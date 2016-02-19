The Unseen Revolution
1st Edition
How Pension Fund Socialism Came to America
Description
The Unseen Revolution: How Pension Fund Socialism Came to America covers the principles and concepts of the American pension fund socialism. This book is composed of five chapters, and begins with the history and developments of pension fund socialism in the United States. The next chapter deals with the fundamental problems of economic structure, policy, and, as well as the problems of authority, legitimacy, and control of the so-called Social Security. The discussion then shifts to involved social institutions and issues, along with the political lessons and issues of pension fund socialism. The last chapter considers the American politics realignments and readjustments.
Table of Contents
1. The Revolution No One Noticed
The Attainment of Pension Fund Socialism
Unfinished Pension Fund Business
The Demographic Sea Change
The Revolution No One Noticed
2. Pension Fund Socialism: the Problems of Success
The Dangers of Success
Population Dynamics, Birthrates, and Dependency Ratios
The Economic Problems of Pension Fund Socialism
The Political Problems of Pension Fund Socialism
The Reforms Needed
The Future of Social Security
3. Social Institutions and Social Issues under Pension Fund Socialism
The New Needs
The Demands on Economic Performance
The Need for Growth Management
Work and Worker: the Social Demands
Can the Labor Union Survive Pension Fund Socialism?
The New Meaning of Property
Pension Fund Socialism and the Third World
4. The Political Lessons and Political Issues of Pension Fund Socialism
What Became of the "Isms"?
The Effectiveness of Non-governmental Policies
The Myth of Affluence
Welfare Society versus Welfare State
Equality versus Equality
Inflation versus Unemployment: Which is the Lesser Evil?
5. New Alignments in American Politics
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483221052