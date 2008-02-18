Foreword – Dennis T. Avery Chapter 1 – The Triazine Herbicides: A Milestone in the Development of Modern Crop Technology – Homer M. LeBaron and Janis McFarland Chapter 2 – History of the Discovery and Development of Triazine Herbicides – Gustav Müller Chapter 3 – Registration and Production of Triazine Herbicides – Walter Heri, Franz Pfister, Beth Carroll, Thomas Parshley, and James B. Nabors

Chapter 4 – Weed Control Trends and Practices in North America – David R. Pike, Ellery L. Knake, and Marshal D. McGlamery Chapter 5 – Farming Trends and Practices in Northern Europe – James H. Orson Chapter 6 – Biology and Ecology of Weeds and the Impact of Triazine Herbicides – Homer M. LeBaron and Gustav Müller Chapter 7 – Plant Uptake and Metabolism of Triazine Herbicides – Bruce J. Simoneaux and Thomas J. Gould Chapter 8 – The Mode of Action of Triazine Herbicides in Plants – Achim Trebst Chapter 9 – Basis of Crop Selectivity and Weed Resistance to Triazine Herbicides – Amit Shukla and Malcolm D. Devine Chapter 10 – Distribution and Management of Triazine-Resistant Weeds – Homer M. LeBaron Chapter 11 – Weeds Resistant to Nontriazine Classes of Herbicides – Homer M. LeBaron and Eugene R. Hill Chapter 12 – The Use of Economic Benefit Models in Estimating the Value of Triazine Herbicides – Gerald A. Carlson Chapter 13 – Benefits of Triazine Herbicides in Corn and Sorghum Production – David C. Bridges Chapter 14 – Benefits of Triazine Herbicides in Ecofallow – David L. Regehr and Charles A. Norwood Chapter 15 – Weed Control in Sugarcane and the Role of Triazine Herbicides – Dudley T. Smith, Edward P. Richard, Jr., and Lance T. Santo Chapter 16 – Benefits of Triazine Herbicides and Other Weed Control Technology in Citrus Management – Megh Singh and Shiv D. Sharma Chapter 17 – Benefits of Triazine Herbicides for Weed Control in Fruit and Nut Crops – Clyde L. Elmore and Arthur H. Lange Chapter 18 – Benefits of Triazine Herbicides in the Production of Ornamentals and Conifer Trees – John F. Ahrens and Michael Newton Chapter 19 – Benefits of Triazine Herbicides in Turf – G. Euel Coats, Steve T. Kelly, and James M. Taylor Chapter 20 – Methods of Analysis for Triazine Herbicides and Their Metabolites – Richard A. McLaughlin, Michael V. Barringer, James F. Brady, and Robert A. Yokley Chapter 21 – Triazine Soil Interactions – David A. Laird and William C. Koskinen Chapter 22 – Microbial Degradation of s Triazine Herbicides – Raphi T. Mandelbaum, Michael J. Sadowsky and Lawrence P. Wackett Chapter 23 – Nonbiological Degradation of Triazine Herbicides: Photolysis and Hydrolysis – Allan J. Cessna Chapter 24 – Soil Movement and Persistence of Triazine Herbicides – William C. Koskinen and Philip Banks Chapter 25 – Hazard Assessment for Selected Symmetrical and Asymmetrical Triazine Herbicides – Charles B. Breckenridge, Christoph Werner, James T. Stevens, and Darrell D. Sumner Chapter 26 – Mode of Action of Atrazine for Mammary Tumor Formation in the Female Sprague-Dawley Rats – Lawrence T. Wetzel and J. Charles Eldridge Chapter 27 – Dietary Exposure Assessment of the Triazine Herbicides – Leslie D. Bray, Nina Heard, Robert A. Kahrs, Arpad Z. Szarka, and Dennis S. Hackett Chapter 28 – Probabilistic Assessment of Laboratory-Derived Acute Toxicity Data for the Triazine Herbicides to Aquatic Organisms – Keith R. Solomon and Dennis Cooper Chapter 29 – Atrazine and Simazine Monitoring Data in Community Water Systems in the United States During 1993 to 2000 – Dennis P. Tierney, B. R. Christensen, Cheryl Dando and Kendra M. Marut Chapter 30 – A Decade of Measuring, Monitoring, and Studying the Fate and Transport of Triazine Herbicides in Groundwater, Surface Water, Reservoirs, and Precipitation by the U.S. Geological Survey – E. Michael Thurman and Elisabeth A. Scribner Chapter 31 – Probabilistic Risk Assessment Using Atrazine and Simazine as a Model – Robert L. Sielken, Jr., Robert S. Bretzlaff and Cirisco Valdez-Flores Chapter 32 – Progress in Best Management Practices – John F. Hebblethwaite and Carol N. Somody Chapter 33 – Environmental Benefits of Triazine Use in Conservation Tillage – Richard S. Fawcett Chapter 34 – Role of Triazine Herbicides in Sustainable Agriculture: Potential of Nonchemical Weed Control Methods as Substitutes for Herbicides in United States Corn Production – Leonard P. Gianessi and Janet E. Carpenter Chapter 35 – Environmental Stewardship: The Roots of a Family Farm – Jere White Appendix Table 1 – Chemical structures, names and weights of triazine herbicides Appendix Table 2 – Physical/chemical properties of triazine herbicides Appendix Table 3 – Selected metabolites of various triazine herbicides listed by metabolic processes or by individual compound Appendix Table 4A – Scientific and common names of weeds mentioned in this book in alphabetic order by scientific name Appendix Table 4B – Common and scientific names of weeds mentioned in this book in alphabetic order by common name Appendix Table 5 – Triazine herbicide use as percent crop treated in major US crops during 2002