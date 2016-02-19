The Urban Informal Sector - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080242705, 9781483161488

The Urban Informal Sector

1st Edition

Critical Perspectives on Employment and Housing Policies

Editors: Ray Bromley
eBook ISBN: 9781483161488
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 175
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
16.99
31.95
27.16
24.95
21.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Urban Informal Sector is a collection of papers presented at a multi-disciplinary conference on ""The urban informal sector in the Third World,"" organized by the Developing Areas Study Group of the Institute of British Geographers in London on March 19, 1977. Contributors offer critical perspectives on the urban informal sector, with emphasis on employment and housing policies. Topics covered range from general reviews and national case studies to detailed studies of particular occupations in individual cities. This book is comprised of 12 chapters and begins by reviewing the relevance of dualist models of economic activities and enterprises, as applied to Third World countries, concentrating on the origins, diffusion, and deficiencies of the formal/informal dualist classification. Subsequent chapters explore the informal sector debate in studies of Third World poverty and employment; the nature of informal-formal sector relationships; the structure of the labor markets in the ""organized"" and ""unorganized"" sectors of urban economies in South India; and the problem of urban poverty, its relation to employment, and rising spatial inequalities in Brazil. Capitalist and petty commodity production in Nigeria is also discussed, along with John Turner's views on housing policy. The final chapter looks at the competition between the informal and formal sectors in the retail industry in Santiago, Chile. This monograph will be of interest to social and economic policymakers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction—The Urban Informal Sector: Why is it Worth Discussing?

Informal Sector or Petty Commodity Production: Dualism or Dependence in Urban Development?

An Exploration into the Nature of Informal—Formal Sector Relationships

Quasi-Formal Employment Structures and Behavior in the Unorganized Urban Economy, and the Reverse: Some Evidence from South India

Causes of Urban Poverty in Brazil

Capitalist and Petty Commodity Production in Nigeria: A Note

Petty Commodity Housing or Dweller Control? A Critique of John Turner's Views on Housing Policy

Housing in Three Dimensions: Terms of Reference for the Housing Question Redefined

Petty Production and Capitalist Production in Dakar: The Crisis of the Self-Employed

Organization, Regulation and Exploitation in the So-Called 'Urban Informal Sector': The Street Traders of Cali, Colombia

Self-Employed Proletarians in an Informal Factory: The Case of Cali's Garbage Dump

Competition between the Informal and Formal Sectors in Retailing: The Case of Santiago

Index

Details

No. of pages:
175
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483161488

About the Editor

Ray Bromley

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.