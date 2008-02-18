The Triazine Herbicides
1st Edition
Description
Over the past 50 years, triazines have made a great impact on agriculture and world hunger by assisting in the development of new farming methods, providing greater farming and land use capabilities, and increasing crop yields. Triazines are registered in over 80 countries and save billions of dollars a year. The Triazine Herbicides is the one book that presents a comprehensive view of the total science and agriculture of these chemicals. With emphasis on how the chemicals are studied and developed, reviewed, and used at the agricultural level this book provides valuable insight into the benefits of triazine herbicides for sustainable agriculture.
Key Features
- Presents previously unpublished information on the discovery, development and marketing of herbicides
- Includes a vital section on the origin, use, economics and fate of triazine herbicides
- Covers benefits of triazines in corn and sorghum, sugarcane, citrus, fruit and nut crops
- Establishes best management practice and environmental benefits of use in conservation tillage
Readership
Researchers in weed management, agriculturalists, botanists, horticulturalists.
Table of Contents
Foreword – Dennis T. Avery
Chapter 1 – The Triazine Herbicides: A Milestone in the Development of Modern Crop Technology – Homer M. LeBaron and Janis McFarland
Chapter 2 – History of the Discovery and Development of Triazine Herbicides – Gustav Müller
Chapter 3 – Registration and Production of Triazine Herbicides – Walter Heri, Franz Pfister, Beth Carroll, Thomas Parshley, and James B. Nabors
Chapter 4 – Weed Control Trends and Practices in North America – David R. Pike, Ellery L. Knake, and Marshal D. McGlamery Chapter 5 – Farming Trends and Practices in Northern Europe – James H. Orson Chapter 6 – Biology and Ecology of Weeds and the Impact of Triazine Herbicides – Homer M. LeBaron and Gustav Müller Chapter 7 – Plant Uptake and Metabolism of Triazine Herbicides – Bruce J. Simoneaux and Thomas J. Gould Chapter 8 – The Mode of Action of Triazine Herbicides in Plants – Achim Trebst Chapter 9 – Basis of Crop Selectivity and Weed Resistance to Triazine Herbicides – Amit Shukla and Malcolm D. Devine Chapter 10 – Distribution and Management of Triazine-Resistant Weeds – Homer M. LeBaron Chapter 11 – Weeds Resistant to Nontriazine Classes of Herbicides – Homer M. LeBaron and Eugene R. Hill Chapter 12 – The Use of Economic Benefit Models in Estimating the Value of Triazine Herbicides – Gerald A. Carlson Chapter 13 – Benefits of Triazine Herbicides in Corn and Sorghum Production – David C. Bridges Chapter 14 – Benefits of Triazine Herbicides in Ecofallow – David L. Regehr and Charles A. Norwood Chapter 15 – Weed Control in Sugarcane and the Role of Triazine Herbicides – Dudley T. Smith, Edward P. Richard, Jr., and Lance T. Santo Chapter 16 – Benefits of Triazine Herbicides and Other Weed Control Technology in Citrus Management – Megh Singh and Shiv D. Sharma Chapter 17 – Benefits of Triazine Herbicides for Weed Control in Fruit and Nut Crops – Clyde L. Elmore and Arthur H. Lange Chapter 18 – Benefits of Triazine Herbicides in the Production of Ornamentals and Conifer Trees – John F. Ahrens and Michael Newton Chapter 19 – Benefits of Triazine Herbicides in Turf – G. Euel Coats, Steve T. Kelly, and James M. Taylor Chapter 20 – Methods of Analysis for Triazine Herbicides and Their Metabolites – Richard A. McLaughlin, Michael V. Barringer, James F. Brady, and Robert A. Yokley Chapter 21 – Triazine Soil Interactions – David A. Laird and William C. Koskinen Chapter 22 – Microbial Degradation of s Triazine Herbicides – Raphi T. Mandelbaum, Michael J. Sadowsky and Lawrence P. Wackett Chapter 23 – Nonbiological Degradation of Triazine Herbicides: Photolysis and Hydrolysis – Allan J. Cessna Chapter 24 – Soil Movement and Persistence of Triazine Herbicides – William C. Koskinen and Philip Banks Chapter 25 – Hazard Assessment for Selected Symmetrical and Asymmetrical Triazine Herbicides – Charles B. Breckenridge, Christoph Werner, James T. Stevens, and Darrell D. Sumner Chapter 26 – Mode of Action of Atrazine for Mammary Tumor Formation in the Female Sprague-Dawley Rats – Lawrence T. Wetzel and J. Charles Eldridge Chapter 27 – Dietary Exposure Assessment of the Triazine Herbicides – Leslie D. Bray, Nina Heard, Robert A. Kahrs, Arpad Z. Szarka, and Dennis S. Hackett Chapter 28 – Probabilistic Assessment of Laboratory-Derived Acute Toxicity Data for the Triazine Herbicides to Aquatic Organisms – Keith R. Solomon and Dennis Cooper Chapter 29 – Atrazine and Simazine Monitoring Data in Community Water Systems in the United States During 1993 to 2000 – Dennis P. Tierney, B. R. Christensen, Cheryl Dando and Kendra M. Marut Chapter 30 – A Decade of Measuring, Monitoring, and Studying the Fate and Transport of Triazine Herbicides in Groundwater, Surface Water, Reservoirs, and Precipitation by the U.S. Geological Survey – E. Michael Thurman and Elisabeth A. Scribner Chapter 31 – Probabilistic Risk Assessment Using Atrazine and Simazine as a Model – Robert L. Sielken, Jr., Robert S. Bretzlaff and Cirisco Valdez-Flores Chapter 32 – Progress in Best Management Practices – John F. Hebblethwaite and Carol N. Somody Chapter 33 – Environmental Benefits of Triazine Use in Conservation Tillage – Richard S. Fawcett Chapter 34 – Role of Triazine Herbicides in Sustainable Agriculture: Potential of Nonchemical Weed Control Methods as Substitutes for Herbicides in United States Corn Production – Leonard P. Gianessi and Janet E. Carpenter Chapter 35 – Environmental Stewardship: The Roots of a Family Farm – Jere White Appendix Table 1 – Chemical structures, names and weights of triazine herbicides Appendix Table 2 – Physical/chemical properties of triazine herbicides Appendix Table 3 – Selected metabolites of various triazine herbicides listed by metabolic processes or by individual compound Appendix Table 4A – Scientific and common names of weeds mentioned in this book in alphabetic order by scientific name Appendix Table 4B – Common and scientific names of weeds mentioned in this book in alphabetic order by common name Appendix Table 5 – Triazine herbicide use as percent crop treated in major US crops during 2002
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2008
- Published:
- 18th February 2008
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444511676
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080559636
About the Editor
Janis Mc Farland, Ph.D.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of Regulatory Affairs for North America and Mexico, Syngenta
Orvin Burnside, Ph.D.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Minnesota, Professor Emeritus
About the Editor-in-Chief
Homer M. LeBaron
Homer M. LeBaron was born May13, 1926 in southern Alberta, Canada, the third in a family of 10 children, growing up on a diversified irrigation farm. He obtained a B.S. degree in 1955 and M.S. in 1957 from Utah State University, and in 1960 received a Ph.D. degree from Cornell University. From 1960 to 1964, Dr. LeBaron was employed as a plant physiologist at the Virginia Tech Experiment Station in Norfolk, Virginia.
From 1964 to 1991, Dr. LeBaron was employed by Geigy Chemical Corporation and CIBA-GEIGY (later Novartis, now Syngenta). For the latter nine years he was Senior Research Fellow in Biochemistry and New Technology and Basic Research Departments, where he had the responsibility for coordinating and directing outside basic research on all CIBA-GEIGY agricultural products.
Dr. LeBaron has been a member of the International Weed Science society, Weed Science Society of America (WSSA), American Society of Agronomy, American Chemical Society, Entomological Society of America, American Phytopathological Society, Council for Agricultural Science and Technology (CAST), Sigma Xi, Aquatic Plant Management Society, European Weed Research Society, and about 10 other regional, national or international scientific societies.
Homer has held numerous leadership positions, including being on the Board of Directors of several of these scientific societies. He served as president of the Northeastern Weed Science Society (NEWSS) in 1969-70, of the Southern Weed Science Society (SWSS) in 1986-87, and of WSSA in 1989-90; the only scientist to have served as president of three weed science societies.
In 1961 Dr. LeBaron received the Best Scientific Paper Award at the NEWSS; in 1978 was elected a Fellow in the WSSA, in 1988 received the Distinguished Service Award in the SWSS, and a USDA Certificate of Appreciation in 1990 for outstanding leadership in groundwater research programs.
Affiliations and Expertise
Heber, Utah, U.S.A. retired - Geigy Chemical Corporation and CIBA-GEIGY (Syngenta)