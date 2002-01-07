Although Chinese medicine views pain as one aspect of a pattern, focusing on pain as the main presenting symptom is a practical approach to arriving at a diagnosis. This text gives a thorough and analytical review of the diagnosis and treatment options for pain, using acupuncture and Chinese herbal medicine. Based on the clinical experience of the author and supported by the expertise of respected acupuncturists in Chinese universities, The Treatment of Pain with Chinese Herbs and Acupuncture offers a comprehensive, detailed set of treatments for a wide variety of pain symptoms and conditions. Detailed modifications of specific treatments help the reader adapt theories to clinical practice.