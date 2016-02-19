The User's Directory of Computer Networks - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781555580476, 9781483296418

The User's Directory of Computer Networks

1st Edition

Editors: Tracy Laquey
eBook ISBN: 9781483296418
Imprint: Digital Press
Published Date: 4th May 1990
Page Count: 630
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
93.95
79.86
70.95
60.31
56.99
48.44
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Your map through the network jungle.

Here's how to track down virtually every network available to academics and researchers. This new book, with its detailed compilation of host- level information, provides everything you need to locate resources, send mail to colleagues and friends worldwide, and answer questions about how to access major national and international networks. Extensively cross- referenced information on ARPANET/MILNET, BITNET, CSNET, Esnet, NSFNET, SPAN, THEnet, USENET, and loads of others is all provided. Included are detailed lists of hosts, site contacts, administrative domains, and organizations. Plus, a tutorial chapter with handy reference tables reveals electronic mail 'secrets' that make it easier to take advantage of networking.

Readership

Network specialists

Table of Contents


﻿Foreword

Preface

Introduction

1 BITNET

BITNET

EARN

NetNorth

BITNET Representatives

BITNET Representatives List

BITNET Host List

2 DECnet Internet

The DECnet Internet

HEPnet

SPAN (Space Physics Analysis Network)

SPAN Primary Node Contacts

SPAN Host List

THEnet-DECnet

THEnet-DECnet Primary Node Contacts

3 Internet

The Internet

AARNet

Requiem for the ARPANET

CREN CSNET

CSNET Host List

CSUNET

The Cypress Network

Terrestrial Wideband Network (DRI)

ESnet and MFEnet

WIDE Internet, JUNET, and Other Networks in Japan

Los Nettos

Defense Data Network (MILNET)

NORDUNET and the NORDUnet

The NASA Science Network (NSN)

ONet

NSFNET

NSFNET Site Contacts

BARRNet

CERFnet

CICNet

JvNCnet

Merit

MIDnet

MRNet

NEARnet

NCSAnet

NorthWestNet

NYSERNet

OARnet

PREPnet

PSCNET

SDSCnet

Sesquinet

SURAnet

THEnet

USAN/NCAR

Westnet

Internet Numbers List

4 JANET

5 USENET

6 UUCP

7 Domains

Domains List

8 X.500

9 Electronic Mail

Electronic Mail

Electronic Mail Addressing Tables

10 List of Organizations

Bibliography

Trademarks

Details

No. of pages:
630
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Digital Press 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Digital Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483296418

About the Editor

Tracy Laquey

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.