The Use of Imaging in Inflammatory Joint and Vascular Disorders, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455773299, 9781455773565

The Use of Imaging in Inflammatory Joint and Vascular Disorders, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, Volume 39-3

1st Edition

Authors: Stephen Paget
eBook ISBN: 9781455773565
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455773299
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th June 2013
Description

This issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics teaches you the latest best practices for using musculoskeletal ultrasound to diagnose and monitor the progression of rheumatoid arthritis, vasculitis, and other rheumatic and soft tissue disorders.

About the Authors

Stephen Paget Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Hospital for Special Surgery

