the metabolism and health roles of minerals and vitamins, and the linkages of agriculture and human health in national development. He has published more than 300 scientific papers and reviews and 14 books, and is an Emeritus Professor of Nutrition at Cornell University.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Division of Nutritional Sciences, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY, USA

Awards

Doody’s Core Titles 2013, Doody Enterprises

Reviews

PRAISE FOR THE FIRST EDITION:
"It was a pleasure to read this magnificent book that can be used for teaching and as a desk reference. In short, this is the premier textbook in vitamins and may be used at both the graduate and undergraduate levels." --JOURNAL OF OPTIMAL NUTRITION

"This text would be useful for anyone teaching a course about vitamins." --FOOD TECHNOLOGY

"The organization of the book is a unique and useful approach to presenting material. Students will find the formatting of individual chapters extremely useful. This is an excellent learning textbook for an undergraduate or early graduate course on the vitamins." --JOURNAL OF NUTRITION EDUCATION

"The book is obviously valuable to those teaching or using information associated with vitamins. I also recommend the book to other teachers as a way of presenting material to students to learn rather than memorize." --JOURNAL OF VETERINARY MEDICAL EDUCATION

"The strength of this book is the clear description of the chemistry of each vitamin and related compounds and of the biochemistry and metabolic functions in the body. For those who want to build their knowledge of the vitamins on a chemical and biochemical base, this book will prove excellent." --AUSTRALIAN VETERINARY JOURNAL

Ratings and Reviews

