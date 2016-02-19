The urinary sediment - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9788821430169, 9788821433900

The urinary sediment

3rd Edition

An integrated view

Authors: G.B. Fogazzi
eBook ISBN: 9788821433900
Imprint: Elsevier Srl
Page Count: 254
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This third edition appears ten years after the previous one, a fact which explains the many changes this book contains. All part of the book have been explained and updated. More than 60 new images have been added and more than 110 images of the previous edition have been replaced. Room has been given to particles which were not described previously such as macrophages, decoy cells, unusual crystals and crystals due to drugs. Another distinguishing feature of this edition is the presentation of original urinal sediment data on various renal diseases. Finally, a new chapter has been added on quality control programs, which ore aimed at improving the overall quality of the urinary sediment examination.

Details

No. of pages:
254
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Srl 2010
Imprint:
Elsevier Srl
eBook ISBN:
9788821433900

About the Author

G.B. Fogazzi

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.