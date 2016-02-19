The United States, Canada and the New International Economic Order - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080251134, 9781483152752

The United States, Canada and the New International Economic Order

1st Edition

Pergamon Policy Studies on The New International Economic Order

Editors: Ervin Laszlo Joel Kurtzman
eBook ISBN: 9781483152752
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 178
Description

The United States, Canada and the New International Economic Order examines obstacles as well as opportunities associated with efforts to create a more equitable New International Economic Order (NIEO), with emphasis on the United States and Canada. The responses of diverse segments of the North American population to demands for a NIEO are analyzed, along with their perceptions concerning international economic cooperation, national economic prospects, and the problems of Third World development. This volume is comprised of five chapters and begins with a discussion on the importance of the NIEO to the U.S. economy, together with the prospective impact of some Third World objectives on the U.S. economy. Factors that influence U.S. responses to the NIEO are also considered. The following chapters explore the role of the U.S. Congress in the NIEO, paying particular attention to its support for official development assistance; the relationship between the U.S. labor movement and the NIEO; and Americans' perceptions and attitudes toward the NIEO. The final chapter deals with the response of the principal sectors of Canadian society to the NIEO. This book will be a useful resource for economists and economic policymakers.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Part I - The United States and the New International Economic Order

Chapter 1 The United States Economy and the NIEO

Chapter 2 The United States Congress and the NIEO

Chapter 3 United States Labor and the NIEO

Chapter 4 The American People and the NIEO

Part II - Canada and the New International Order

Chapter 5 The Response of the Principal Sectors of Canadian Society to the NIEO

Comments by Contributors

Appendix

Index

About the Editors and Contributors

About the Editor

Ervin Laszlo

Joel Kurtzman

