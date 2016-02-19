The Upper Secondary School: A Comparative Survey presents the evolutionary stages through which educational systems develop as industrialism advances. This book discusses the various implications of the progress in the society whereby each has significance for education. Organized into 15 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the problems of upper secondary education and describes the actual and planned solutions in different countries. This text then investigates critically the progress that has been achieved and points out the ways in which the prospective of the present system is being under used. Other chapters consider the balance of general and special studies. This book discusses as well the system of further education and documents its achievements as well as its inefficiencies. The final chapter deals with the system of education in Spain, which has a low level of educational provision. This book is a valuable resource for sociologists, educators, and psychologists.