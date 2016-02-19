The Unseen Revolution: How Pension Fund Socialism Came to America covers the principles and concepts of the American pension fund socialism. This book is composed of five chapters, and begins with the history and developments of pension fund socialism in the United States. The next chapter deals with the fundamental problems of economic structure, policy, and, as well as the problems of authority, legitimacy, and control of the so-called Social Security. The discussion then shifts to involved social institutions and issues, along with the political lessons and issues of pension fund socialism. The last chapter considers the American politics realignments and readjustments.

Table of Contents



1. The Revolution No One Noticed

The Attainment of Pension Fund Socialism

Unfinished Pension Fund Business

The Demographic Sea Change

2. Pension Fund Socialism: the Problems of Success

The Dangers of Success

Population Dynamics, Birthrates, and Dependency Ratios

The Economic Problems of Pension Fund Socialism

The Political Problems of Pension Fund Socialism

The Reforms Needed

The Future of Social Security

3. Social Institutions and Social Issues under Pension Fund Socialism

The New Needs

The Demands on Economic Performance

The Need for Growth Management

Work and Worker: the Social Demands

Can the Labor Union Survive Pension Fund Socialism?

The New Meaning of Property

Pension Fund Socialism and the Third World

4. The Political Lessons and Political Issues of Pension Fund Socialism

What Became of the "Isms"?

The Effectiveness of Non-governmental Policies

The Myth of Affluence

Welfare Society versus Welfare State

Equality versus Equality

Inflation versus Unemployment: Which is the Lesser Evil?

5. New Alignments in American Politics

Index

