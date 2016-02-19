This third edition appears ten years after the previous one, a fact which explains the many changes this book contains. All part of the book have been explained and updated. More than 60 new images have been added and more than 110 images of the previous edition have been replaced. Room has been given to particles which were not described previously such as macrophages, decoy cells, unusual crystals and crystals due to drugs. Another distinguishing feature of this edition is the presentation of original urinal sediment data on various renal diseases. Finally, a new chapter has been added on quality control programs, which ore aimed at improving the overall quality of the urinary sediment examination.