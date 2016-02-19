The User's Directory of Computer Networks

Your map through the network jungle.

Here's how to track down virtually every network available to academics and researchers. This new book, with its detailed compilation of host- level information, provides everything you need to locate resources, send mail to colleagues and friends worldwide, and answer questions about how to access major national and international networks. Extensively cross- referenced information on ARPANET/MILNET, BITNET, CSNET, Esnet, NSFNET, SPAN, THEnet, USENET, and loads of others is all provided. Included are detailed lists of hosts, site contacts, administrative domains, and organizations. Plus, a tutorial chapter with handy reference tables reveals electronic mail 'secrets' that make it easier to take advantage of networking.