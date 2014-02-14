The Unofficial Guide to Prescribing
1st Edition
The Unofficial Guide to Prescribing lays out the practical steps of how to assess, investigate and manage a patient, with a focus on what to prescribe and how to prescribe it. Its aim is to empower newly graduated junior doctors to excel at dealing with emergencies and handling complex prescribing scenarios.
Prescribing errors cost healthcare systems millions annually, so early training in prescribing has become an urgent priority of medical education and now forms an essential part of teaching and assessment.
The Unofficial Guide to Prescribing (from the same stable as The Unofficial Guide to Passing OSCEs) is a new book designed to address this requirement. It is written by junior doctors still close to the transition from theory to practice, overseen by a review panel of senior clinicians to ensure accuracy, and designed to help medical students practise and learn as much as possible about prescribing, in actual clinical scenarios, before they have to do it for real.
Each scenario is presented as you would see it in the hospital setting and covers:
- Initial step-by-step assessment of the patient: how to assess, assessment findings, and immediate management
- Initial investigations
- Initial management
- Reassessment
- Treatment
- Handing over the patient
"As part of ‘The Unofficial Guide to…’ series, this excellent book is a must have for all students, as well as professionals involved in prescribing and hospital care"
Reviewed by: Dr Irfan Rashid on behalf of the International Journal of Clinical Skills, Jan 2015
Table of Contents
1 Introduction to prescribing.
2 Cardiology.
3 Respiratory medicine.
4 Gastroenterology.
5 Neurology.
6 Endocrinology.
7 Obstetrics and gynaecology.
8 General surgery.
9 Paediatrics.
10 Additional important scenarios.
- No. of pages:
- 404
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2014
- Published:
- 14th February 2014
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702055195
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702057144
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702055201
Zeshan Qureshi
Affiliations and Expertise
Academic Clinical Fellow (International Child Health), Great Ormond Street and Institute of Child Health, London and Honorary Clinical Tutor, University of Edinburgh, UK
Simon Maxwell
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Student Learning (Clinical Pharmacology and Prescribing), University of Edinburgh; Consultant Physician, Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, UK
