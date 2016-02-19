The User's Directory of Computer Networks
1st Edition
Description
Your map through the network jungle.
Here's how to track down virtually every network available to academics and researchers. This new book, with its detailed compilation of host- level information, provides everything you need to locate resources, send mail to colleagues and friends worldwide, and answer questions about how to access major national and international networks. Extensively cross- referenced information on ARPANET/MILNET, BITNET, CSNET, Esnet, NSFNET, SPAN, THEnet, USENET, and loads of others is all provided. Included are detailed lists of hosts, site contacts, administrative domains, and organizations. Plus, a tutorial chapter with handy reference tables reveals electronic mail 'secrets' that make it easier to take advantage of networking.
Readership
Network specialists
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Introduction
1 BITNET
BITNET
EARN
NetNorth
BITNET Representatives
BITNET Representatives List
BITNET Host List
2 DECnet Internet
The DECnet Internet
HEPnet
SPAN (Space Physics Analysis Network)
SPAN Primary Node Contacts
SPAN Host List
THEnet-DECnet
THEnet-DECnet Primary Node Contacts
3 Internet
The Internet
AARNet
Requiem for the ARPANET
CREN CSNET
CSNET Host List
CSUNET
The Cypress Network
Terrestrial Wideband Network (DRI)
ESnet and MFEnet
WIDE Internet, JUNET, and Other Networks in Japan
Los Nettos
Defense Data Network (MILNET)
NORDUNET and the NORDUnet
The NASA Science Network (NSN)
ONet
NSFNET
NSFNET Site Contacts
BARRNet
CERFnet
CICNet
JvNCnet
Merit
MIDnet
MRNet
NEARnet
NCSAnet
NorthWestNet
NYSERNet
OARnet
PREPnet
PSCNET
SDSCnet
Sesquinet
SURAnet
THEnet
USAN/NCAR
Westnet
Internet Numbers List
4 JANET
5 USENET
6 UUCP
7 Domains
Domains List
8 X.500
9 Electronic Mail
Electronic Mail
Electronic Mail Addressing Tables
10 List of Organizations
Bibliography
Trademarks
Details
- No. of pages:
- 630
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 1990
- Published:
- 4th May 1990
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483296418