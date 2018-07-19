The Value of BCG and TNF in Autoimmunity
2nd Edition
Description
The Value of BCG and TNF in Autoimmune Diseases, Second Edition provides an overview on the current research related to TNF induction and the use of the BCG vaccine as a potential treatment approach to diverse forms of autoimmunity, allergies, infections and neurologic diseases. Since the initial conference (2013) and first edition of this book (2014), the field of BCG research has grown considerably. This new edition contains updates on MS and diabetes, and features at least eight additional chapters on new prevention and treatment trials in autoimmunity and allergy, along with a new understanding of the genetics of BCGs.
Key Features
- Brings a different perspective on treatment approaches for certain autoimmune conditions
- Gives insight into the how the BCG vaccine impacts gene expression and the durability of the BCG vaccines in long lasting clinic effects
- Discusses TNF induction, rather than anti-TNF, as a therapeutic pathway for autoimmunity treatment
- Covers new topics, such as the Epigenetics of tuberculosis, BCG in neurological disease, BCG in early childhood and allergy, BCG in large prevention trials, Gene expression of BCG and re-methylation of genes, and more
Readership
Clinical Researchers and scientists working in the fields of autoimmunity, immunology, biochemistry and genetics, disease advocates
Table of Contents
1. BCG: Its Impact on Tuberculosis and Relevance to Autoimmune Disease
2. The Potential of TNF Induction from BCG for the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
3. Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) Vaccine in Neuroinflammation
4. Host Epigenetic Modifications in Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Infection: A Boon or Bane
5. Mycobacterium Bovis Bacille Calmette-Guerin Vaccination: Can Biomarkers Predict Efficacy
6. The Heterologous Effects of Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) Vaccine and Trained Innate Immunity
7. BCG in Neonatals
8. Epigenetic Rewiring of Monocytes in BCG Vaccination
9. Mycobacteria, Immunoregulation and Autoimmunity
10. mTORC1 Links Cellular Metabolism and Immune Functions in Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Infection and BCG Vaccination
11. The Role of Maternal Priming and Boosting for the Non-Specific Effects of BCG Vaccine
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 19th July 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081025901
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128146033
About the Editor
Denise Faustman
Denise L. Faustman, MD, PhD, is Director of the Immunobiology Laboratory at the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and an Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. She has worked in the field of autoimmunity for nearly two decades. In 2001, the Faustman Lab reversed type 1 diabetes in mice with end-stage disease, a project that is now in human clinical trials. Dr. Faustman’s current research is focused on uncovering new treatments for type 1 diabetes, as well as searching for therapies for other autoimmune diseases, including Crohn's disease, lupus, scleroderma, rheumatoid arthritis, Sjögren's syndrome, and multiple sclerosis.
Dr. Faustman’s earlier research achievements include key discoveries regarding the role of MHC Class I antigen presentation in immunity and introducing the concept of modifying antigens on donor tissues to prevent their rejection. After completing her internship, residency, and fellowships in Internal Medicine and Endocrinology at the MGH, Dr. Faustman became an independent investigator at the MGH and Harvard Medical School in 1987. She is a member of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) and serves as a frequent member of the Institute of Medicine in Washington, DC.
Dr. Faustman's honors in recent years include:
- 2003: National Institutes of Health and the National Library of Medicine, "Changing the Face of Medicine" award - one of 300 American physicians honored for achievement in medicine, past and present
- 2005: Oprah Achievement Award," Top Health Breakthrough by a Female Scientist"
- 2006: The American Medical Women's Association and Wyeth Pharmaceutical Company “Women in Science Award,” given to a female physician who has made exceptional contributions to medical science through basic science publications and leadership in the field
- 2011: The Goldman Philanthropic Partnerships/Partnership for Cures “2011 George and Judith Goldman Angel Award” for research to find an effective treatment for type 1 diabetes
Dr. Faustman is credited with the discovery of the role of CD8 T cells in type 1 diabetes, the discovery that HLA class I was an educational structure interrupted in self antigen presentation in autoimmunity, the discovery of first interruptions in the TNF and NFkB signaling pathway in autoimmunity in this case in the proteasome, the discovery that even end stage autoimmunity could be reversed in mice by the addition of TNF or TNF induction with BCG, the discovery of end organ pancreas regeneration in diseased animal models after BCG and more recently the discovery of functioning islet cells in the pancreas of the majority of human diabetics, decades after disease onset.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of the Immunobiology Laboratory, Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, USA