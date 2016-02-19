The Versatility of Kinship
1st Edition
Essays Presented to Harry W. Basehart
Studies in Anthropology: The Versatility of Kinship focuses on the dynamics involved in the special class of interpersonal ties that bind individuals to others.
The selection first offers information on the variant usage in American kinship, uses of kinship in Kwaio, Solomon Islands, and incest and kinship structure. Discussions focus on incest categories in Cachama and Mamo, childhood bonds and adult residence, kinship with the dead, kinship, social identities, and behavior, and models of relatedness. The text then explores the biological, linguistic, and cultural aspects of the Hopi-Tewa system of mating in First Mesa, Arizona and the Navajo exogamic rules and preferred marriages.
The publication ponders on the Kpelle negotiation of marriage and matrilateral ties and kinship and descent in the ethnic reassertion of the Eastern Creek Indians. Topics include social and cultural history, genealogy as social instrument, crystallization of the Eastern Creek community, Kpelle marriage and matrilateral ties, ethnographic background, and the negotiation of marriage and matrilateral ties.
The selection is a valuable reference for anthropologists, sociologists, and readers interested in the dynamics of kinship.
List of Contributors
Harry W. Basehart: An Appreciation
Introduction
1 Variant Usage in American Kinship: The Nomenclator Effect
Introduction
The Schneider-Homans Model
Methods
From Where Do Terms for Kinsmen Come?
What Makes a Relative?
Summary and Conclusions
References
2 The Uses of Kinship: Kwaio, Solomon Islands
Introduction
Kwaio Kinship as Symbolic System
Models of Relatedness
"Kinship Terminology"
Kinship and Attachment: Behavioral Roots of Cultural Connection
Childhood Bonds and Adult Residence
Kinship with the Dead
Kinship, Social Identities, and Behavior
The Uses of Kinship
Conclusion
References
3 Incest and Kinship Structure
Introduction
The Contemporary Karinya
A Case of Incest
Traditional Incest Categories
Incest Categories in Cachama
Incest Categories in Mamo
Conclusion
References
4 The Hopi-Tewa System of Mating on First Mesa, Arizona: Some Biological, Linguistic, and Cultural Aspects
Introduction
The Hopi-Tewa System of Mating
Linguistic, Geographical, Genetic, and Anthropometric Data
Linguistic Relationships
Ethnohistorical and Archaeological Relationships
Blood Group Genetic Evidence
Anthropometric Evidence
Correlation of Geographical and Genetic Distances
The Degree of Mixture in the Modern Hopi-Tewa Population
Summary
References
5 Navajo Exogamic Rules and Preferred Marriages
Introduction
Models of Navajo Prohibitions and Preferences
Rates of Marriage and the Models
Navajo and Western Apache Rates Compared
Navajo Kinship and the Economy
Interpretation of Navajo Exogamy
Summary
A Note on Norming Goodwin's Data
References
6 The Kpelle Negotiation of Marriage and Matrilateral Ties
Introduction
Ethnographic Background
Kpelle Marriage and Matrilateral Ties
The Negotiation of Marriage and Matrilateral Ties
Conclusion
References
7 Kinship and Descent in the Ethnic Reassertion of the Eastern Creek Indians
Introduction
The Eastern Creeks in 1978
The Creek Indians of Alabama in 1947
Early History
The Crystallization of the Eastern Creek Community
Social and Cultural History
"My People Are All of One Family"
Genealogy as Social Instrument
Discussion and Conclusions
References
8 Kinship Ties and the Preferred Adaptive Strategies of Urban Migrants
Introduction
Variation in the Role of Kinship Ties in the City
Alternative Adaptive Strategies
Preferred Adaptive Strategies of New Zealand Workers
Ethnicity and Preferred Adaptive Strategy
Alternative Strategies for Obtaining a Job
The Measurement of Adaptive Strategies
Ethnic, Sex, and Generational Differences in Preferred Adaptive Strategy
Research Implications
Conclusions
References
9 Kin Networks and Family Strategies: Working Class Portuguese Families in New England
Introduction
Family Strategies
Research Setting
The Push for Immigration
The Pull of the New England Economy and Female Labor Force Participation
Conjugal Roles
Women's Paid Employment and Changing Roles
The Reconstruction of Kin Networks
Conclusions
References
10 Familienpolitik: Alliance in a Closed Corporate Community
11 Kinship and Social Organization in Tierra del Fuego: Evolutionary Consequences
Introduction
The Patrilineal and Composite Bands
The Yahgan
The Ona
Evolutionary Consequences
Concluding Remarks
References
12 Population Regulation Among the Bokkos Fulani
Introduction
The Bokkos Environment
Fulani-Ron Mutualism
The Bokkos Fulani Family and Herd
Plains Homesteads
The Bokkos Fulani Neighborhood
Short-Term Herd Imbalances in the Neighborhood
The Opposition of Neighborhoods
Bokkos Fulani Movement Patterns
Conclusion
References
13 Navajo Political Economy Before Fort Sumner
Introduction
Navajo Political Economy Before 1800
Navajo Political Economy 1800-1864
A Model of the 1850 Navajo Political Economy
Conclusions
References
14 Matrilineal Ideology: The Economic Activities of Women in Luapula, Zambia
Matriliny, Crow Terminology, and the Status of Women
Luapula as a Region
Economic Group Differentiation in Luapula
Differential Persistence of Matriliny
Conclusion
References
15 The Resilience of Matrilineality: Gwembe and Plateau Tonga Adaptations
Introduction
Variations in Matrilineality
Querying the Rules of Descent, Inheritance, and Marriage
Gwembe Dissatisfactions
The Impact of Changing Objectives
References
