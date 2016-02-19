The Urban Informal Sector
1st Edition
Critical Perspectives on Employment and Housing Policies
Description
The Urban Informal Sector is a collection of papers presented at a multi-disciplinary conference on ""The urban informal sector in the Third World,"" organized by the Developing Areas Study Group of the Institute of British Geographers in London on March 19, 1977. Contributors offer critical perspectives on the urban informal sector, with emphasis on employment and housing policies. Topics covered range from general reviews and national case studies to detailed studies of particular occupations in individual cities. This book is comprised of 12 chapters and begins by reviewing the relevance of dualist models of economic activities and enterprises, as applied to Third World countries, concentrating on the origins, diffusion, and deficiencies of the formal/informal dualist classification. Subsequent chapters explore the informal sector debate in studies of Third World poverty and employment; the nature of informal-formal sector relationships; the structure of the labor markets in the ""organized"" and ""unorganized"" sectors of urban economies in South India; and the problem of urban poverty, its relation to employment, and rising spatial inequalities in Brazil. Capitalist and petty commodity production in Nigeria is also discussed, along with John Turner's views on housing policy. The final chapter looks at the competition between the informal and formal sectors in the retail industry in Santiago, Chile. This monograph will be of interest to social and economic policymakers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction—The Urban Informal Sector: Why is it Worth Discussing?
Informal Sector or Petty Commodity Production: Dualism or Dependence in Urban Development?
An Exploration into the Nature of Informal—Formal Sector Relationships
Quasi-Formal Employment Structures and Behavior in the Unorganized Urban Economy, and the Reverse: Some Evidence from South India
Causes of Urban Poverty in Brazil
Capitalist and Petty Commodity Production in Nigeria: A Note
Petty Commodity Housing or Dweller Control? A Critique of John Turner's Views on Housing Policy
Housing in Three Dimensions: Terms of Reference for the Housing Question Redefined
Petty Production and Capitalist Production in Dakar: The Crisis of the Self-Employed
Organization, Regulation and Exploitation in the So-Called 'Urban Informal Sector': The Street Traders of Cali, Colombia
Self-Employed Proletarians in an Informal Factory: The Case of Cali's Garbage Dump
Competition between the Informal and Formal Sectors in Retailing: The Case of Santiago
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 175
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483161488