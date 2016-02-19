The Variation Method in Quantum Chemistry is generally a description of the basic theorems and points of view of the method. Applications of these theorems are also presented through several variational procedures and concrete examples. The book contains nine concise chapters wherein the first two ones tackle the general concept of the variation method and its applications. Some chapters deal with other theorems such as the Generealized Brillouin and Hellmann-Feynman Theorems. Also covered in the discussion is the relation of the Perturbation Theory and the Variation Method. This book will be of great help to students and researchers studying quantum chemistry.

Chapter I General Theory of the Variation Method

1. Some Background

2. The Variation Principle

3. The Variation Method: Introduction

4. The Variation Method: Details

5. The Variation Method and Moments of the Schrödinger Equation

Chapter II Applications of the Variation Method

6. The Linear Variation Method

7. Linear Spaces and Excited States

8. The Unrestricted Hartree-Fock Approximation

9. The Unrestricted Self-Consistent Field Approximation

Chapter III The Generalized Brillouin Theorem

10. Derivation and Applications of the Theorem

Chapter IV Special Theorems Satisfied by Optimal Trial Functions

11. Introduction

12. Reality

13. Unitary Invariance

14. Symmetry

15. Generalized Hellmann-Feynman Theorems

Chapter V Perturbation Theory and the Variation Method: General Theory

16. Hypervirial Theorems: General

17. Momentum Theorems

18. Force Theorems

19. Torque Theorems

20. Virial Theorems

21. Orthogonality and Related Theorems

Chapter VI Perturbation Theory and the Variation Method: Applications

22. The Variation Principle and Perturbation Theory

23. Perturbation Analysis of the Variation Method: Introduction

24. Perturbation Analysis of the Variation Method: General Formalism

25. Variation Methods within the Variation Method

26. The ?2n+1 Theorem and Interchange Theorems

27. Perturbation Analysis of the Linear Variation Method

28. Perturbation Analysis of USCF and UHF: One-Particle Perturbations

29. The L-1 Expansion

Chapter VII The Hylleraas Variation Method

30. Perturbation Analysis of the Variation Principle and the Hylleraas Variation Method

31. The Second-Order Hylleraas Variation Method: Details

32. The Linear Hylleraas Variation Method

33. Improvable Upper Bounds to Second-Order Energies for Excited States

34. The Second-Order Hylleraas Variation Method with Two Perturbations

Chapter VIII Special Theorems Satisfied by Optimal First-Order Trial Functions

35. Derivation of Theorems

Chapter IX Corrections to Approximate Calculations

36. Mostly First-Order Corrections

Appendix A The Max-Min Theorem

Appendix B Lagrange Multipliers

Appendix C Theorems Satisfied by Optimal Time-Dependent Variational Wave Functions

Appendix D Various Hypervirial Theorems in the Presence of Magnetic Fields

Appendix E Proof That (33-18) Is an Improvable Bound

Author Index

Subject Index

