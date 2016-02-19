The User-Computer Interface in Process Control - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122839658, 9780323149747

The User-Computer Interface in Process Control

1st Edition

A Human Factors Engineering Handbook

Authors: Walter Gilmore
eBook ISBN: 9780323149747
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1989
Page Count: 456
Description

The User-Computer Interface in Process Control: A Human Factors Engineering Handbook is a handbook of human factors engineering guidelines for the design of the user-computer interface in process control applications. It describes the principles and practice of human factors engineering in the design, development, and acquisition of computer systems for process control, with emphasis on visual display use and design. This book consists of 10 chapters and begins by explaining what human factors engineering is, along with its role in computerized process control and some of the factors that contribute to deficient user-interface design. The discussion then turns to the principles of systems development and how they relate to human factors issues during the design process. The following chapters focus on the application of human factors guidelines to visual display units (VDUs); the strategy, method, and format for selection and organization of variables that may have an effect on human performance with specific application to user-computer interface issues such as brightness, contrast, and flicker; and various hardware aspects of VDUs. Controls and input devices, control/display integration, and workplace layout are also considered. This monograph will be a useful resource for software engineers, system designers, and project managers.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgments

Preface

List of Abbreviations

Chapter I. Introduction

Background

What is Human Factors Engineering

The Role of Human Factors Engineering in Computerized Process Control

Problems of User-Interface Design

Chapter II. Human Factors in Systems Development

Systems Development in Design: Basic Concepts

The Need for a Systematic Approach: Benefits and Limitations

Chapter III. Human Factors Guidelines as Applied to Visual Display Units

On Standards Versus Guidelines

The Process of Guidelines Selection

Tailoring/Adapting Guidelines for Specific Applications

Making Guidelines Effective

VDU Description

Assumptions

VDU Equipment

User Population

Chapter IV. Organization of Guidelines

Overview

Strategy for Selecting the Guideline Variables

Method of Presentation

Order and Classification

Format for Presenting the Variables

Chapter V. Video Displays

Hardware Aspects

Flicker

ContrastRatio

DisplayLuminance

Phosphor

Glare

Screen Resolution

Screen Structures and Content

Cursor

Text

Labels

Messages

Abbreviations

Error Statements

Nontextual Messages

Data Display

Data Entry

Instructions-General

Instructions-Illustrations

Instructions-Style and Structure

Characteristics of Alphanumeric Characters

Font or Style

Character Size and Proportion

Character Case

Screen Organization and Layout

Screen Size

Grouping

Display Density

Display Partitioning/Windows

Frame Specifications

Interframe Considerations - Paging and Scrolling

Interframe Considerations - Windowing

Visual Coding Dimensions

Color

Geometric Shape

Pictorial

Magnitude

Enhancement Coding Dimensions

Brightness

Bunk

Image Reversal

Auditory

Voice

Audio-Visual

Other Techniques

Dynamic Display

Display Motion

Digital Counters

Information Formats

Analog

Digital

Binary Indicator

Bar/Column Charts

Band Charts

Linear Profile

Circular Profile

Single Value Line Chart

Trend Plot

Mimic Display

Chapter VI. Controls and Input Devices

Keyboard Layout

Keystroke Feedback

Key Actuation Force

Key Rollover

Key Travel (Displacement)

Key Color/Labeling

Key Dimension/Spacing

Keyboard Slope

Keyboard Thickness

Special Function Keys

Soft Programmable Keys

Numeric Keypad

Alternate Input Devices

Light Pens

Joysticks

Tracker Ball

Grid-and-Stylus Devices

X-Y Controller (Mouse)

Automatic Speech Recognition (Voice Input Device)

Touch Screen Input

Chapter VII. Control/Display Integration

User Dialog

Question and Answer

Form Filling

Menu Design

Command Language

Query Language

Natural Language

Expert Systems

System Feedback

Display Update Rate

Response Time

System Status Indication

Routine Status Information

Performance/Job Aids

Software Security

Data Protection/Data Security

Chapter VIII. Workplace Layout

Anthropometrics

Keyboard Base

Working Level

Keyboard Home Row

Screen

Viewing Distance

Footrest

Reach Envelope

Position and Movement of the Head

Leg, Knee, and Foot Room

Screen Orientation

Chair

Hardcopy Printer

Health and Safety

Environmental Factors

Background Noise

Temperature and Humidity

Lighting

Ventilation

Static Electricity

Chapter IX. Benefits from a Human Factors Assessment and Corresponding Methods of Evaluation

Checklists

Multidimensional Rating Scales(MRS)

Performance Measurement

Chapter X. Conclusions and Summary

Lessons and Observations from the Past

Lessons and Observations for Future Interface Design

List of Figures

List of Tables

References

Appendix A (Essential User-Computer Guidelines)

Index

