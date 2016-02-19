The User-Computer Interface in Process Control
The User-Computer Interface in Process Control: A Human Factors Engineering Handbook is a handbook of human factors engineering guidelines for the design of the user-computer interface in process control applications. It describes the principles and practice of human factors engineering in the design, development, and acquisition of computer systems for process control, with emphasis on visual display use and design. This book consists of 10 chapters and begins by explaining what human factors engineering is, along with its role in computerized process control and some of the factors that contribute to deficient user-interface design. The discussion then turns to the principles of systems development and how they relate to human factors issues during the design process. The following chapters focus on the application of human factors guidelines to visual display units (VDUs); the strategy, method, and format for selection and organization of variables that may have an effect on human performance with specific application to user-computer interface issues such as brightness, contrast, and flicker; and various hardware aspects of VDUs. Controls and input devices, control/display integration, and workplace layout are also considered. This monograph will be a useful resource for software engineers, system designers, and project managers.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
Preface
List of Abbreviations
Chapter I. Introduction
Background
What is Human Factors Engineering
The Role of Human Factors Engineering in Computerized Process Control
Problems of User-Interface Design
Chapter II. Human Factors in Systems Development
Systems Development in Design: Basic Concepts
The Need for a Systematic Approach: Benefits and Limitations
Chapter III. Human Factors Guidelines as Applied to Visual Display Units
On Standards Versus Guidelines
The Process of Guidelines Selection
Tailoring/Adapting Guidelines for Specific Applications
Making Guidelines Effective
VDU Description
Assumptions
VDU Equipment
User Population
Chapter IV. Organization of Guidelines
Overview
Strategy for Selecting the Guideline Variables
Method of Presentation
Order and Classification
Format for Presenting the Variables
Chapter V. Video Displays
Hardware Aspects
Flicker
ContrastRatio
DisplayLuminance
Phosphor
Glare
Screen Resolution
Screen Structures and Content
Cursor
Text
Labels
Messages
Abbreviations
Error Statements
Nontextual Messages
Data Display
Data Entry
Instructions-General
Instructions-Illustrations
Instructions-Style and Structure
Characteristics of Alphanumeric Characters
Font or Style
Character Size and Proportion
Character Case
Screen Organization and Layout
Screen Size
Grouping
Display Density
Display Partitioning/Windows
Frame Specifications
Interframe Considerations - Paging and Scrolling
Interframe Considerations - Windowing
Visual Coding Dimensions
Color
Geometric Shape
Pictorial
Magnitude
Enhancement Coding Dimensions
Brightness
Bunk
Image Reversal
Auditory
Voice
Audio-Visual
Other Techniques
Dynamic Display
Display Motion
Digital Counters
Information Formats
Analog
Digital
Binary Indicator
Bar/Column Charts
Band Charts
Linear Profile
Circular Profile
Single Value Line Chart
Trend Plot
Mimic Display
Chapter VI. Controls and Input Devices
Keyboard Layout
Keystroke Feedback
Key Actuation Force
Key Rollover
Key Travel (Displacement)
Key Color/Labeling
Key Dimension/Spacing
Keyboard Slope
Keyboard Thickness
Special Function Keys
Soft Programmable Keys
Numeric Keypad
Alternate Input Devices
Light Pens
Joysticks
Tracker Ball
Grid-and-Stylus Devices
X-Y Controller (Mouse)
Automatic Speech Recognition (Voice Input Device)
Touch Screen Input
Chapter VII. Control/Display Integration
User Dialog
Question and Answer
Form Filling
Menu Design
Command Language
Query Language
Natural Language
Expert Systems
System Feedback
Display Update Rate
Response Time
System Status Indication
Routine Status Information
Performance/Job Aids
Software Security
Data Protection/Data Security
Chapter VIII. Workplace Layout
Anthropometrics
Keyboard Base
Working Level
Keyboard Home Row
Screen
Viewing Distance
Footrest
Reach Envelope
Position and Movement of the Head
Leg, Knee, and Foot Room
Screen Orientation
Chair
Hardcopy Printer
Health and Safety
Environmental Factors
Background Noise
Temperature and Humidity
Lighting
Ventilation
Static Electricity
Chapter IX. Benefits from a Human Factors Assessment and Corresponding Methods of Evaluation
Checklists
Multidimensional Rating Scales(MRS)
Performance Measurement
Chapter X. Conclusions and Summary
Lessons and Observations from the Past
Lessons and Observations for Future Interface Design
List of Figures
List of Tables
References
Appendix A (Essential User-Computer Guidelines)
Index
