"Experts from around the world have written the 65 chapters in The Vein Book, which covers all the important topics concerning chronic venous disease and venous thromboembolism. This work will be very useful to both the novice and the expert. It is one of the few books in the field that nicely bridges the gap between basic and clinical science. There are numerous color photographs, beautiful drawings, detailed diagrams, and other illustrations that make the cost of this high-quality volume altogether appropriate. All in all, this is a comprehensive...work that covers quite thoroughly the many aspects of venous disorders and does so in an interesting and unpedantic fashion." - Nicos Labropoulos, M.D., University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey in NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OF MEDICINE