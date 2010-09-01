The Treatment of Pain with Chinese Herbs and Acupuncture - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702031793, 9781455725250

The Treatment of Pain with Chinese Herbs and Acupuncture

2nd Edition

Authors: Peilin Sun
eBook ISBN: 9781455725250
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702031793
eBook ISBN: 9780702043871
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 1st September 2010
Page Count: 704
Description

This new edition of The Treatment of Pain with Chinese Herbs and Acupuncture gives a thorough and analytical review of the diagnosis and treatment options for pain, using acupuncture with Chinese herbal medicine. Based on the clinical experience of the author and supported by that of acupuncturists in Chinese universities, it offers a comprehensive and detailed set of treatments for a wide variety of pain symptoms and conditions, and includes detailed modifications of the treatments, to aid clinical practice.

Although pain syndromes are often complicated, involving both psychological and physical difficulties, resulting in sometimes hesitation in deciding a correct treatment, there are still some short-cut ways to achieve a successful result. Therefore, the essential intentions of the authors are very clear:

To demonstrate the practitioners how to differentiate the clinical situations and how to establish the corresponding treatments.

To illustrate how to apply Chinese herbs logically and how to consist an acupuncture prescription reasonably and effectively.

Key Features

  • Thorough exploration of the aetiologies and pathologies for pain in the context of Traditional Chinese Medicine
  • Clear discussion of the principles of treatment, acupuncture point selection and combination
  • Detailed explanation of herbal and acupuncture treatments for common and complex pain conditions
  • Deals comprehensively with the commonest clinical presenting symptoms
  • Provides treatment plans and modifications to these plans, offering more options for the practitioner
  • Includes detailed and useful case histories

About the Author

Peilin Sun

Dr Sun Peilin, Professor of Medicine, Guangxi College of Traditional Chinese Medicine and Jiangxi College of Traditional Chinese Medicine, China; Professor in Traditional Chinese Medicine, Jing Ming College of Oriental Medicine, Belgium.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of TCM, Guangxi College of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Jiangxi College of Traditional Chinese Medicine, China, and Jing Ming College of Oriental Medicine, Belgium

