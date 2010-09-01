This new edition of The Treatment of Pain with Chinese Herbs and Acupuncture gives a thorough and analytical review of the diagnosis and treatment options for pain, using acupuncture with Chinese herbal medicine. Based on the clinical experience of the author and supported by that of acupuncturists in Chinese universities, it offers a comprehensive and detailed set of treatments for a wide variety of pain symptoms and conditions, and includes detailed modifications of the treatments, to aid clinical practice.

Although pain syndromes are often complicated, involving both psychological and physical difficulties, resulting in sometimes hesitation in deciding a correct treatment, there are still some short-cut ways to achieve a successful result. Therefore, the essential intentions of the authors are very clear:

To demonstrate the practitioners how to differentiate the clinical situations and how to establish the corresponding treatments.

To illustrate how to apply Chinese herbs logically and how to consist an acupuncture prescription reasonably and effectively.