The Use of Electrochemical Scanning Tunnelling Microscopy (EC-STM) in Corrosion Analysis
1st Edition
Reference Material and Procedural Guidelines
Table of Contents
Background to the copper system; Surface preparation; Experiment preparation; Setting the microscope; Running the microscope; Moire pattern formation on Cu (111); Problems with imaging.
Description
The European Federation of Corrosion’s Working Party on Surface Science and the Mechanisms of Corrosion and Protection (EFC WP6) has defined, as one of its objectives, the development of a reference material and reference guidelines for the application of electrochemical scanning tunnelling microscopy (EC-STM) in corrosion science. The use of EC-STM to study the relationship between surface structure and surface reactivity in situ on electrodes in contact with an electrolyte is of major importance in corrosion research. This report describes the reference material and procedural guidelines required to use this technique effectively. STM-users are instructed how to obtain high resolution data on a carefully prepared copper single-crystal surface.
Key Features
- Describes the reference material and procedural guidelines required to use this technique effectively
- Discusses an area of major importance in corrosion research
Readership
All those concerned with corrosion research
Details
- No. of pages:
- 48
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2007
- Published:
- 30th November 2006
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845692568
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781845692353
About the Authors
R Lindstrom Author
Rakel Lindström works at the Laboratoire de Physico-Chimie des Surfaces in the Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Chimie de Paris, Université Pierre et Marie Curie, France.
V Maurice Author
Dr Vincent Maurice works at the Laboratoire de Physico-Chimie des Surfaces at the Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Chimie de Paris (ENSCP-CNRS), France.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Chimie de Paris, France
L Klein Author
Lorena H. Kleinm works at the Laboratoire de Physico-Chimie des Surfaces in the Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Chimie de Paris, Université Pierre et Marie Curie, France.
P. Marcus Author
Dr Philippe Marcus is Director of the Laboratoire de Physico-Chimie des Surfaces at ENSCP-CNRS, France. He is currently Vice-President of the European Federation of Corrosion (EFC) and Chair of EFC Working Party 6 (Surface Science and Mechanisms of Corrosion and Protection).